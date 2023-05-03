Trash on the trails

Doesn’t anyone down at City Hall really care about Colorado Springs? Yesterday I went on a bike ride along Monument Creek on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail from downtown to Woodman Road and was amazed and sickened by the overwhelming amount of trash, rubbish, junk, dumped furniture, old food containers, and a lot of things I didn’t really want to get close to that was dumped all along both sides of the trail.

It is especially bad just north of downtown around Bijou and around Austin Bluffs Road underpass.

I guess no one from our city government ever walks or bikes on this trail and notices the mess. Last year the city spent thousands to pave part of the trail but unfortunately left it to be overwhelmed with trash and homeless camps.

A few weeks ago I did see in the Gazette that the police were issuing citations to the homeless people for the mess they created living next to the creek.

I’m pretty sure I saw those very citations blowing in the wind along with the rest of the mess.

It must be that the city workers responsible for trash pickup have gone by the wayside along with fixing the terrible condition of our roads, police that actually patrol, the broken sidewalks, trash cans that have mostly vanished from the city parks, etc. I guess the mayor and city council are too absorbed with congratulating themselves for having another two dozen apartment complexes being built (and with total disregard for any actual urban planning).

Let’s just pray the next mayor has some amount of concern for the state of the city as Mayor John Suthers has done a real and unfortunately a permanent disservice to Colorado Springs.

John Brega

Colorado Springs

Running red lights

An old lady who is just driving casually around town sees the other side of the light turn red. Seeing the car in front of her coming down the road at the fastest speed possible and her being in the middle of the intersection. People will continue with whatever they were looking at or getting to.

Some people will just not even pay any attention to anyone around them, they only care about themselves and not anyone’s life. There is a substantial number of deaths a year to the fast and four drives running this red light.

Red lights were invented to cause less traffic and fewer crashes.

Another problem is that in the National Coalition for Safer Roads in 2019, in Colorado, there have been 26 traffic fatalities due to people running red lights. With the smaller number of red-light runners, there have been fewer deaths. There are 38 highways and road lights that have been putting in red light cameras in Colorado according to the Colorado Springs Olympic City USA website. There needs to be more people looking at them daily.

Gross & Schuster injury lawyers have authored an article talking about the dangers of just running a red light just one time. 56% of drivers admit to running red lights. Drivers must make this decision in the blink of an eye and getting it wrong can result in catastrophe.

CaraRose Sebben

Colorado Springs

Driving at such a young age

Teenagers are given a choice to start getting their own car and drive for themselves. But the real question still stands, should teenagers (15-17 years old) get their driver’s license? Such a young age for a person to drive shouldn’t be allowed since they aren’t well developed to drive yet. Teenagers are known to be reckless at times so it’s only right to place a certain age to get your driver’s license. In the 20th Century they didn’t set a certain age to drive until 1900s they finally issued the age of getting a driver’s license, which was 18.

According to Bankrate “During the first few first months of having a license, data shows that the crash rate per mile driven is roughly 1.5 times as high for 16-year-old drivers as it is for 18- to 19-year-old drivers” (Rivelli, Kempken). Teenagers are more likely to crash, around 2,500 teens are killed every year in car accidents, while 200,000 teens are injured every year.

So for the safety of others we shouldn’t allow teenagers below the age of 18 to get a license. Teenagers aren’t that responsible enough, they could wait it out until they are old enough to drive. There shouldn’t be any rush when wanting to drive, because it’s not only you, you’re focused on but the other people who are also driving in the same street as you.

Kiana Esguerra

Colorado Springs

A good dose of Vitamin D

All across America there are problems with the youth spending too much time indoors and not enough time outside.

Even though a lot of people might try to blame the internet and technology, the true problem is parents not taking responsibility for their children. Having children cooped up inside for too long not only wastes time, but also can cause issues mentally and physically.

According to Healthfully in 2012 the average American child has seven minutes of unrestricted time outside with all of the rest of their time being indoors. Having this much time spent indoors can cause many problems for the child physically and mentally. One other the most prevalent physical problem is obesity in young children, Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg believes that the best way to counteract this problem is through physical activity outdoors, Saying “outdoor play is physically stimulating while increasing a child’s awareness of their surroundings.” not going outside doesn’t only affect them now but also later in life. Not getting enough sunlight can cause low levels of vitamin D.

Vitamin D helps people have a lower chance of developing diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. The American Academy of Pediatrics Says that just 10 minutes a day of sun exposure to get a good dose of Vitamin D.

Mason Humphrey

Colorado Springs