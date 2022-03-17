Unbelievable hypocrisy of the city
I can’t help but be amazed at the direction this is going in regards to its ongoing growth and the issues related to it. One minute our city leaders tell us that we need to start cutting back on our water usage i.e., new restrictions on lawn sizes on new homes; the effort city leaders have put into buying more water rights from the Western Slope; and water restrictions on watering lawns. I am for water conservation — please don’t misunderstand me — but the hypocrisy of this city is unbelievable! I have taken out all of my lawn simply for the sake of water conservation and will be finishing landscaping this spring and summer. My wife and I do not want to waste the precious water that we get from our city.
What is incredible is the fact that our dear city is considering taking on Fountain’s development issues because they don’t have the funds to develop their Amara land. This is their problem, not ours and it needs to stay that way!
Let’s see: 2,400 acres of land, who knows how many homes, villas, condo’s, townhomes they will try to place on that property. Let’s see! A large quantity of water devoted to this new project, involvement in rebuilding Fountain’s road infrastructure, having to dedicate more police to this new area if Colorado Springs picks up this lemon, and don’t forget having to add at least one police substation since the Springs’ closest substation is 11 miles away.
City leaders, wake up and smell the roses, we don’t have the water resources to commit to this fantasy, we don’t have enough police now, let alone if we sign onto this mess and we do not want more city taxes to fund this abomination.
The great mission of this city appears to be growth! The city leaders must be desiring more tax base and competition with Denver to be the largest city in Colorado.
How about we try to build a city that we can be proud of. Roads that are repaired without millions of patches, trash and garbage picked up by the roadways, weed and vegetation that are maintained, and a view of our city parks and waterways without the tents and assorted accessories!
Please get a grip and bring your marvelous dreams down to Earth!
Mike Pusbach
Colorado Springs
Putting growth ahead of water
While reading Monday’s Gazette, I read another article about water. The Kane Ranch, a 5,600-acre planned development known as Amara was annexed into Fountain in 2008. The developers are now asking the city to remove the property from town boundaries because Fountain cannot meet its demands for water. The owner of Kane Ranch is expected to ask the city of Colorado Springs to annex the 2,400-acre property, because it has more extensive water supplies.
People have voiced their opinion about our precious water that some homeowners use to water their lawns to have a nice green lawn. Golf courses also use a lot of water to keep the course green. I definitely get it, we do have a water crisis here in Colorado and will continue to have the water crisis unless some things change.
The Colorado Springs City Council and the EL Paso County commissioners only think about growth. They throw the water crisis to the wind! Together they have approved countless development projects and not only small but also very large developments. They must not realize the severity of the water problem. Can anyone visualize the amount of water it would take to supply a development of say 3,000 homes or a 250-unit apartment complex times 20? If the growth that they want continues, the average homeowner will not be able to pay for water they use.
A water attorney once told me that common sense tells one that water runs down hill and not up hill but if there is enough money at the top of the hill, you can bet the water will flow up hill!
So please stop putting growth ahead of water! You can’t take care of the road maintenance now even after getting extra money from sales tax. The roads are no better today than they were before you got the extra monies.
The more growth, the more road maintenance, more crime and more drugs. Our city is big enough, we don’t need more growth!
Jim White
Monument
U.S. is backed into a corner
As events unfold in Ukraine, it is obvious that the U.S. has surrendered its leadership role when the free world needs it the most. As a country, we are acting like the bystander to a mugging who observes and encourage the victim, hoping that they will somehow survive the beating, while doing nothing to intervene and stop the violence. Why? It appears that we have bowed to Vladimir Putin’s threats to escalate the war if we intervene.
By our passive response to Putin’s aggression, we have yielded to him the terms upon which he is dictating his military invasion. He is the guilty party. He is committing the war crimes and the atrocities, while hiding under the umbrella of fear that he will use his nuclear arsenal. By doing so, he has backed the U.S. into a corner. We have restrained our response options in fear of possible escalation. In contrast, Putin moves freely under the protection of his terms. From his view, he has won the greater conflict.
Unfortunately, this posture only increases the prospect of nuclear war.
Russia under Putin is likely to keep pushing his boundaries until they can no longer be tolerated by the U.S. and our allies. If this scenario has similarities to 1939, it is not a coincidence.
When dealing with a thug, weakness encourages violence, it does not restrain it. Putin needs to fear our intervention to step in and stop the mugging.
Robert Lee
Colorado Springs