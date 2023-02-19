TOPS tax on the ballot

Why do you live here? I know why I do. Pikes Peak, trails that take me to the foothills just minutes from my house, great park systems and the open spaces. Many of these great amenities are what bring us here and make us want to stay. How can we keep our natural environment natural and continue to enjoy what makes our region so unique? Without funding to purchase and maintain these wonderful spaces initially, we wouldn’t have them available to us; they would be housing developments.

Places such as Red Rock Canyon, Blue Stem Prairie, Stratton Open Space and more. How sad would that be. But for a few visionaries about 25 years ago who put together the TOPS (Trails and Open Space) tax which amounts to 1 cent per $10 dollars in sales tax, we’d have many more houses and many less hikable, zen and beautiful spaces.

In April, the TOPS tax is on the ballot for a 20-year extension. Please vote yes! When open spaces are gone, they are gone for good. Please vote to continue to give our city an essential tool to purchase and maintain these amazing spaces for us, our children and many generations to come. Click on this link to learn more: https://coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/what-tops

Julia Melendez

Colorado Springs

We have a culture problem

I’ve lost track of the number of articles and op-eds by the Gazette about how underfunded and understaffed our police department is. Recruitment is struggling. They are underpaid. Not supported by our community. But, let’s be fair and take an honest look at where the true problem might lie.

A recent investigative report by Fox 21 News revealed the seven biggest settlements the city made in 2022, five of them because of police actions. Infringing on constitutionally protected First Amendment rights. Yes, arresting someone for exercising their freedom of speech. Excessive force resulting in hospitalizations, and even death. Let’s not forget one of our police sergeants being caught publicly stating “kill them all.” I, too, believe strongly in personal accountability, and I fail to see any.

These mistakes cost us taxpayers over $3 million last year alone and this was just the top 5! Our city negotiated and agreed to these settlements.

Shall we question the value of our city attorney’s ability to defend the actions of our agencies?

Yet, the editorial board feels the solution is more money to hire more staff? We have a culture problem here. Until we have accountability and a shift in attitudes at the top of our police department, expect further waste of taxpayer dollars. Let’s dig a little deeper and focus on solving the real problem. We need a shift in our police force culture before we can consider hiring more staff.

David Vaillencourt

Colorado Springs

Divisive faction in the GOP

Wow! So now who cannot accept the vote! So not only was Vickie Tonkins reelected as El Paso County chair for the Republican Party, but her supporters won all but 5 of the 28 bonus member slots. So much for the “Peaks crowd” accepting the will of the people of the county GOP. They are the ones that pushed for the “reorganizational” meeting that was just held, and they lost big time.

So now who is the divisive faction in the Republican Party? Maybe this bunch should be willing to accept change. The Republicans in El Paso County are apparently tired of the status quo and just voted them out. Seems to me to be a pretty loud mandate. Are any of them listening? It’s time to accept that the common Republican is tired of the bunch that has been holding the county by the throat and doing pretty much as they please on the City Council, Planning Commission, county offices, and shutting anyone else out of elections and ignoring the rest of anyone who disagrees with them.

It’s time for this faction of the Republican Party in El Paso County to accept the mandate and quit dividing the party. The Democrats are enjoying the division by ruling with almost no opposing voice in the state. There is a great need to unite and give the Democrats a run for their money and unseat some of them so the state is not so lopsidedly represented.

Marcena Springer

Colorado Springs

What has changed?

How ironic that Gov. Jared Polis administration has requested funding for hundred of new prison beds when the funding for the Cheyenne Mountain Re-Entry Center was denied in 2020. Closing the facility the corrections department lost 650 beds. It’s evident the Democrats soft on crime is a failure and three years later the request for more beds is being proposed. What has changed since 2020? It’s evident, the overwhelming increase in crime. It’s time for the Legislature to legislate tougher crime bills.

Mike Leewaye

Colorado Springs

Converting to all electric

We are fully aware that POTUS and our ‘Calirado’ Governor have natural gas use in their crosshairs. They want us consumers to switch to being fully electric households, despite the high costs to us. The major electric utility companies support this 100% (surprise).

Most power plants have converted to burning natural gas instead of being coal burning. Green energy from wind and solar are years away from being able to provide enough reliable power 24/7 to replace traditional power plants. As demand for electricity increases, if we can no longer use natural gas for our homes, that would increase the supply available for power generation, without having to drill more new wells.

Do you see now why there’s such a big push for us to convert us to using all electric systems in our homes? When our power grid can be available to us without outages caused by storms, equipment breakdowns or vandalism, I’d be more apt to buy into a 100% electric future.

Pete Page

Elbert