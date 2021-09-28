Unfair expired meter fines
I recently had visitors that visited Manitou. Although the mask rules were sketchy and confusing they pressed on. They wandered aimlessly, bought a few T-shirts, had an ice cream cone, and returned to their car.
Unfortunately, their meter had expired 5 minutes before they arrived. No problem, pay the fine and move on.
The only thing about their trip they repeated to anyone that would listen was the $70 meter expired fine. What, Manitou isn’t making enough money off of the recreational marijuana that they have to stick it to them in the very limited parking? I call foul! $70 is just plain unfair!
Tony Seran
Colorado Springs
A detrimental impact on Manitou
The Manitou Springs School District 14 request for a 43 million dollar bond vote this fall is totally out of line with the needs of the school district and the community. With 9 million dollars in BEST grant monies committed, the district could have sought 16.5 million dollar matching funds that are required for the grant. I find it abusive that the school board and superintendent are seeking an additional 26 million dollars from the local residents and commercial property owners. Instead of establishing a feasible plan that the community can support, the school district is using this bond issue to build a pretty campus that provides no additional benefit to the mission of educating students. This bond request provides no enhancements to student education, but instead puts money towards either new or enhanced facility structures. One of these enhancements is a new turf football field. How does the MSSD14 board justify the cost which will comes to over 76 million dollars in principal and interest?
For a district that serves 1,400 students, I sincerely hope that the board can find ways to enhance the education received by their students without bankrupting the Manitou Springs community. The costs of the bond issue being passed will have a detrimental impact on homeowners and businesses in Manitou.
I strongly encourage all voters to defeat this bond issue in November. Let the MSSD 14 develop a reasonable plan that provides educational benefits for their student body without the exorbitant cost to the community.
Steve Rauch
Colorado Springs
Water in the San Luis Valley
Thank you for the excellent article on the current and future problems for water supply in a significant agricultural portion of our state. This took some deep research into a complex water regime.
Mark Obmascik did a great job of defining the problem: past agricultural practices justified over-pumping of the aquifer, creating a deficit to be replenished by future years when global climate change is now projected to frustrate any significant replenishment.
The future for farming may mean only those farms with 1890 water rights will survive, and the others will dry-up or find some means to adapt. I suggest a future article on means to adapt to such changing environment. The Colorado Water Congress and others have long looked to Israel and Australia for their leadership in drip irrigation and water use maximization. What financial mechanisms are needed to make these adjustments? Is there some hope in leasing water (not selling water rights) to Front Range municipalities in order to finance means to adapt to drier agricultural systems?
While potato production from the San Luis Valley ranks second in the nation to Idaho, can that be maintained with drip irrigation? What crops can be substituted for alfalfa hay that uses far less water?
These are the kind of questions that I suspect are being considered all around the state.
Future articles should similarly examine the state of agriculture in the drying areas on the West Slope and elsewhere.
Tad Foster
Colorado Springs
A respected civic offi
ce
I’m disappointed by your lead article in today’s (Sunday, Sept. 26) edition regarding the office of the District Attorney, Michael Allen. The article has the feeling of a contrived issue based on hearsay from 3rd party disgruntled employees, instead of the real issue in the DA’s office, namely it is underfunded and over worked. While you touched on this fact at the end of the article, one had to read a lot of negative innuendos to finally get to the facts of the problem.
I would submit few of our citizens have any accurate understanding of the role of a district attorney. But the DA’s role in our society is complex; deeply imbedded in mountains of ever-evolving statutes, laws, and regulations.
Michael Allen, and before him Dan May, manage a large roster of lawyers, para legals, and others, all to the benefit of all of us.
To throw mud against him and the office without a thorough examination of the larger picture does a disservice to the office and to our citizens.
Please leave your cynicism at the door when next you write about one of our most respected civic offices.
Don Addy
Colorado Springs
Homeless situation along the Platte
As bicycle enthusiasts we love to ride on the Platte River from Denver to Chatfield. However the homeless situation along this waterway is a very toxic eyesore.
We spend taxpayers money to beautify and clean up the river only to have the homeless use it as a latrine and garbage dump.
Let’s enforce our laws.
Bud Isaacs
Englewood