Too close to a neighborhood
Why would Colorado Springs permit an 8,000 seat, 3,000 car amphitheater to be built so close to a residential neighborhood? On top of that, allow the amphitheater to face toward the residential area, not away from it?
Typical concerts generate 90-120 decibels of sound, which will be a huge annoyance to the residents exposed to the noise.
In addition to the noise, parking & safety will be a big problem for some of the planned events.
I hope that the city will reconsider this project & not allow it to be built so near a residential area.
David J. Vivian
Colorado Springs
A political pawn
It is so blatantly obvious that the new superintendent of the Air Force Academy is not there to prepare future fighters for the protection of our beloved country. He is merely a political appointee, placed there to bring wokeness and weakness to superbly bright and capable cadets.
Those who thought they would be serving our country and its citizens, will be indoctrinated to hate this country and question their own identity. They will concentrate on pronouns and race, rather than the skills and dreams for which they worked so hard and were blessed by God.
Superintendent Lt. Gen. Rich Clark should immediately resign, give up his pension, and burn his insignia, as he is traitor to this country, willingly being used as a pawn for the Pentagon’s Woke agenda. We need someone who still loves this country to lead the patriots at the academy.
Ann Ransom
Colorado Springs
F
ocus on improving schools
In response to the Gazette’s piece, “Be on the Right Side of History”, I’m not seeing the need for the state of Colorado to mandate instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
From a cost/benefit standpoint, I see big costs in terms of angry parents who don’t want this for their children, continuing declines in public school enrollment, and frustrated teachers who are caught in the middle of this conflict.
Our energies should be focused on improving student achievement, student engagement and student behavior in the classroom.
Benjamin Fromuth Sr.
Colorado Springs
Polis fails to deliver
Governor Jared Polis — what a fraud.
As has been said many times, he is using the Colorado Constitutional TABOR refunds as a re-election campaign mailer. And now I read that his cronies at the state Elections Bureau are allowing his re-election campaign mailers.
Also, his televised political ads talk about how he is giving hard-working Colorado taxpayers more money back in their pockets. Well, I have been a hard-working Colorado taxpayers for 40 years. Almost longer than Polis has even been alive. I am now a struggling senior. I have not yet received any TABOR refund. The ad’s other claims of his marvelous money-saving successes do not affect me. Our very wealthy Gov. Polis has not done anything for seniors, to put money back in our pockets.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Personal pet projects
Kudos to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon who thinks of his people of Wyoming and tourists coming through and spending dollars and to the truckers that haul our goods across country, unlike our governor in Colorado. Gov. Gordon keeps all of his rest areas open clean nice respectable.
Our elected governor closes them and refuses to reopen, stating budget issues-realistically I am certain that Gov. Polis has earmarked more dollars for his personal pet projects than the costs to have rest areas available for tourists residents and cross country truckers.
Some day maybe when the governor had to “go” he will attempt to stop at a closed rest area — oh by the way between the rest areas in Wyoming you can go 80 in case you really have to “go” Thanks Gov.
Bob Gillis
Black Forest
Water and mental health
I agree with readers opinions that we need water pipelines from desaltation plants to where needed. If this problem is not addressed, there could be food shortages. there is a mental health crisis in America. mental institutions should be built. Instead of $370 billion going to green energy, that money should have gone to solving water and mental health issues.
Douglas Diercks
Colorado Springs
Registration and voting
Voting matters! Elections have been won and lost by a few votes. Note the District 11 lost funding for needed project by a few votes.
Did you know that 1 in 4 eligible American citizens are not registered to vote according to U.S. Census data from 2020?
Tuesday Sept. 20 was National Voter Registration Day across the U.S. First observed in 2012 nearly 4.7 million voters have been registered to vote on that date.
The Leagues of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region seeks to educate voters as well as register them and presents special events to highlight voting issues. The League is non partisam but does take a stand on those issues studied. Be sure and vote by or on Nov. 8 — by mail, Drop Box or in person.
Mollie Williams
Colorado Springs