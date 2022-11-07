Unfriendly, unwelcoming event
I went and took our ballots to the Clerk & Recorder’s substation off of Powers (near Airport — but it’s called Industrial Place). Anyway, there used to be drop boxes out in the open, now you have to get out of your car and walk to the secured heavy metal, ugly, Army green door facing east at the back of the Clerk & Recorder east-county side substation and put your ballots in one at a time in a really thin ballot entry. There are no, ‘I Voted’ stickers — no friendly people accepting your ballots — it’s now an unfriendly, unwelcoming event. I felt unwanted and somehow very disrespected for voting.
I have voted since I was 18-years old and am a very consistently loyal, and dedicated voter. I am proud and honored to be able to vote. I have always been proud to be a voting American citizen.
I resent the Trump Republicans who have worked hard to make a disgraceful mockery of the American election process/system and I will not forget nor forgive them for dishonoring a vital American right and once very enjoyable tradition.
M.A. Hansen
Colorado Springs
Best remedy is sunshine
In Breanna Jent’s piece on the El Paso County recount issue, she writes that some attendees at the commissioners’ meeting “repeated allegations that during the recount of the June 28 primary election to El Paso County a canvass board failed to follow statutory requirements to compare ... the manual counts of ballots with the machine count.”
While the contestants’ lawsuit was indeed dismissed on procedural grounds and mootness, in the interest of accuracy it would have been helpful had the piece independently investigated the claim rather than dismissing it out-of-hand. Turns out there really is a statutory requirement that the canvassing board select a random machine or machines and then compare the machine tabulation with a hand count. That was not done. Whether any actual fraud would have been detected is neither here nor there. What matters is that when there is widespread voter distrust the best remedy is sunshine. Failure to follow the rules does nothing to allay suspicions, but instead amplifies them.
Chester Morgan
Colorado Springs
Appearances can be deceiving
On a gondola ride from a seaport in Italy to Venice, a couple weeks ago, two women sat with us in a space that my husband and I though was meant to be for just two people. We had deliberately chosen what we thought was a place for two passengers only.
The women wearing bandanas, not to mention face masks and glasses suddenly appeared in front of us. Their overall attire gave us the impression that they were Muslims. The initial question when they sat with us was: “Do you mind if we join you?” in barely audible English. There went our comfort level for what was to be a long ride to Venice, my husband and I thought.
After a few minutes of awkward silence, one of the women removed her bandana, which made it possible for me to notice her earrings for which I genuinely complimented her by saying, oh how beautiful earrings you have! To my surprise, that broke the ice as the other woman also removed her own bandana. As things turned out, they were both American professional women, one from Los Angles and the other from New York — childhood friends. Needless to say, the ride to Venice became alive and enjoyable. The two women and I are now in electronic communication among the three of us, planning on visiting each other sometime in the near future.
Oh, the momentary assumptions that went through our minds, based on skin color, mine being brown, and the two women’s attire. Neither were the women Muslims, nor was I monolingual.
How much of this negative syndrome is reflected in the media, during election time in particular? Misassumptions based on outer appearance, gender, religion, not to mention the subliminal messages politicians feed potential voters, those who are unable to think critically?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Group no longer useful
I was very pleased to see Shana Black respond to the vicious article on the Southern Poverty Law Group. That group has out lived its usefulness many years ago. It is a bigoted group living off past accomplishments that were made years ago. Nothing constructive lately, in my opinion. They are in the far-left part of the far-left Democrats.
They are as bad as the ACLU and forgot what they were created for.
Larry Sportsman
Colorado Springs
The possible loss of freedom
We will survive this global inflation problem; we have in the past. We survived the housing market crash of 2008. We survived 15% percent mortgage interest rates and gas moratoriums during the late 1970s and early 80s but we won’t survive the loss of freedom by losing our Democracy to extremism. This Republican arty is not the party of Reagan.
Karon McCormick
Colorado Springs
Highly suspicious activity
Re: Recent letter on election deniers.
Could not help but wonder if the letter writer has seen Dinesh D’Souza’s recent movie, Two Thousand Mules.
In the movie he shows that, tracking individual cell phone signatures, on election night in 2020, that thousands of individuals visited vote drop boxes multiple times between midnight and 6 a.m., in key swing states. For example, in Philadelphia alone, more the 2,000 individuals visited more than 50 vote drop boxes each during the time period stated above on election night.
Has anyone in authority inquired into into this highly suspicious activity?
Gilbert Bonse
Colorado Springs