Unhealthy and obese Coloradans
I’m a third-generation Colorado resident and found Froma Harrop’s column about how unhealthy and unfit Coloradans are too true.
It always amazed me that we were found to be the most healthy and least obese of the states and yet when I walked around I encountered morbidly obese people everywhere.
Made me wonder what the residents of Mississippi and Alabama looked like — those states seem to trade places on the most obese state lists regularly.
As I was shopping recently in a supermarket with my wife, I made the comment to her that I had not seen a single nonobese woman in the store. I don’t consider a person carrying a few extra pounds “obese.”
I typically walk about 2 miles every day with my wonderful Jazzy, and the people I encounter at the park and between my house and the park seem to have more normal and healthy weights. Makes sense. The ones not at the park are typically gardening or doing exterior maintenance or I wouldn’t see them. Statistics are that gardeners outlive nongardeners, walkers outlive nonwalkers.
The older sections of Colorado Springs are laid out in the grid pattern, so that walking is encouraged and auto traffic self corrects to obstructions. Community designers in the suburbs have residential areas, “collectors” and thoroughfares which make it almost impossible to walk to a store. If you live in one of these “residential” areas you must get in a car to get a gallon of milk because of the segregation of residential and commercial. Jazzy and I walk to the Safeway, liquor store and Ace Hardware. My daughter and son-in-law can’t walk to any commercial entity from their designed community thanks to zoning and developments with HOAs.
The old city founders like our Gen. Palmer had it right with wide boulevards and intersecting rectangular streets. Kudos to them.
Tim Haley
Colorado Springs
Putting students’ education first
In business, when a company isn’t performing well, there is often a change in leadership. A board will fire a CEO and put in place someone they believe can improve the situation.
This is exactly what is happening with the Douglas County School District. A district that once had a stellar academic reputation and was a top performer in the state, has fallen to No. 49. Voters and parents were not happy that the quality of their children’s education was decreasing, so they voted for four new school board members.
Those new members, who make up the majority, have gotten to work. They let go the superintendent who did not seem supportive of their directive from voters to refocus on education.
This is what any school district should do when only 42% of students are proficient in math, and worse, when only 22% of Black students and 15% of Hispanic students are proficient in math.
Of course, big changes like this are not easy, but necessary to ensure students are receiving the best education so they can be successful in life. The Colorado Springs District 11, where only 5% of Black students and 9% of Hispanic students are proficient in math, also has a new board majority and should consider the same.
I sincerely hope this new board will also put their student’s education first and follow Douglas County’s example!
Tanya S. Regan
Colorado Springs
Getting back to academics
Kids should always come first when it comes to education. Unfortunately, many have forgotten this. The situation in Douglas County is a perfect example. Parents were clearly unhappy with the direction the district was headed, so they voted for change. The new board is doing what voters want — getting back to academics.
Students have fallen behind during the pandemic and schools have lost focus of their purpose: to provide a quality education that sets kids up for success in life. It seems schools, with heavy influence from the union, have become too focused on their own agendas. Even going so far as to rob students of a day of education with a sick-out that forced schools to close — simply because they didn’t get their way. This is not the type of behavior we should be modeling for our children, especially when it further disrupts their education. Kids have suffered enough through the pandemic with what felt like thrown-together online education and forcing all-day mask wearing once they were back in the classroom.
Change is hard and doing the right thing can mean tough decisions, like letting a superintendent go. But if that’s what it takes to give our children what they need academically, we can get through it. The Douglas County School Board is willing to force the change we need and take on those tough decisions to put our kids first.
District 11 — it’s your turn.
Steve Stepp
Colorado Springs
Agreeing with the Canadian truckers
As a retired truck driver I have to agree with the Canadian truckers. I had COVID in December 2020 and got vaccinated at the VA clinic in Colorado Springs about two months later. I was offered a booster and refused it. Now we’re told we need more boosters and we must keep up to date. This is nothing but the government trying to see how much they can make us do. The Canadian government is doing the same thing.
I was born and raised in Canada and never thought it would get so bad there. Justin Trudeau is the biggest idiot that has run that country. It makes me glad I left there in 1963 to come here and serve in the U.S. Army and later become a U.S. citizen.
Hopefully, this November election will bring about the last of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and a whole lot of other Democrats and this country gets back to normal.
Eric DesPres
Calhan