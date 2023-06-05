Urgency of issue unites us

The arterial and connected nature of America’s infrastructure is the lifeblood which affords us the ability to communicate, access clean water, and transport people and goods. An extended

interruption of these pillars of infrastructure will most unquestionably result in catastrophic loss of life beyond what any of us could imagine — The human toll on our communities would be devastating.

We’ve all experienced minor interruptions in power, but they are becoming more frequent. year, there were over 900 disruptions in power here in the United States alone. Countries like Pakistan have experienced a complete grid failure more than once this year. South Africa, known for having one of the world’s most efficient and advanced electrical infrastructures, is on

the verge of total collapse. In the United States, increasing demands for reliable and resilient electrical output stress an already fragile system.

The urgency of this issue unites us all. Utility, policy and legislative decisions have been largely reactive. Our near complete dependence on the electrical infrastructure means that it’s time for us to demand transparency from utility providers that our power sources are stable and secure.

The resulting loss of life from a grid failure is preventable, and solutions are economical and feasible. Our utilities

and policy decision-makers are ultimately responsible for a multi-pronged approach of education, risk assessments, hardening, coordinated emergency response plans and collaboration between local, state and federal officials.

As threats are exponentially growing, your voice as a citizen is critical to ensure that sustainable and hardened infrastructure allows us to thrive and not merely survive.

Tonya Van Beber

Eaton

Disrespectful actions of CC grads

As a Democrat and an anti-Trump reader, I would not normally write a letter of appreciation to a paper that has views that are almost always opposite to mine, but after seeing several letters on the subject of the students who turned their backs on Liz Cheney as she gave the graduation speech at CC, and best of all, the editorial written by actual staff of your paper, I just have to say thank you!

Cheney showed courage, ethics, and pure decency when she was honest about things that were happening when the previous administration was in office. She lost something important to her, but she did it anyhow. How can this country get back its at least partly good name when the head of its country and his allies have done their best to encourage the kind of behavior that has gone on here? The disrespectful actions of the CC graduates come from the belief that anything goes, if you don’t like it, do whatever you feel like regardless of whether another human being is going to be highly insulted, whether your school is going to be embarrassed and badly thought of, or regardless of any other consequences.

I say thank you, Ms. Cheney.

Sally Alberts

Monument

Blaming it on a political party

It is somewhat perplexing how some people can be political about almost anything, especially something they don’t approve of. (Referring to the opinion letter “What’s going on?” in Monday’s Gazette)

Homelessness is not the result of migration or the sole problem of a large city or a Democratic city. To the contrary, a good example is Colorado Springs which is more of a medium to large size city that has been under the Republican rule for many, many years. Colorado Springs definitely has its ample share of homelessness.

The use of the archaic term vagrant suggests someone who is a beggar, a thief or someone who is untrustworthy overall. A homeless person isn’t necessarily any of these. Homelessness is a problem which is difficult at best. The homeless are people with many different problems. Some could find their way out if they work hard at it, but many can’t. It’s like a hole that just gets deeper as you try to dig out.

Of course, there are those with debilitating alcohol and drug problems and unfortunately many have uncared for mental illnesses who badly need special assistance.

Instead of blaming it on a political party or a city or immigration woes, one should be turning those efforts towards trying to solve the problem. Donating time and money, voting in progressive programs to provide needed services and housing and just plain being empathetic for the homeless, might just help.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs

An entitled teen

For todays kids, it’s ‘my way, or the highway’, and adults who should know better are letting them get away with it. That does not bode well for the future of our country. A perfect illustration of that occurred recently during a graduation ceremony.

A Grand Junction senior wanted to wear a sash over her graduation gown. So she asked the school if she can wear it. The school says no and cites their policy. She then asks the school board. They also say no. In one last attempt, she goes to District Court. Judge says no, the school policy should be followed.

Up to this point, all this is fine. She could be commended for her tenacity and going through all the hoops.

But then she goes off the rails, says nuts to all that, and does it anyway. And so she wears her sash, and the school does nothing to stop her. Forget about what’s on the sash, it doesn’t matter. And whether or not the school policy is correct or not is also irrelevant.

This entitled teen has likely never suffered any consequences for anything she’s done, and she might not realize it now, but her parents and her school have failed in her upbringing.

This might seem like a small thing, but it’s representative of a character flaw that will haunt her for the rest of her life. A flaw that many teens share now. I feel sorry for her and her parents.

Gregory Inman

Golden