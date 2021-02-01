Transfer teachers to Mitchell High
It seems those responsible for firing all the Mitchell High School teachers are using the same methods as the Denver sport teams. If the players are not winning year after year, keep firing the coaches.
If the heart of the problem is quality teachers, take the teachers from Cheyenne Mountain High School and transfer them to Mitchell. Give them a five-year plan for improvement and see how they do.
Russell Mackay
Colorado Springs
A lot of eggs to break
Sen. Michael Bennet supports a minimum wage increase with a news release that it is “making sure that everyone who works full-time can live with dignity.” Hard to argue with this noble sentiment. But one of the most important lessons I learned from studying economics is to always ask the question “And then what?” So I ask you, Senator, then what?
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 1.3 million low-skilled people will lose their jobs. How dignified will their lives be as they make the agonizing choice between the homeless shelters and the tent encampments?
Many small businesses will be driven out to be replaced by Amazon and other behemoths with fewer, but higher paid employees. Their sin? Providing the only opportunity that many of these 1.3 million people will ever get to acquire the skills necessary to build a dignified life.
I would like to think that the senator simply doesn’t understand these truths, but I suspect he does and just finds them too inconvenient to his agenda. Sen. Bennet will likely get the votes of people helped by this proposal and those fooled by the noble sentiment. The ones whose lives this proposal will destroy either won’t vote or weren’t going to vote for Sen. Bennet anyway. 1.3 million unemployed plus all those small businesses are a lot of eggs to break to make this omelette, but it’s probably good for a political career. Isn’t that the real agenda?
Dennis Senger
Colorado Springs
A heartfelt thank you
On Jan. 21, the paramedics were called for my husband. He was found outside by our neighbor. The sheriff was also called. My husband died, but I want to thank every person who took care of him. I know you tried everything to save him. I want to especially thank the El Paso County sheriff who not only tried to find me but also made sure my home was locked up, and he fixed my garage door before he left. God bless every one of you and St. Francis Penrose hospital for trying their best to save him.
I am truly blessed to have all of you out here in Black Forest to take care of me. Thank you with all of my heart.
Diann Jewett
Colorado Springs
The Souper Bowl of Caring
We all know that 2020 has been a rough year for so many people and that more people are food insecure. I’m promoting the Souper Bowl of Caring to encourage your readers and friends to donate cans of unexpired soup to Care and Share Food Bank or to your local food pantries during Super Bowl Week. Care and Share lists soup as one of their most needed items.
Sharyn Markus
Colorado Springs
Leave politics aside
I agree with Chris Jones’ “Just let the decision go” (Gazette, Thursday, Jan. 28). I would add two “factors” to his comments. The developers in our city went nuts years ago and are continuing to this date. Every time they see an empty lot (no matter what the location), they start building, and many of the apartments/condos don’t have room for ample parking and leave many cars in the streets. When will it stop?
In addition, the prices for homes in Huntsville would greatly benefit the service members assigned there. I visited a friend at Redstone Arsenal at Huntsville not long ago, and he showed me around the installation and the city. It would be a great place to have the Space Command, no matter the humidity or the infrequent tornado. Leave politics aside and “help another community.”
Richard Wood
Colorado Springs
Appointment is a slap in the face
Marjorie Taylor Greene, newly elected member of the House of Representatives, is a known QAnon supporter and conspiracy theorist. This is a woman who openly questioned the validity of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, who believes that the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings were hoaxes, who has called for the execution of certain Democratic leaders including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, who believes that the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead was a government-backed plan to strip away Second Amendment rights, who believes that former President Obama is a Muslim, who is racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic and, last but not least, believes that lasers from outer space sparked the California wildfires.
With a resume such as this, one wonders how, in any possible reality, does this woman get appointed to the House Education and Labor Committee.
After openly mocking Parkland school survivor, David Hogg, it is clear that Rep. Greene’s priorities lie in protecting guns over children. How will it be possible for her to make intelligent and unbiased decisions on education and special education when she throws around the “R” word in relation to people with Down syndrome?
Her appointment to this committee is a slap in the face to all those survivors of school shootings and their families and to those with developmental disabilities and their families. The Republican Party must rescind her appointment at the very least, and at best, vote to remove her from office.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs