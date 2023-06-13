Use some common sense

I cannot believe all the time-wasting fits over keeping Space Force in Colorado Springs or moving it to Alabama. Are you serious? With all the military infrastructure already in place right here, what the heck is the question?

I don’t care whether President Donald Trump threw a political temper tantrum as he was leaving office or not. Come on, people. Grow up and use some common sense. We just got through a ridiculous battle over raising our debt ceiling which we already can’t afford... and you still want to spend a huge amount of money unnecessarily to make a really stupid political move?

You decision-makers are supposed to do just that — make decisions... not sit on a fence.

Billie Nigro

Colorado Springs

Best kept under wraps

Regarding the whistleblower who claims that the U.S. government is holding onto evidence of aliens — I think there’s a pretty good chance that there is some boring, terrestrial explanation for anything he has seen or heard evidence of, but assuming not — it’s probably best that it’s kept under wraps.

Because they probably wouldn’t be Star Trek aliens that are within a couple centuries of us technologically, and they could very easily be millions or even billions of years older than we are.

And if they are such massive leaps and bounds ahead of us, we’d probably just be ants in the playground of giants to them, and at any point they could eminent domain the earth to build a highway through our solar system or accidentally exterminate us because of a clerical error.

Not a comforting thought and frankly, I think ignorance would be bliss if there really were any aliens.

Dominic Cingoranelli

Black Forest

Reparations will divide us

The disadvantages suffered by the “Black/African American Community, because of institutionalized discrimination, need to be addressed, but “reparations” are not the appropriate vehicle. It is just another form of welfare or socialistic transfer of wealth, and it will generate more backlash than those Affirmative Action programs which were not based upon merit.

Quotas and Affirmative Action programs which were not based upon merit are a type of reverse discrimination which hurts other minority groups which are not automatically included in them, too.

All who work and/or own businesses, and who pay taxes, will have to pay for these reparations. This includes Black/African Americans, Asian Americans, Indigenous Americans, Hispanic Americans and every other minority which has suffered discrimination.

If reparations are based upon slavery, then just how “Black” does one have to be to qualify? Will those whose ancestors were freed Black Slaves, who also owned black slaves, also qualify?

Many Black/African Americans in this country were never enslaved in this country; many came here to escape from the countries which enslaved them.

They did not go back to their DNA countries whose citizens would probably rather be here than there.

Any politician who votes in favor of reparations, and whose constituency is not majority “Black” is likely to lose in the next election. Reparation will only benefit one segment of our society and they will further divide us. There are better choices to make. For many reasons, this is one of the worst.

Harvey A. Epstein

Monument

Wasting time on a dog squeaky toy

The article in the June 9 Gazette regarding Jack Daniels Distillery suing a toy maker for its somewhat look-alike booze bottle dog chew toy was hilarious.

What I find amusing are two things. Firstly, the argument by the Jack Daniels attorneys that it misleads customers is really a slam against the folks who consume Jack Daniels beverages.

Secondly, why is the SCOTUS wasting time addressing an issue between a pedestrian multi-million-dollar adult beverage company and a much smaller company about a dog squeaky toy?

Denny Modlin

Colorado Springs

Fireworks impact veterans

If you are thinking of setting off fireworks at your house this summer, please give some consideration for the combat veterans that live within earshot of your house.

The pops and booms can cause severe distress due to the horrible memories they can trigger.

Haven’t they been through enough?

This summer, let’s be kind to each other.

Mark Lambuth

Colorado Springs

Thankful for balanced article

Thank you for publishing Ruben Navarrette’s article “Pride Month should be about love and acceptance, not division” June 10. It was a balanced view, written well which I appreciated and know others do too.

So as Ruben quoted and encouraged, “Let’s chill out, America – and be kinder to one another. Not just for one month but all year long.”

And while I’m at it, a shout-out to all the organizers, supporters and participants in our local PRIDE festivities.

Gayle Rappold

Colorado Springs