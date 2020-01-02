Unrealistic expectations for newcomers
Re: David Ramsey’s “Add to this list of local woes” Dec. 27.
I am 1,000% in agreement with Ramsey. I moved here from Denver (I am a Denver native) to get away from the mess that has been caused there by all the new people moving here. Now we, Colorado Springs, have the same traffic mess that is Denver traffic. If not all, a majority of newcomers, bring with them their bad habits and manners, not to speak of their lack of knowledge on how to drive on winter streets.
I drive on mountains dirt roads a lot and anytime I see an out-of-state license plate on an approaching car I pull over and stop. It seems that these drivers think that driving down the middle of the road is OK, and all others had better get out of the way.
People that move here without a job seem to forget that this is a military town and we have hundreds if not thousands of military trained persons getting out and becoming a part of the labor force. Unless you can compete with military training, your chances of finding a job that pays enough to live on is nil.
These problems I blame on former Gov. John Hickenlooper and Mayor John Suthers. All their drumbeating about how great it is to live here has created unrealistic expectations. I live in an apartment complex and since this influx has started I have seen numerous evictions where persons who have left all and moved here are now without their belongings and going back to where they came from, worse off than before they left.
Ross Kuhnle
Colorado Springs
West side’s changing landscape
Let me give you a slice of life on the west side. On Christmas Eve, I was awakened early by the sound and vibrations of the machinery on the construction site behind my fence. There will be four giant duplexes erected to replace what was a small, affordable home. That little family homestead was on a hillside that provided habitat to a number of wild animals, deer, birds, foxes and occasional coyotes. As a parting shot on Christmas Eve, the construction crew bulldozed the big shade tree on the corner.
Christmas Day, however, felt magical in comparison. The neighborhood was restored to its old level of peace and quiet, at last. Our family tradition of hiking was very enjoyable, because it was too icy for the bicycles. We didn’t have to constantly watch our backs or jump off the trail to avoid being hit, which commonly happens now. And, since we are longtime hikers, we still know a few places without the fences and threatening signs that disrupt the feeling of being immersed in nature. Having that feeling of “getting away from it all” seems to have disappeared with the Gambel oaks that the city forester has mowed down by the thousands. It’s hard to recognize the natural spaces I have loved for 45 years! And don’t get me started on High Drive and the greenback cutthroat trout habitat they are planning to try to create. Good luck trying to tame the stream flows during high water, such as we had in 1999, 2013 and 2015.
All these “improvements” have all but destroyed the inspiration I always felt after a walk in the healing and restorative atmosphere of the foothill forests. The usual complaints of crowding and traffic make it more essential to go out and enjoy the beauty of our marvelous, undeveloped areas. We seem to be degrading our quality of life on a daily basis, while the city leaders brag and boast about their great master plans (shudder). Nature is so much more than a pretty backdrop. We citizens deserve better than to support the fencing, paving and decommissioning of our trails. We need to go out and decompress from the onslaught of high-density infill.
Nonne Kreger
Manitou
Basic rules of American politics
Re: Dec. 30” A resolution of nonexoneration” by opinion writer Martin Schram. Schram wants the U.S. Senate to enact a “bipartisan resolution of nonexoneration, condemnation and censure” to explain its anticipated not-guilty vote on the House of Representatives articles of impeachment. It is noted here that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not sent the articles to the Senate.
I have a better idea. The House should send the articles to the Senate pursuant to the U.S. Constitution. The House managers present the articles as adopted by the House to the Senate and President Donald Trump’s attorneys argue his case to the Senate sitting as a jury. The Senate then votes on the articles as adopted by the House.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should not spend one minute of the Senate’s time “repairing” the hastily passed and defective articles. If the House had been serious about having President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget official testify at its impeachment proceedings, it could have challenged the president’s assertion of privilege.
It did not want to wait for the courts to decide the issue, and it was in a hurry to impeach the president. The articles are defective in that no crime is alleged and certainly there is no high crime or misdemeanor as required by the Constitution.
Speaker Pelosi and Schram forgot two basic rules of American politics. First, the Constitution prescribes three branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial. The judiciary decides unresolved issues between the executive and legislative. For example, presidential assertion of executive privilege against a congressional committee. Second, elections have consequences.
George R.Cook
Colorado Springs