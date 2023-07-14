Traffi

c congestion is a concern

I refer to the proposed development of up to 400 residential units along south Nevada Avenue. If you drive the segment of south Nevada (aka Colorado 115) between I-25 and Cheyenne Road frequently as I do, you will notice the volume of traffic on this road is heavy and increasing. It is the primary route to and from Fort Carson Gate 1 and I-25. Notice the daily buildup between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Adding 400 housing units and the minimum of 400 vehicles that will surely be included will exacerbate this traffic issue significantly. With access/egress to the many commercial businesses on this stretch, poorly timed traffic lights, and growing demand for use of the road, no additional building of this magnitude should be permitted unless a significant study is completed about how to mitigate the negative traffic effect of adding so many units.

I am not opposed to development and have been a supporter of the development along the aforementioned area. It is an improvement over the former slums and rundown businesses no doubt. But traffic congestion is a major concern and negative to our community. I respectively urge council members not to approve the development request without the study I recommend. Given this stretch is the purview of CDOT, they must be involved in any study. I look forward to observing the discussion on July 25.

Don Addy

Colorado Springs

It is our country‘s birthday

Here we go again, the annual lamenting of neighborhood fireworks on the Fourth of July. Well folks, it will occur next year, the following year, and every other year, after that, in every part of our great country. It is our country‘s birthday! It should be celebrated.

Before there were fireworks, people would celebrate by shooting guns on their farms, cities and towns. We wouldn’t want that now, would we? There are options. You can go outside on a nice summer evening and embrace it and enjoy it, or if you’re worried about your pets, you can head for the hills and get a room somewhere. Of course, you might encounter the same experience there.

Billy Greer

Colorado Springs

Fireworks and school start times

I am in agreement with some of the letter writers concerning the fireworks. It has become a real nuisance in the last few years. We know fireworks within the city limits are illegal, but the few who insist on firing them off don’t care.

They don’t think they have to even stop when the curfew hour hits, keeping people awake until midnight or after who need to get decent sleep so they can go to work the next morning. Our war veterans who were traumatized during the wars and dogs suffer as well. They can’t sufficiently get away from the racket. So they suffer wherever they can find refuge from the overwhelming noise.

As for seeing stores starting to offer school supplies so early, blame the schools starting and end times. When I was a child, the school year started the day right after Labor Day and ended on the last week day of June. That’s 10 months of learning. Only a really major snowstorm would close schools but not for very long after the storm passed. Maybe it’s time the school year went back to that type of schedule.

Lastly, I wonder if the powers that be even read the newspaper and take note of the Letters to the Editor section? If they do, do they learn anything from them? Something to ponder.

Val Milly Tenhaeff

Colorado Springs

Dismayed about taxes and TABOR

Citizens, here we go again. I thought Yemi Mobolade would be a thoughtful mayor with a different set of ideas. What did we get, right out of the start box, a new request for a TABOR override.

I am dismayed. We need more police officers and training for them. I really do believe this. But Mr. Mobolade, please find the money elsewhere. I am not a student of the financial affairs of Colorado Springs. That is what we elect people into these positions to do, not just spend and ask for more. If we wanted an easy way out, any of us citizens could recommend attacking TABOR. Please remember that the city gets a cost of living and percentage of population growth boost to its budget every year. Citizens, prepare for this proposal to be on the November ballot. And citizens, at the state level, proposition HH also wants your TABOR money. It will be on the ballot also. When will it stop? TABOR has protected us for 20 years, regardless of the doomsayers.

Daryl Kuiper

Colorado Springs

Missing the All-Star Game

The first Major League Baseball All Star Game was in 1933. The first televised game was in 1950. I have watched it almost every year since 1960 and every year it has been on TV — except for last night. Imagine how I felt when at 6 p.m. I turned on the TV expecting to see the game but only to see a message on screen saying unable to show the game because contract with some company called Nextstar expired. So the All Star Game was not being televised because of some agreement that had expired between DirectTV and this Nextstar — and this was on Fox no less.

I have no idea who Nextstar is nor do I care — I care about watching a sporting event that comes on once a year that is an American sports tradition. So in my righteous anger, I called DirectTV customer service and all I got was an offer to take $10 off my monthly bill for my “inconvenience.” I also called AT&T, the parent company and was told same thing, sorry but not their fault, but Direct TV working very hard to resolve it. AT&T is a billion dollar company and somehow Nexttar is controlling the television rights? How is that possible? I am paying over $100 a month for a “package” consisting of mostly crap channels yet I can’t get a sporting event on Fox? To make it worse, a Colorado Rockie actually won MVP. I really want to drop DirecTV but is Dish or Xfinity any better? First it’s the Nuggets that are not being televised and now this — how can they do this? What’s next — the Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup.

Who controls what we watch?

Benny Terry

Colorado Springs