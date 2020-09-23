Troubling aspects of article
Tom Roeder’s article “General’s fight against racism resonates” caught my eye as a graduate of the AFA and classmate of Lt. Gen. Silveria.
Several aspects of the article were troubling to me.
The article failed to clarify that the “racial slur had been written on a whiteboard at the Preparatory School” was produced by a Black student with less than honorable intentions. Lt. Gen. Silveria’s reaction, before learning these facts, was to hastily gather the entire cadet wing and berate future Air Force officers. Lt. Gen. Silveria’s impulsive reaction, without the necessary facts, lacked the discipline and patience critical for our officers across all ranks. While his actions were celebrated in social media, his peer group, active and retired, were largely shocked by his behavior. Insisting that each cadet film this ill-advised gathering was also a reflection of a lack of temperance, certainly before the facts of the incident were known. I can’t think of any rational reason for Lt. Gen. Silveria’s actions in this matter, particularly insisting that his emotional reaction be filmed.
I was also troubled by Lt. Gen. Silveria’s comments on the former commandant of cadets. Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin’s responsibilities were to instill the discipline and integrity demanded of our officers. Most who attended the academy would argue that the commandant is the most crucial position at the AFA in shaping the values of our future leaders. Yet, as reported, after defrauding the government and perjuring herself lying to Lt. Gen. Silveria and the investigation, Lt. Gen. Silveria expressed “nothing but the highest regard” for this disgraced officer. This expression of admiration undermines the office of superintendent as well as the core values of the AFA, which must be maintained through unflinching demand for integrity.
Retired Col. Keith Knudson, USAFR
Loveland
Consider the health risks
To preface this: I am an individual with a learning disability that was in classes similar to Jon Caldara’s son. In his latest column, Caldara speaks to suing his son’s school district, Boulder Valley, for not offering in-person instruction for children with disabilities. While I believe there are benefits to in-person instruction with peers, Caldara is not considering the health risks outweighing the instructional benefits. As Boulder County’s cases of COVID-19 start to surge due to CU Boulder reopening, the risk of catching COVID in Boulder through community spread is much higher than it was back in late August. Additionally, while instruction together is great, many students with disabilities are also immune-compromised, a trait that often makes COVID-19 more severe and, in some cases, deadly.
Finally, as a person with a disability, I know that school districts have to have IEP (Individualized education plans) for students with disabilities, which Caldara can work through to try and get some form of in-person instruction. In neither of his columns discussing school closure in relation to his son Chance does Caldara reference trying to work through his IEP to get a reasonable in person accommodation for his son, as required by the ADA.
While I understand Caldara’s insistence on getting in-person instruction back from a parent’s perspective, the risk of instruction exacerbating the horrible outbreak in Boulder County right now outweighs the benefits.
Loren Hansen
Denver
It is hard to believe
Sunday’s paper had several stories regarding COVID. Ultimately, this comes back to the fundamentals. Are we a free people? If we are a free people, what freedoms are we willing to yield to our government?
It’s hard to believe that there is an argument about managing our own health .... but here we are.
It is hard to believe that there is an argument about our freedom to assemble .... but here we are.
It is hard to believe that there is an argument about freely conducting our own business serving our clients ..... but here we are.
Unlike many countries, we still have mostly free and fair elections. Do we answer to our government, or does it answer to us? I applaud the citizens of London and Tel Aviv and at the Speedway in Denver who stood and voiced their displeasure. Our ultimate statement is our vote.
Please vote as a free, strong, and independent citizen. I have faith in you, even if our government doesn’t.
Eric Swanson
Colorado Springs
A recipe for tax disaster
In his opinion piece featured in the Sunday edition of the Gazette, Dick Wadhams identified the right problem. Colorado taxes businesses much too highly; however, my friend offered the wrong solution.
Amendment B on the fall ballot simply repeals the Gallagher amendment to the state constitution. That repeal would leave in place the staggering business assessment rate of 29%. Amendment B also would stop reducing the residential rate from its current 7.15% to 5.88% next year, which is intended to offset rapidly increasing home values across Colorado.
Amendment B is no solution. The Legislature should have offered voters comprehensive property tax reform with built-in protections for homeowners. Instead, we get Amendment B! With home property values sky-rocketing across Colorado, Amendment B is a recipe of tax disaster for homeowners. Protect your home, vote no on Amendment B; — that is B as in bad!
Andy McElhany
Colorado Springs
Disrespectful behavior is offensive
Kudos to Roger Shambaugh for his excellent letter in Monday’s Gazette. As another old guy and Vietnam vet, I certainly agree. Let’s also realize that members of the military, law enforcement, fire departments and even uniformed delivery workers are not allowed to demonstrate in uniform. The NFL and NBA players are in uniform and on the job at games. They and other uniformed workers have the right to protest privately — but not on the job! Owners of professional sports teams should stand firm and not give in to appease their activist players. I consider their disrespectful behavior to be offensive.
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs