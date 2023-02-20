Tragic, unintended consequences

It sounds good, fair-minded, compassionate. No more pet deposits on your rental home. Colorado’s Democrat legislature scored yet another “win” for the people, putting those greedy landlords in their place.

Now, since you cannot afford a home of your own, out you go to seek rental housing for your family, including your wife, two children and your family’s pet dog, Emily. Emily is a gentle, well-behaved puppy you got from the Humane Society ostensibly for the kids, but you love her as much or more than they do. She plays with your children on the living room floor, she loves running and playing in the dog park, chasing that grungy old tennis ball, eats tons of dog bone treats (rewards for her good behavior), and she spends hours sleeping at your feet while you and your wife nod off watching television each evening. Emily is, after all, a precious part of your family.

You search for a new rental home, smug in the knowledge you have to pay no pet deposit. You quickly come to the stark realization landlords have been left with no choice thanks to the new law: a “no pets” policy. Now, thanks to Colorado Democrats’ new law signed by our compassionate and understanding governor (who, by the way, lives rent-free in public housing with his spouse and their pet dog) you now have your own stark choice: leave Colorado to seek a new life elsewhere… or dispose of Emily.

Because of this new “no pet deposit” law, you and your family are devastated. You have no choice, really. Your family says agonizing, tearful farewells, and you wait in a seemingly endless line at the Humane Society with hundreds of others with their pets in arms, to drop Emily off. You silently pray she can find a new loving family. But, the Humane Society has no more space thanks to the Democrats’ law, and all new arrivals will have to be summarily euthanized; they have no room, no funds and no choice. You hand Emily’s leash to a sympathetic employee, hug her one final time, tears flowing uncontrolled, knowing you will never again see her. She licks your hand, a final farewell, a final loving kiss from your family’s best friend.

You tear up yet again days later, waiting to pick you Emily’s ashes in a long line of hundreds of other heartbroken pet owners seeking their own small box of precious memories. But, you are comforted knowing you paid no pet deposit thanks to Governor Polis and those Democrat legislators for whom you voted.

After all, it sounded good, fair-minded, compassionate, but no one considered these unintended consequences.

Bert Bergland

Colorado Springs

Thankful for living in the USA

My wife and I recently returned from a three week trip to Central and South America. We returned to the litany of complaints in the media regarding economics, politics, crime and social issues, etc.

After witnessing the daily living conditions of the visited locations we were very happy to return to Colorado Springs and the USA.

All processes can be improved, but we’re thankful for what we have and for living in the USA.

Bob and Kathy Shafer

Colorado Springs

Snow days and safety

I strongly disagree with Kenneth Duncan’s opinion about snow days. Certainly, it is possible that these snow days ruin his work and delivery schedule, but through the course of years my children were students in District 11 (12 years), snow days were a blessing for me.

Today, my daughter is a teacher for District 49 and my husband is an employee of the University of Colorado system. Do you think I like snow days when the driving hazards are bad? You bet I do. Having my family safe in their homes trumps everything.

And having people put chains on buses so they can navigate snowy and icy streets with dozens of children on board makes no sense, nor does having children standing at bus stops in freezing, snowing conditions.

I have always wanted safety for our children.

Calling a snow day does just that!

Trish Beyer

Colorado Springs

The new normal

Re: Stephen Moore’s recent column: Moore needs to stop crying and trying to sling baloney. I am not a “federal worker” but I am a military contractor.

Technology for the military and I daresay other government workers, has allowed widespread use of teleworking. Everyone knows that. The military at least is reducing physical space such that there are not enough seats for existing staff.

An engineering manager in my section told his people several months ago that teleworking would be the new normal- productivity is up; all the work is getting done. Personal cubicles would be abandoned, and when you need to come in, grab whichever you can. Snow days are now full work days.

I for one worked an hour past my quitting time today editing briefing slides with a major for tomorrow morning’s meeting with four colonels. She’s in Aurora and I’m in Monument.

It works. Get over it, Mr. Moore. You’re way off base.

John Bender

Monument

Outstanding newspaper carrier

We just want to recognize our Gazette carrier. I believe his name is Pacheco. No matter ,what the weather it never stops him from doing his job. Thank you.

Howard and Marsha Sanders

Colorado Springs