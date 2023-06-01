Open your mind; don’t turn your chair

Colorado College’s commencement speaker, Liz Cheney, is a former legislator out of Wyoming and a CC alum.

I did not care for her and the party line she towed until she began to wrestle with the issues, fought for moral high ground even across the political aisle and was able to admit she was wrong. If she doesn’t represent engaged leadership and growth, I don’t know who does.

During her speech, there were students and faculty who turned their backs. Were they too afraid to admit that someone who has an opposing view on one issue might yet have wisdom and insight on another?

Is it not within the bastion of higher education that we should be learning to listen? To be discerning learners? Respectful of varied opinions, data? Seeking common ground forward for the betterment of our communities?

Maureen Dowd states in her recent New York Times column that there are those who have “consecrated themselves to a war against qualities once cherished by many Americans. Higher principles — dignity, civility, patience, respect, tolerance, goodness, sympathy, and empathy.”

Isn’t that what CC and about half of her graduates did in turning their chairs?

I would ask us to contemplate … in light of how we act, who are we? Is this what we want for our future? It’s time for reflection and contemplation within ourselves and our community for personal growth and a resurgence of respect and civil discourse. Let’s change the tone.

Robin Johnson

Colorado Springs

Thanks for good sports writers

Along with the myriad of Nuggets fans I have enjoyed watching them perform in their stellar and magical year.

Four more games. I do believe they will win the crown.

In addition, I look forward to reading the sports columns of Paul Klee, Woody Paige and Vinny Benedetto.

They are informative, insightful and written with flair and amusing quips. Thank you for the great articles, gentlemen!

Blythe Wade

Colorado Springs

Cheney deserved respect

Thank you for your editorial condemning the shameful behavior of the Colorado College graduates who turned their chairs around when Liz Cheney gave the commencement speech.

As you so accurately pointed out, she sacrificed her political career putting country before party and showing everyone that her personal morals and standards are much more important than holding political office.

If only all politicians did that. She deserved to be treated with respect especially being an alumni and those who turned their chairs should be ashamed of themselves.

They disgraced themselves, the college and this city. Thank you for pointing this out. There might be hope for you after all.

Benny Terry

Colorado Springs

About time someone stood up for Gov. Evans

Many thanks to Hank Brown for standing up for Gov. John Evans, and the Colorado mountain rightfully and appropriately named after him.

According to verbal Indian “lore,” Gov. Evans ordered the horrific and brutal attack resulting in the appropriately named Sand Creek Massacre.

I can only add to Hank Brown’s editorial that at no time in the history of this country has any governor, either of a recognized state or a territory at the time, been authorized to give orders to military troops. Never. Gov. Evans could not and did not order that massacre.

Gov. Jared Polis, the right thing to do would be to leave it named Mount Evans.

Roger Weed

Colorado Springs

Target doesn’t deserve target on its back

Wayne Allyn Root’s editorial about Target’s clothing is a textbook exercise in demagoguery. He begins by saying, falsely, that “(w)e know the 2020 election was rigged and stolen.” He alleges the same about many races in the 2022 election.

His evidence? A parade of Trumpist horribles including the FBI, “the next deadly pandemic,” mail-in ballots, and even “open borders.” Nothing, however, of any evidentiary value about “stolen” elections.

Then, Root misleadingly states that Target is selling “Satan-themed clothing for children and even infants.” His evidence? Some questionable imagery from the designer of some of Target’s Pride-themed clothing.

You must read the editorial closely to see that Target was selling no Satan-themed merchandise; it was selling a few clothes designed by someone with controversial Instagram posts and other designs.

From there, Root makes the unsupportable statement that Target executives want the company to stand for Satan, and calls for the company to be put out of business by “decent, sane, salt of the earth, patriotic, church-going Americans.” The entire editorial is a not-so-thinly disguised anti-LGBTQ screed.

Our local Target stores are well-run, attractive stores, that employ many local folks. I shop there, and have always found friendly, helpful people, and a wide selection of good merchandise.

No matter what you might think about Pride-based merchandise, this columnist’s call for Target’s destruction based on innuendo and misinformation is reprehensible.

I am disappointed The Gazette would give voice to such an attack on a company that is a strong supporter of the local community.

David Migliaccio

Colorado Springs