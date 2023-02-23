Turn this into a greenway

My husband and I are natives of Colorado Springs, as have been our families for several generations before us.

The extension of Constitution to I-25 has been fought for over 30 years and stopped several times. In 2002, the City Council paid $440,000 plus on a study that came back stating to not do it at that time. The subject came up again in the spring of 2022 as No. 106 and was taken completely off the PPRTA project list. Now, it has come up again and our neighborhoods have turned out in great numbers to attend the townhalls, citizens advisory council, Regional Planning meeting and the City Council.

This will negatively affect the historical part of the original Colorado Springs, Monument Valley Park, safety of our schoolchildren, environment, herds of deer and animals, noise and air pollution, devaluation of our properties and homes, greatly jeopardize the central hub of our trails system, and the hundreds of dog walkers, hikers, bicyclists, and families that use this area every day.

Our recommendation is to turn this into a greenway that connects the trails with Monument Valley Park to show the citizens of Colorado Springs and people visiting Colorado Springs that we care about the beauty and heritage of the old original city and value the people of Colorado Springs.

Furthermore, we have driven across the city all of our lives and the congestion comes from backups on I-25, which becomes a parking lot during rush hour.

Debbie Salladay

Colorado Springs

A new noise environment

Roadway noise is not just a nuisance. For those living closest to it, moderate to loud traffic noise is harmful to health. Studies have shown that long-term exposure to such noise can induce stress and cause metabolic changes that shorten lifespans by as much as 3-4%. The harmful effects are comparable to those from exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke or radon gas.

The Constitution Ave extension project identified in the draft ConnectCOS plan would bring a new noise environment to several long-established, thriving neighborhoods and forever alter their character and quality of life. These residents would be asked to sacrifice not only their property values, but also literally a piece of their lives.

The study proposed in the ConnectCOS plan (p. 44) intends to evaluate only the technical and financial feasibility of the Constitution Ave extension, omitting consideration of other east-west corridors as well as all of the negative environmental impacts on the nearby neighborhoods.

This item should be removed from the plan due to its limited scope and misdirected priorities.

Mark Reynolds

Colorado Springs

Access to Fontanero I-25 exit

When the Fontanero exit was put in, it became a threat for all time. Looking back we can’t imagine that the bridge over the park was a good idea. Likewise, the new connection is possible, but its traffic impact will amount to nothing.

Just imagine if you are at Union and Constitution: how many cars want to go directly to I-25?

This solution will spend much but accomplish next to nothing. Instead of looking back, we will be able to look directly at the bad idea. The solution you are looking for is not found in our area. Where it is, I cannot say, but a limited access road to the Fontanero exit from Union is a poor concept. Please spend the money in a more effective way.

Carl Stanchak

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado Springs

Both guns and sick people

Gun violence in the United States is insane. One cannot go to a parade, grocery store, shopping center, school, college campus, concert, church or synagogue without being vigilant that some misguided assailant will pull out a gun and start shooting.

For some young folks, Michigan State was their second mass shooting to survive. None of these perpetrators are brave or have a conscience. They are sick suicidal cowards who pick soft targets to take out their real or imagined grievances upon. How long do we have to wait until our legislators take this matter seriously?

Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Oxford, Virginia Tech, Uvalde, Michigan State make it clear that children and youths are not exempt from being gun fodder for future misfits. Are we waiting for soft targets like preschools, maternity wards, and nursing homes to be the next targets? The ploy of “it’s not guns, sick people are the problem” is a tired refrain to avoid any meaningful resolution.

It has served politicians far too long as a gambit to avoid seriously taking this matter to the mat. Every sane person knows it is both guns and sick people that feed the problem. I urge our political leadership to bring the best minds together to address this mayhem and blight on our national character.

Sam Gould

Divide

Lock library bathrooms

Let’s be honest. We know who is doing the meth in the bathrooms of our libraries — the homeless. Locks should be installed on the bathrooms.

I understand that they cannot be denied entrance to the library, but if the use of bathrooms in restaurants can be denied to those who are not patrons, why can’t the homeless who want to go in the bathrooms, be turned away unless they show a library card proving that they are patrons.

Linda Schroeter

Colorado Springs

No reason to get upset

In reference to the fearmongering letter about pet deposits. The bill HB23-1068 is a proposal, not a law. If it passes, it will be tweaked and altered.

At this point there is not reason to get upset. Let’s wait and see what, if anything happens, Ok?

Here’s the legal jargon: https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb23-1068

Pat Hill

Colorado Springs