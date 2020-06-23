Training for police review committee
City Council has decided to form a committee to review certain police actions. This committee will most certainly get public input about any incident. Since this committee is going to review police actions in certain situations, the committee members should be aware of “why” police take certain actions.
To be a member of this committee, I would recommend that part of their training include a full shift ride along with an officer.
I also recommend any committee member be required to undergo that part of police training wherein the officer learns to make split second decisions, to include when deadly force might be required.
Roger Weed
Colorado Springs
A good place to start
Guest columnist Tuck Aikin’s point seems to be that since I am smart and a good citizen who doesn’t understand another’s point of view, that point of view is wrong. End of discussion.
White privilege can promote such a cavalier attitude, and unless we open our ears and eyes and hearts to ask questions and accept responsibility, we won’t be able to change it. I would guess less defending and more listening would be a good place to start.
Carol Keenan
Colorado Springs
A modest proposal, or two
I voted for the “Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity” bill, SB20-217, along with 86 of 100 of Colorado Legislators, Republican and Democrats. It was, in part, our response to the outcry of the community to the horrific killing of George Floyd by police, notably by police with long records of misconduct. It was a clarion call for change in the way law enforcement operates. But we, the Legislators, recognize that by far most peace officers are dedicated public servants who serve with honor and integrity to protect our communities. Like many laws, however SB20-217 is needed to curtail and highlight the misconduct of some police who violate the law, use excessive force, and have egregious patterns of misconduct In every institution, there are outliers who push the envelope, disregard the rules and operate autonomously. A law will not change culture or hearts and minds. We need local policies and local action by local police.
I suggest a first step would be for the Colorado Springs Police Department to conduct a review of all personnel files to identify officers who have documented records of unlawful or threatened use of force, excessive force, overly aggressive tactics, discriminatory conduct, failure to follow protocols regarding use of force, or received multiple citizen complaints. Let’s identify the outliers and the rogues. They should be retrained to ensure they understand the law, procedures and community expectations. If they cannot adapt, they should be reassigned to desk jobs or terminated. We need zero tolerance for excessive use of force or discriminatory policing. This is a modest proposal that CSPD could implement immediately.
Another modest proposal to begin to establish, or re-establish, trust with the community is to offer any person who has an adverse interaction with a police officer the opportunity to participate in a restorative justice dialogue with a trained facilitator. Often in such face to face dialogues, the parties can develop understanding of each other’s perspectives, gain empathy for their positions and reach agreement on how to repair the harm that occurred. This is not mediation where each party is expected to make concessions to reach agreement. It is a respectful, relationship building, and restorative process for all involved. We are all members of this community and this would help bring us together.
Pete Lee, Senate District 11
Colorado Springs
Can white minds be changed?
“In the midst of our nation’s re-examination of racism, marked by anger, frustration, pain, rage, heart brokenness, rancor, and even silence, I find myself wondering if America can ever teach white brains to think differently “ — Gary Ziegler, field archaeologist, explorer and rancher, who holds advanced degrees in addition to a BA in philosophy from Colorado College.
My question to Gazette readers: Can it we do it? When you consider, more than 400 years ago this country’s rich white men all of whom held slaves, took their independence from England, and yet denied those same rights to tens of thousands of enslaved Africans, one has to wonder what will the ultimate answer will be for this great nation?
Many who have power are questioning their positions, and wondering what will become of them. What if the nation moves to eliminate my power, my position, my racial advantage, my life as I know it? How can I (as a white person) give equal leverage to the statements of a black man or woman when my culture has taught me they are inherently inferiors, and should not be afforded any liberty or opportunities, beyond that which I (the white man) have decided are appropriate? That is the power of the white man over all minority groups in this nation. Yes, it is ugly and provocative, but true.
“White privilege,“ is a term I learned many decades years ago during my undergraduate studies; it caused me to rethink many of the things I had just taken for granted. Educated people know, and acknowledge that it exists. The uneducated, some of whom are black, don’t understand or choose not to understand. Currently there’s a sad state of affairs for this nation. Minimal research will reveal white privilege is real. It is as real as systemic racism.
The majority of Black people don’t want hand outs, they want to be treated equally in all areas of the American experience, a quality education, quality jobs, high quality medical treatment, quality neighborhoods, meaningful, productive employment and lastly the opportunity for generational wealth creation. All of which has been systematically denied to the majority of black people in America.
Can America live up to its creed, that all men are created equal and perhaps deserve to be treated with dignity and respect? Can white minds be changed?
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
Uproot the causes of these injustices“Enough!”
From an understanding of word usage to inflame opinion I’ve found your recent op/ed of June 19 titled “We don’t need a society of vandals” to be hypocritical.
Speculating as to why at this moment you have stooped to usurp the Juneteenth anniversary to proclaim that our society is a wellspring of malicious infants would only pander to the fears instilled through decades of misinformation and complacency. This time of historical significance is a precipice of insightful change to the indifference and clinical persecution of our citizens of color. Our profound need and responsibility should be to address this grief and up-root the causes of these long-suffered injustices. Yet you chose to “go low” proclaiming them simple-minded mischievous vandals. I’m certain that King George felt the same about the participants of the Boston Tea Party.
I have memories of a time where a community of my city was burned to the ground as a result of racial divides. To me, this generation of young adults is highly evolved and educated in its responses. Given the extreme levels of emotions derived and driven by the fears and uncertainties that we are all presently coming to terms with, I am thankful demonstrations throughout the state of Colorado have been respectfully reserved from a larger prospective. The leadership of the governor and civic leaders like Mayor John Suthers and others, has been commendable. Let these valiant efforts to preserve our communities and the societies we live in be appropriately heralded and supported not tarnished.
Craig Dean
Colorado Springs
Grateful for the 911 dispatchers
I am a senior citizen and live with my daughter. However, while I was at home alone last week I suffered a medical emergency. I was able to get to my phone and dial 911. The gentleman who took the call had the kindest and most calming voice and said he would stay on the line with me until help arrived.
Even though my daughter arrived home before the EMTs arrived, he stayed on the line, letting me know exactly what was happening every step of the way, keeping me calm. He did not hang up until he heard the EMTs in the room and though I thanked him I did not think to get his name until everything was over.
I would like for him to know how appreciative I am of his ability to calm me and keep from being scared in a frightening situation. Thank you to the wonderful people who are there for us when we dial 911.
Pat Holley
Colorado Springs