Tool for water conservation
Representative Marc Catlin from the Western Slope is sponsoring HB 1151, providing grants for replacement of irrigated turf. This is another important tool to assist homeowners in water conservation.
As a mother, grandmother and rancher, fear of major water shortages now appears a probability. It is not if water shortages will devastate communities and states, but when the water shortages will devastate our Colorado communities and state.
As a realtor and former Legislator, Rep. Catlin’s legislation provides home owners the option to replace water reliant turf with water saving landscaping. This will not only save our most precious of all resources, it may increase the value of the home owners’ property.
Property owners struggling to pay rising water bills that do not have funds or equity in their home to afford a water wise solution for their property, may now get some needed help with HB1151.
I am thankful for Rep. Catlin’s leadership in water conservation and look forward to cooperarion between parties, chambers and the Governor’s office.
Cheering Rep. Catlin on from eastern El Paso County!
Marsha Looper
Colorado Springs
Make the city work for us
I just read that the city wants to control what and how much green grass a person can have on their property, again on their (homeowner) property. Wow what history has taught us. It’s all about the money for the wealthy realtor, builder, etc. Don’t take under any considerations the home or property owner’s wants or the fact that we pay the bills for this town with our tax money.
I think we need to take back our town ASAP before it’s too late. Make sure the person you vote into office is truly a friend of the people and not the city. Make the city work for us. I wonder how many more behind closed doors laws have been put into place that affect us and our rights.
Doug D. Evans
Colorado Springs
Stand up for what is right
It is embarrassing that once again a country to which we gave a promise is left in the cold. We, the U.K. and Russia all signed on to a non-aggression pact if Ukraine would give up it’s nukes. They did, Russia lied and invaded. Vladimir Putin just picked up a history book and saw how Hitler started out and is following the same path! China is watching and noting how worthless a promise from the U.S. is in regard to Taiwan and they will be next, same playbook.
Neither Russia or China is comfortable with a working democratic capitalist economy right in their neighborhood. It exposes their respective government’s lies to the population. We cannot stand by and watch these countries get swallowed up.
This is truly in America’s interest get involved and quit dithering around like governments in the 1930s because we don’t want to make the dictators mad. You don’t feed the wildlife, they become habituated to taking without consequence. Stand up America for what is right!
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Hypocrisy at its worse
It is sad that so many have died in suspected overdoses from fentanyl. I truly feel for those that they leave behind in the wake of their deaths. It must be said, however, that a choice was made by those involved to put the drugs into their bodies, even if they thought it was a different drug.
Two words: STOP IT! Nobody forced you. The Colorado Legislature is very concerned about finding ways to stop the madness of fentanyl. Yet, at the same time, they are moving to pass a bill that is going to kill, I will say murder, thousands of unborn babies, who did not have a choice about their life. I see hypocrisy at its worse.
Angela Selman
Colorado Springs
Are we now living in Venezuela?
If we cannot question the outcome of an election and have it investigated without being prosecuted, and children have no rights, even after viability, are we now Venezuela — where elections (and their outcomes) are controlled by the national governing body? And no morals govern the governing body.
And what does this new bill proposed by the Colorado legislature mean, “the child has no rights even after viability”? Does that mean, down the road, that Social Services can no longer remove a child from an abusive situation? If a viable child has no rights, does he/she have to be 18 years old to take an abusive parent, uncle, cousin, teacher, to court? No, this is not too far fetched. When Roe V Wade passed I don’t think anyone had any idea that millions of children would be aborted in the womb either.
I believe there are good people on both sides of the aisle. All I am saying, is be careful what you are voting into law in Colorado.
Marcena Springer
Colorado Springs