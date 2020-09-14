Underlying reasons for wildfi
res
On Sept. 10 Aaron Harber had an article on the opinion page entitled “America’s Negligent Wildfire Management”. I agree with everything he said in his article, but he doesn’t go far enough and address the underlying reasons the wildfires are so extreme these days.
Ever since the ‘Spotted Owl habitat’ days and the tree huggers lawsuits, the US Forest Service does not allow enough fuelwood cutting and logging in our forests to keep our forests healthy.
On a drive over U.S. 40 up Berthoud Pass from Empire to Granby you will see miles of dead trees standing. The same can be said driving up Highway 105 from Palmer Lake to Sedalia along the Rampart Range.
I am a motorcycle enthusiast and have toured all over this beautiful state on the scenic byways and back roads and see large stands of dead trees everywhere I go just waiting for a lightning strike to set them off.
Instead of maintaining the health of our forests, we put fire bans in affect so the public cannot enjoy our beautiful mountains.
The US Forest Service should be allowing more logging and fuelwood cutting thereby thinning the forest and maintaining the health of our forests, especially in areas where the trees are dead anyway! This is probably true of the California fires as well.
Robert Berry
Colorado Springs
Loss of faith and trust
I saw today that a pharmaceutical company is thinking they may come up with a vaccine to stymie the pandemic; freeze it in its tracks sometime in October. More power to them.
But not surprisingly a good percentage of the population is reluctant to get vaccinated when and if it’s shown to be not only safe but effective. Additionally, I saw that nearly one in five won’t ever get vaccinated at all. But why? If a cure is available, jump on it!
But here politics, presidential election fever, suspicion, and other things come into play.
Another player in this unfortunate situation is trust and confidence. Apparently a sizable number of Americans feel Warp Speed ought to remain in an episode of Star Trek and not in the ambition to have a genuine, tried and proven, cure for COVID-19. Could it be that some people put more faith in science than the ambition of the president?
The observation I’m making is that losing one’s faith is now causing not only a spiritual vacuum but physical injury on a national level.
David Gaggi
Colorado Springs
Colorado is being ignored

The last time President Donald Trump visited Colorado was to hold a rally thanking Cory Gardner for voting to acquit him during the impeachment trial. Trump is running for reelection now, but nobody here will hear from him from now through election day. Trump isn't campaigning in Colorado and neither is Joe Biden. We are being ignored.
Trump and Biden are only focusing on a few states during this election. Each of them knows most states will either go for the Republican or the Democrat and it won’t be close.
One of these gentlemen will be our president for the next four years. Shouldn’t he have to campaign around the country and speak to all Americans?
The fact is, neither of them have to do that because of our current Electoral College system. Only a few voters in a few states matter, and Coloradans are on the wrong side of that equation.
Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote, will change how we elect our president. It will make sure each candidate campaigns across the country to win. The candidates will have to care about Coloradans just as much as they do now about people living in Arizona, Florida, or New Hampshire.
Every Coloradan will have a chance to vote Yes on Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote this fall.
Diane Alexander
Buena Vista
This is the “minutia” of history
Regarding the Communist Caucus and Gabe Palcic’s superbly purposeful ignorance of Communist history, which he claims to be minutia, please allow me to inform and disabuse him. Stalin, the hero of Communism and Socialism, murdered millions by execution and starvation. Between 1930 and 1933, he knowingly starved at least 6 million people by confiscating their food and seed grain (and that was just 3 years of his decades of terror). People scrounged for crumbs and died in the streets. Cannibalism became rampant in Soviet Ukraine. Why? Collectivization.
Then, refusing to admit his murderous ideological crimes, Stalin propagandized that there indeed was plenty of food, but people purposefully starved themselves to death in an attempt to show that Communism did not work! This is your “minutia” of history, and these are your programs, Mr. Palcic. But let’s not stop there. Your “minutia” of history includes millions more deaths in Gulag concentration camps, where Stalin sent his own countrymen whose only crimes were trying to feed their families. Stalin utilized indoctrinated students to brutalize, starve, and execute millions. Millions, Mr. Palcic.
I suggest you take up a different avocation. How about starting a business and hiring employees? You then would be responsible for building society rather than destroying it.
Gordon Williams
Colorado Springs
Using biblical quotes to excuse behaviorIn Thursday’s Gazette were two letters to the editor using the same regrettably-common tactic: using biblical quotes to excuse any behavior. One was titled “Trump is flawed as are all men”; the other “Do not judge others”. This allows the authors to excuse or “not judge” anything.
But people surely need to evaluate the actions of others, at least if one chooses to vote. If one wishes to use the Bible to evaluate who has the character to be our President, I suggest Proverbs 6:16-19 is more applicable: “There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.”
Jeff Hale
Colorado Springs