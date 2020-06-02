Treatment of Polis and Trump
I did not vote for Gov. Jared Polis and disagree with many of his social engineering policies. But giving credit where credit is due, he’s done a good job in dealing with the coronavirus. His “stay-at-home” order was appropriate at the time, and his reopening of Colorado’s economy is appropriate now.
He could, however, have done some things better. As guest columnist Dan Caplis observed, Polis should have quarantined passengers arriving by air from COVID-19 hot spots who were heading to Colorado’s ski communities. He should have taken more steps to protect nursing homes. And for several weeks his department of public health provided minimal data with limited usefulness. Even so, Polis deserves a B+ rating.
President Donald Trump has done an equally good job in dealing with the virus but one wouldn’t know it from most TV news channels and the print media. Like Polis, Trump is not entitled to a perfect score. But he deserves a much better score than the media give him.
It has no doubt helped Polis that he hasn’t had a press corps frequently asking him “gotcha” questions. Nor have the media’s reports about his response to the virus been chock-full of criticism and negative inferences, as they have regarding Trump.
One can only conclude that the difference in treatment of Polis and Trump by the media reflects their liberal bias and intense dislike of Trump.
Douglas Barth
Colorado Springs
Alternatives to protesting
I’ve recently been asked, “What should the rioters... sorry, “protesters”...do?
Well:
• Continue to protest, peacefully.
• Take donations for George Floyd’s family.
• Hold a job fair, complete with a resume-writing seminar and a clothing drive for potential interviewees.
• Start a food bank.
• Establish a scholarship fund, or several.
•Donate time, materials and experience to renovating substandard housing units.
• Repair business damaged/destroyed because of this.
Tangible, sensible proactive solutions; what a concept!
Jeff Faltz
Colorado Springs
The value of existing homes
I am one of many homeowners strongly opposed to allowing ADUs to be installed in the R-1 Single Family Zones. The City Council is breaking a promise to those homeowners by not allowing them to vote on the issue.
The proposed ordinance would allow up to five non-related people to live in a granny flat. How would council members feel about having five college kids (and cars) in their yards? This higher density would also make social distancing that much more difficult. Hot spots could flare up in neighborhoods during a pandemic where these granny flats were located.
If the council wants to promote the ADU, provide that zoning in new areas so that the property owners would be aware of that densification when they buy a home. Please don’t destroy the values of our existing homes.
Jerry Weiss
Colorado Springs
Let business owners decide
To mask or not to mask, that is the question; whether tis nobler to cover your mouth and nose in public or enjoy the right to freely breath this wonderful Colorado air?
As for me, for the foreseeable future, I shall choose to wear a mask. I do not think the government has the right to force everyone to wear a mask in public. However, I do think a property owner has a right to require everyone on his property to wear masks. Likewise, a business owner has a right to require their staff and customers to wear masks.
So, let’s let business owners decide if they will require customers to wear masks. Many businesses have “no shirt, no shoes, no service” policies; let them simply extend that to “… no masks, no service.”
When I wear a mask, it provides a degree of separation for you from my possible infections (you’re welcome). When you wear a mask, it provides a second degree of separation for both of us (thank you). If you choose not to wear a mask, that’s OK, I understand.
But, until further notice, I will decline to enter an establishment whose staff and customers do not wear masks. Others who demand to breathe free can patronize businesses that do not require masks.
Let’s see which businesses survive.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
Urban renewal may be doomed
Rich Laden’s May 31 article on the South Nevada/South Tejon urban renewal project, “South Nevada, Reimagined,” covered the worst aspect of the entire blighted area with one word: “transients.” Sadly, one suspects the developers are building a Panhandler’s Paradise, complete with nice restaurants and people places for the addicted, drunken and mentally ill to camp, gather and beg for money for their next fix or bottle. Laden might have also noted that the number of these human wrecks has essentially doubled since the legalization of marijuana, one of the unintended consequences.
These tragic derelicts have taken over the public places, such as the Fountain Creek walking and bicycle path and Dorchester Park, effectively denying these places to the taxpaying public. In these abandoned public places one does not see kids on skateboards or bicycles, moms pushing carriages, young lovers holding hands. One who ignores his personal safety concerns and visits these pitiable people amid the refuse of homeless camping and the foul odors of human waste.
Given the fact that moving the Springs Rescue Mission and the Catholic Marion House Soup Kitchen has been discussed for years and is apparently way off the table, without some new innovative ideas for controlling/treating the homeless population that actually work, urban renewal downtown seems doomed.
Stephen Coonts
Colorado Springs