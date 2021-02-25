Trying to walk a fi
ne line
In response to the Feb. 21 article titled ‘Some feel pressured to attend church’, we found the message from congregant J Miller interesting, but not correct. As longtime attendees of the mentioned church, we realize that there is no membership for J Miller to resign from over her concerns on the pastor’s views on masking. This brings into question whether her other statements are truly accurate.
Undoubtedly, Miller has felt some discomfort around the church since the pastor has decided not to mandate the wearing of masks and most people have chosen not to wear masks.
This has been challenging for those of us with masks, since we believe the threat is real. However, I would not say shaming has happened. In fact, for the first few months after the church reopened, almost all staff could be seen wearing masks in public.
The pastor has stated that we should be careful to not allow government to invade every area of our lives, including the church. At the same time, he recommended that people should be aware of the COVID risks and act accordingly. Some of us utilize a provided live-streamed room to limit contact and still have a good worship experience. Thus, I believe the church is trying to walk the fine line between personal freedoms contrasted with our duties as citizen Christians to those around us. After all, isn’t that really what 250 years of this American experience challenges all of us to do?
Dean Mueller
Colorado Springs
A utopian vision of a world
Thanks to Steve Rabey for his report on a recent graduate of Charis Bible College (“Charis grad joined Jan. 6 riot,” Feb. 21). It appears that one can receive a degree in practical government from Charis without realizing that disrupting Congress in the course of its constitutional duties is an unlawful interference in government. Apparently, walking past broken doors and smashed windows did not register with Tyler Ethridge that he was no mere observer but a participant in the violent trespass of the U.S. Capitol.
He proceeded with the deluded notion that Donald Trump was denied a second term because of election fraud. Since that false claim has been denied by five dozen court judgments, why did this young man continue to believe it? He claims he was following a “prophet,” Lance Wallnau, an advocate of Christian control of American culture, predicted that Trump, whom he called “God’s Chaos Candidate,” would serve two terms. Since Wallnau was a co-founder of the political arm of Andrew Wommack Ministries, Ethridge was faced with a dilemma: either the prophet was wrong or the election, despite evidence to the contrary, must have been stolen.
Unable to contradict an authority endorsed by Andrew Wommack, whose views dominate teaching at Charis, the hapless young pastor chose the lie and marched into the ravaged Capitol. Why? Because after his indoctrination at Charis, he had no capacity left for critical judgment, no basis for entertaining alternative views.
Consider that Charis is a “college” that has no library. Pity Mr. Ethridge. He was no doubt under the impression that attending Charis Bible College would provide him with an education. The term denotes educing (leading out) students into a wider, more diverse and contentious, universe of knowledge. At Charis, however, it means to be more closely bound to the provincial domain of Andrew Wommack’s utopian vision of a world in which his interpretation of biblical government is the only truth. His view is called “dominion theology” for a reason.
David Weddle
Woodland Park
Biased against Wommack Ministries
Will the Gazette ever tire of attempts to besmirch Andrew Wommack? How is the fact that someone who graduated from “Andrew Wommack’s Charis Bible College” four years ago, who now lives in Florida and who worked for a church “led by a fellow former Charis student” was at the Jan. 6 riot relevant news, let alone the Gazette’s Local & State section’s Sunday front page above-the-fold headline story unless it’s yet another attempt to sully Andrew Wommack Ministries?
In the same article, Steve Rabey describes Wommack as “a health-and-wealth” preacher and makes several other thinly veiled snide references. How snide. In the past few months, the Gazette’s pages have accused AWM of being a COVID-19 superspreader, flirting with financial insolvency and now a producer of anarchist rioters. When are we going to be treated to stories describing CU, UCCS or recent Colorado College graduates who’ve attended Black Lives Matter or antifa protests that have resulted in massive damage in cities across the nation, including several for which Colorado taxpayers have been handed a multimillion dollar bill to repair destruction that was done?
Derrick Wilburn
Colorado Springs
Current cancel culture frenzy
I read with distaste the article by ML Cavanaugh in Friday’s Gazette in which he referred to the Cheyenne Mountain High School Indian mascot as “disgusting” and “wretched”. He wants it removed because it is racist “name-calling.” This is pure nonsense.
No school or sports organization selects a mascot that they seek to belittle. No one wants to be the Colorado Maggots or the Arizona Vomit. They select a mascot that is to be celebrated, held in awe, fearsome. My college mascot was the War Eagle. Notre Dame isn’t making fun of the Irish nor is Kansas City making fun of the Chiefs. There is a famous statue in Kansas City called “The Scout” depicting a Sioux Indian on horseback surveying the horizon. It was on tour passing through KC in the early 1900s, but it became so popular there that a kid’s campaign to keep it raised $15,000 in nickels and dimes. It was then permanently placed as a memorial to local Indian tribes. The KC hockey team was thus named the Kansas City Scouts, and it is the underlying reason for the Chiefs as a mascot.
Rather than fall into the current cancel culture frenzy, how about the Cheyenne Mountain High School celebrate its mascot and start a school tradition of helping American Native Indians? Select a reservation and students go there on field trips to learn more about their heritage and find ways to be of help. This would be much better than blindly going along with nonsensical “self-righteous” fads.
Del Tackett
Colorado Springs