Tradespeople lack pride in work
My husband and I were so happy to find a home in Colorado Springs. We purchased a house that would need work but were willing to tackle the job. Over the past three years, we have not had one job completed in our house without issues. It seems that tradespeople and the companies they represent in the Springs lack a sense of pride in the job they do or just don’t care. From leaving portions of window frames unpainted because you would have to stoop to see it to not replacing a downspout after painting the outside and having rain water gush into the fireplace. To replacing a bathroom counter top and misaligning the sinks so faucets couldn’t be installed, to putting up a fence that was slapped together and gates that failed to close. And finally, having to hold newly installed windows to their frame so they wouldn’t blow out during some high winds.
There’s more, but I made my point. I could name the companies, but I won’t because if they read this they will know. Bottom line is take pride in the work you do because your reputation will follow you.
Cathy Miler
Colorado Springs
Manitou tax hikes will be onerous
This letter is written by me as an individual that has spent 50-60 hours to understand public education finance and the sausage making that is the funding of a school bond. The amount of bonds a school district is allowed to issue is set by state statute. In Colorado, it is equal to 20% of the assessed value or 6% of the market value in the district. The district has chosen $43 million, which is $16.4 million above the initial $26.6 million “maximum”). The effect on the property taxpayers (residential and commercial) is significant. There has been an increase in property taxes as market values have increased. In the Manitou Springs School district area, the average residential property market value has increased from $351,206 to $409,767 from the prior assessment in 2019 (16.7% increase). Average commercial value has increased from $342,026 to $416,061 (21.6% increase).
If the proposed $43 million bond is approved (taxpayer obligation up to $764 million — principal and interest) the tax increase is dramatic. The average residential total property tax bill attributed to MSSD will increase from $1,330 paid in 2021 to $2,023 in 2022 based on the increased property value and the increased taxes to pay for the bond. That is an increase greater than 50% in one year. Commercial property increases from $5,386 to $8,336 — (55%).
Manitou Springs School District mill levy will become the 3rd highest out of 178 districts in the state (now No. 10 in the state).
There are needs in the schools (code compliance, roofing, HVAC, security, athletic fields, etc). The cost of the true needs is well below the $43 million bond + $9 million BEST grant.
The residents have been incredibly generous, but these tax hikes will be onerous on the local taxpayers.
Jack Sharon
Colorado Springs
Outstanding customer service
Yesterday, I was shocked to find a license renewal in the mail. That represented outstanding customer service on the part of our Department of Motor Vehicles. I had just reported that the requested license had not arrived and discovered that the return address used was faulty (consumers mistake). I received notice that the license would be resent to the correct address. It arrived two days later! Kudos to the administration of DMV!
Elaine Gagne
Colorado Springs
Huge bubble in the social agenda
Where has Marc Dion been these past nine months?
It isn’t the kink in the capitalist supply chain, but a socialist extra $300 a week ( some over $1,200 per month), paid for with taxpayer money to the “unemployed”, that has kept workers from making his cat food. Hasn’t he read that there have been more jobs available than unemployed workers willing to take them? It isn’t the kink in the capitalist market but a huge bubble in the social agenda that has caused his cat anxiety.
John Sabo
Colorado Springs
Wasting time and energy
What does the phrase critical race theory really mean, if broken down into individual words? Just the word critical, conjures up the following ideas, per Google.
1. Expressing adverse or disapproving comments or judgments. “He was critical of many U.S. welfare programs.”
2. Expressing or involving an analysis of the merits and faults of a work of literature, music, or art. “She never won the critical acclaim she sought.”
Even though English is my second language, I fear that the concept of CRT, freely used, runs the risk of being misunderstood among those of average intelligence. Not only that, but those with a more sophisticated level of education will attempt to capitalize on it, by filling shelves in bookstores with poorly written books on CRT, now that the topic seems to be highly popular.
That being the danger, how about simply accepting the reality that racism was rampant in early U. S. history, still is, and will be in years to come. What is different now is that we are more aware of it through the media, which is a good thing. Although, the infamous social media might be a contributing factor in reinforcing ignorance regarding racism.
After all is said and done by the pseudo intellectuals, how about the rest of us taking a proactive approach toward lessening the incidences of racism whenever possible? I doubt that lectures, and simple literature on critical race theory is the answer at this time. Save both for the history archives. What we need now is action at the lower and realistic level. Church leaders, for example, preach about equal education for all children, not to mention a just and fair legal system for all.
Attempting to intellectualize our way through blatant and obvious problems will only waste time and energy, both elements needed in problem-solving.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs