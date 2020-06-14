Truly a time for prayer
We are truly in a time for prayer. I pray for those who we praise as first responders in one crisis, and are then denounced in another. I pray that the hundreds of good police officers of Colorado Springs know that hundreds of thousands of citizens support them. I pray that those protesting think of those officers as they put on their badge, say goodbye to their loved ones...possibly for the last time... and then go out and protect their right to protest them.
I pray for understanding as protesters say that the small amount of violent protesters do not represent them, that they afford that same understanding to the officers they are protesting. I pray for the officers of all races that joined the police department to make a difference in their community, and then are denounced by the members of that same community.
I pray for the retired black police captain in St. Louis that was gunned down by members of his community going to the aid of a friend during those protests, and whose passing will not be marked by thousands.
I pray for responsible leadership in the face of a national tragedy. That they do not further inflame emotions by making baseless claims...such as state Sen. Larry Crowder of Alamosa, who proclaimed as the state Legislature passed a bill of police reforms that “We’ve lost too many citizens. Something needs to be done.” That he understands that of the 189 fatality involved police shootings in ¹ Colorado between 2014 and 2019...all but two of those shootings were deemed justified by prosecutors or grand juries. And finally, I pray for all the good police officers in this country. That they come home safely, every day, after standing guard for all of us.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
Officers have such a thankless job
Based on the mainstream media’s narrative in the past few weeks, one would think that most Americans are angry and up in arms towards our law enforcement officials. However, this simply is not true, and I want to encourage Colorado Springs police and El Paso County Sheriff officers and other law enforcement members, the vast majority of Americans have your backs!
Fairminded people understand that in any line of work or profession, there will always be a few bad apples in the bunch, and we know that’s not representative of law enforcement as a whole.
I want to thank you for all that you do, and putting your life on the line for us every day. You have such a thankless job, one where you have to deal with society’s toughest individuals. Please continue to “fight the good fight,” and know that we support you. And for all the likeminded members of our community, please be sure to make a point in thanking and acknowledging our law enforcement officers when you see them, for the great job they do in protecting us!
Bill Fredericks
Colorado Springs
Springs needs more police offi
cers
Hopefully, the first thing our Colorado Springs Police Department will do is increase the size of their department by about 50 to 75 officers. Our city keeps growing with many streets that need patrolling officers. The plan to have social workers assigned to take calls for domestic violence and harassment, etc., so police do not have to take these calls is a good idea. With the increase in anarchists and looters, etc. we need additional police on our streets immediately.
Ronald D. Kunzelman
Colorado Springs
It’s about government overreach
While the conversation of defunding the police continues throughout the country, many are starting to ask why so many government organizations have the ability to greatly alter our world and way of life. After all, isn’t that what lead to the formation of the United States? Even the Declaration of Independence spells it out, “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another.”
We are talking about defunding police, but why not continue the talk to other government organizations. Let’s defund the CDC, after all they have failed miserably during this time and have constantly reversed or changed course in their mission of “health and well-being.” How about local and state public health who have overstepped their role in attempting to police the free market economy, consistently creating arbitrary rules that allow large corporations to survive while strangling small businesses.
How about the Department of Regulatory Activities who has consistently held licenses as a compliance tool, like a parent threatening to take away an Xbox for disobeying.
The conversation is not about defunding, it is about government overreach, all in the name of public health and safety.
We as a human race have long fought for freedom and the right to choose what is best for ourselves and our families. But in the name of health, safety and equality the government has held its citizens enslaved to laws preventing individuals/families from making choices in their best interest.
Jason Lupo
Monument
A silver lining in this atrocity
It was very disheartening to see that the City Council approved the ADU proposal with little or no provisions to enforce, regulate or even oversee such foolishness.
Additionally, it shows how much the council is in league with developers in their approval of the additional 151 proposed homes in the northern area of the city to which residents of that area strenuously object. Clearly, they do not represent the people of Colorado Springs.
If there is a silver lining in this atrocity, it is that I now know whom to not vote for in the upcoming city elections.
James R. Torley
Colorado Springs