Treat the police with respect
It is time to stop the wholesale attack on law enforcement, specifically the police, who are friends, neighbors and often volunteer for nonprofit organizations within our community.
These people are sworn officers with a mission of protecting our community. Many of us seasoned citizens know it is irresponsible and ridiculous to consider for a moment the ludicrous notion of defunding the police, if anything we should provide the police more funds, better training, and treat them with greater public respect. Most police officers will tell you, if asked, calls for domestic service are among the most dangerous calls to receive. Yet uninformed persons have suggested we replace a police officer with a social worker on such calls. That notion is beyond brainless.
We must recognize some reform is necessary and prudent. If we genuinely want to reduce police misconduct, we should look closely legislation that provide police undue legal protection and often encourage misconduct and at the police unions. These well-intentioned laws and police unions often protect police officers who violate their oath and public trust.
On a personal level, my experience with police officers suggests, if you give them respect and accept responsibility for whatever is the situation, and you will receive respect in return and you might still receive a ticket or whatever, but it will be a pleasant professional exchange.
Most of us know, when we have done something wrong, accept it, and treat the police with respect. Remember police are often the first people we call in a chaotic situation, yet we forget they are people, too, with husbands, wives, often with children and a desire get home safely.
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
Colorado is a low tax state
In Jon Caldara’s column in Sunday’s Gazette complaining about the state cherry-picking local control, Caldara states that “according to the Tax Foundation, Colorado is 14th in highest in the country for state individual income tax collections per capita.”
He goes on to state that it’s OK to ”laugh at anyone who says we’re a low tax state.” Caldara is right to cite the Tax Foundation for its analysis of taxes by state, which is based on data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau in its Census of Governments and it’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. Unfortunately, Caldara doesn’t tell the full story.
The facts are that Colorado is a low tax state based on the analysis of the Tax Foundation. Go to the Tax Foundation’s website and you will learn that Colorado ranks 34th in state-local tax burdens as a percentage of state income in 2019 (latest data).
The Tax Foundation has an excellent, detailed discussion of what “tax burdens” means in this context. Furthermore, Colorado’s tax burden as a percent of income has been declining pretty steadily since 1977 (see Table 4 on the Foundation’s website). I guess the joke is on Caldara, the ultimate cherry-picker.
Bruce Fogarty
Colorado Springs
A clear summary of CRT curriculum
I found the Gazette’s Sunday Perspective “Fighting critical race theory” and Point/Counterpoint “Should Colorado’s schools teach critical race theory?” most interesting.
One of the counterpoint comments made by Dr. Nathaniel Granger is that “it is crucial to understand CRT prior to entertaining and establishing policies against or in support of it. Many who use the term do not understand it.”
I believe it is the responsibility of our public education system to provide every interested parent, grandparent, American citizen and taxpayer an accurate, unbiased summary of what is being taught to our children in their most formative years. If many do not understand CRT, then it is time for administrators and teachers to provide a clear, concise summary of what they are teaching or wish to teach about critical race theory, including the goal of that teaching.
It is time to invite all stakeholders to have full, free access to review the materials being presented, to visit and video classrooms during these presentations. Only then will more people understand critical race theory, how it is being presented and determine if they believe it is appropriate to teach to their children in a public-school setting.
Knowledge is indeed power.
Linda Hunter
Colorado Springs
Endangering the morale of our troops
When Tucker Carlson of Fox News called Gen. Mark Milley “not just a pig, he is stupid,” I was shocked. Two presidents, a Republican and a Democrat, had the greatest respect and trust in this four-star general who has served in the military for 39 years.
Former President Donald Trump appointed Gen. Milley as his chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, his principal military advisor and the nation’s highest-ranking military officer. President Joe Biden asked Gen. Milley to continue to serve in these critical roles. How is it even remotely possible that this highly decorated Green Beret, who also graduated from Princeton and Columbia universities and the Naval Academy, could be “stupid”?
For Tucker Carlson, with 2+ million viewers, to use this language and laugh at Gen. Milley is irresponsible behavior and endangers the morale of our troops.
Gen. Milley is the leader of every person who serves in the U.S. military! Would you allow your children, grandchildren or other family members to insult a member of our military by using such vulgar names?
We can disagree on policies or politics, but to sneer and denigrate the highest-ranking patriot in America, whose sole purpose is to protect our troops and all Americans, is truly shameful and unpatriotic.
Toni Hesse
Highlands Ranch