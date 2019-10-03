Trillion dollar elephant in the room
Today, there are about 800 companies that write health insurance, with the top 25 companies writing two-thirds of coverage. This writer found 22 of these companies, being publicly traded, had a combined capitalization (in 2012 numbers) of $629,559,800,000. It would be conservative to presume the capitalization value of the other 778 would bring the capitalization value of health insurers to well over $1 trillion.
In the event our nation adopts a single-pay system, AKA “Medicare for All”, this would constitute the effective nationalization of these companies. It follows, all investments in these companies would be lost; i.e.; written off.
Equitably, however, at the onset of such a system, compensatory payments to the shareholders might be forthcoming from the federal treasury. A $1 trillion buyout!
Conversely, some died-in-the-wool socialists might argue “The fat cats of Wall Street should take their lumps.” But the larger portion of shareholders are not fat cats. Rather, the lion’s share of health insurance company stocks are held by pension plans; hardly posed to take their lumps without disrupting pension entitlements to our nation’s retirees. For example, in its annual report for 2018, Colorado PERA held $3.4 billion in health care stocks (including pharmaceuticals), representing 13.6% of its holdings of $25 billion.
As if this were not already a huge front-end cost, consider the actual, quantifiable costs (in addition to human costs) of disrupting the estimated 319,000 Americans employed by health insurance companies. Naturally, most if not all these people will be needed to run the new centralized system. But consider the costs of screening, relocating and retraining these professionals.
It is strange indeed no one is mentioning this $1 trillion front-end cost of single-payer insurance.
Marv Thomason
Colorado Springs
Turning Colorado into Venezuela
Some say the Colorado Democrats are turning our state into a model of California. I think their aim is even lower.
Their attacks on fossil fuels will cost thousands of our state’s workers their jobs and the state millions in tax revenue. Their attempt to void TABOR will raise our cost of living and drive businesses from the state. Giving aid and comfort to illegals also impacts taxpayers wallets and safety.
Social programs are being put in place in our schools, which lead to the destruction of the family. The red flag law is a direct abrogation of our Second Amendment right to bear arms.
This path resembles that of Venezuela. The Democrat Legislature and governor are not turning us into California. They are turning Colorado into Venezuela.
Dik Thurston
Colorado Springs
Fully invest in conservation fund
As a mom and a medical professional, I am so thankful that the Land and Water Conservation Fund helps to create the outdoor places I enjoy with my kids. Like most Colorado families, our outdoor quality of life is so important to us and lots of the parks and trails that we use were at least partially funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, places like Ten Mile Canyon and Garden of the Gods.
Outdoor recreation with our children means more than just exercise. It also means unstructured playtime that boosts creativity and conflict resolution in our kids. It means mountain biking or climbing that builds confidence. It is so important for healthy kids!
Unfortunately, the fund that makes so much of this possible without using taxpayer dollars, is regularly raided for unrelated things.
Congress set up LWCF decades ago with the promise to protect land, water and cultural sites, but these days they are stripping it of much needed coffers. There is a backlog of funding and maintenance needs for these types of projects that LWCF could help ease. LWCF should instead be fully funded every year, and I call on our members of Congress to fight for it.
Since the majority party sets the agenda and decides what bills get a vote, Sen. Cory Gardner should be pushing for a vote to fully fund LWCF.
Colorado’s outdoor parks and open spaces are critical to our families, our health and our general well-being.
Heather Hall Sena
Colorado Springs
Thinking of the next generation
Founders of the United States urged friendship with other nations but warned of the dangers of foreign entanglements which could result in the loss of our independence.
The so-called free trade pact USMCA is a merger of the United States with Mexico and Canada. This alliance would subject us to international regulations over our constitutional laws. The Free Trade Commissions would override our Congress and U.S. Constitution.
Additionally, researchers form the University of Ottawa stated that 57% of the USMCA is copied from the TPP, Trans Pacific Partnership.
Why should an unelected global bureaucracy dictate our tariff and trade policies as well as employer decisions? Your elected officials need to know of your opposition to North American alliances, now! Time is critical and the price high; the cost of our liberty.
Many years ago, Irish philosopher Edmund Burke stated “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” I am not willing to let our God-given blessings of freedom slip away.
Remind those you elected into office “that a politician thinks only of the next election. A statesman thinks of the next generation.”
Margaret Henkens
Colorado Springs