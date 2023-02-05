Two very different populations

Our city, with its many free food handouts and “no questions asked” beds, remains at or near the top of the “best place to be homeless” list, as reported to our Homeless Outreach Team at a police conference a few years ago. Our response to people illegally camping on public and private land is clearly not working.

The front-page article in the Feb. 2 Gazette is the first one I have seen that mentions “homeless” and “vagrants” in the same sentence. The homeless population is not a homogeneous group of people. They are not “all our precious neighbors”.

Mentally ill people need a different response from the drug addicted, and from the economic casualties who are desperately trying to get into housing. The vagrants require a still different response. What is not happening as we hand out support to these various subgroups is the asking of questions.

Many, many years ago, I was one of those “homeless Vietnam veterans”, wandering around the country. I stayed in a number of missions and Salvation Army shelters and every single one of them “asked questions.”

I later settled into the Springs and became involved with various homeless programs in the 1970s and 1980s. I helped organize the Red Cross Shelter in 1984. I worked with our soup kitchen to expand to seven days a week and to add a small medical clinic. I helped found Homeward Pikes Peak. I was in the group that set up the Crawford House to house veterans going through various VA programming. In short, I am speaking from experience when I say “you gotta ask questions” before blindly handing out support. Doing so is applying a crisis response to a chronic problem. What is appropriate for a sudden disaster is inappropriate for a problem this country has been working with since the 1980s.

I recently did an online search and quickly located a half-dozen rescue missions that do ask questions and attach requirements to the continued receiving of handouts. Many of these missions worked with Robert Lupton (“Toxic Charity”) to establish this more responsible programming. To have our major providers not do this puts us in the “Top Ten of Good Places to be Homeless”. It is very much OK to have programming where the recipient is required to take a part in his or her moving off the street.

Part of the difficulty in making changes is that our effort to help the homeless has evolved from a lot of spirited volunteers and a few paid staff into an industry with lots of paid staff (including more than a few well-paid executives) and fewer volunteers. When “homeless dollars pay your mortgage and feed your family”, it’s harder to make changes in the status quo.

Perhaps our city should establish a “vagrancy coordinator” to work alongside our “homeless response coordinator”. After all, these are two very different populations, requiring very different responses.

We will never end homelessness, but we certainly could do much more as a community to minimize the misery of homelessness and the impact of vagrancy.

Matthew Parkhouse

Colorado Springs

What happened to critical thinking?

The people who oppose critical race theory want to have only part of history taught to our children. Whatever happened to critical thinking skills? Back in the dark ages, the students in my high school had to take and pass a class called civics. This included a unit on how to evaluate the information we are fed in commercials and other media. We were taught how to distinguish fact from opinion.

We were encouraged to search for a bigger picture than was being put forth. Maybe this is what is called “woke”, but who cares if it leads people to make better decisions. Why do we want to brainwash our children to only see it our way? Why do we want to limit them as they explore the world? Are we that afraid that we might be wrong?

Fran Amos

Colorado Springs

All the incremental charges

I ordered a package of guitar strings from a popular musician’s online retailer. Package weighed a few ounces, “shipped” via U.S. mail. Besides sales tax, I was assessed the 27 cent “retail delivery fee”, which included the incremental charges described in the “Tax.colorado.gov/retail-delivery-fee” web page. The mailman comes to my address every day, not making a special trip as Amazon or UPS would. This seems to be too far reaching, but typical of this governor and state Legislature. When is it going to stop? And I will patiently watch for the improvements in our community access and state’s bridge and tunnels.

Randy Wilson

Monument

Early school start times

I am a 2018 graduate of Liberty High School and spent my sophomore to senior years in District 20. I was grateful for the high-quality education I received from the D-20 staff; however, the early 7:45 am start time was always one of my biggest hurdles. Like many of my peers, I started working at 16. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 33.1% of Colorado teens aged 16-19 are employed as of December. The average D-20 schedule was Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:50 pm — thus I needed to work evenings after school and weekends.

By the time I got off, I was forced to choose between finishing my homework or getting an adequate amount of sleep. This significantly impacted my stress levels during high school.

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital states that there is a post-puberty, biological shift in an adolescent’s internal clock of roughly two hours. This means that an early school start time likely results in poorer quality or less sleep; lack of sleep then directly impacts a teen’s mood, behavior, cognitive ability, and academic performance in significant negative ways.

As such, a proposed later start time for high school students would reap a greater benefit than it would for elementary students because they have a less demanding schedule and are more adaptive to an earlier start to the day. I think the D-20 board should be supported in their push to prioritize student well-being.

Justin Peterson

Colorado Springs