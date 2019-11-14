Tips should be up to the customer
What’s happened to fine dining out establishments within Colorado Springs?
We have gone to two places and both decided the amount of the gratuity. The first adventure was last week with my wife going to the IMAX movie theatre and then onto a nice place near First and Main to have dinner about 4 p.m.
The food was fresh and excellent, even though there was no one in our section. When we finished and asked for the bill; the server said, “Oh, we use these machines on the table for your bill and here it is.” OK, except they had already decided the tip should be 16% of the bill. I mumbled only to my wife, as the server was controlling the machine so I couldn’t change anything.
A week later, to celebrate our 63rd wedding anniversary, we invited our three local kids and spouses to have dinner for the occasion. It was a wonderful, busy place on Centennial Boulevard for a Veterans Day evening. I didn’t mumble until they put a 20% gratuity on the bill with no option.
My objection is that a tip (gratuity) should be up to the customer, based on the caliber of service given. I didn’t want to make a scene as the server did agree to take a group picture because of the occasion. As she said, “I didn’t know someone could love another person for 63 years.”
Is this a trend in all restaurants? Village Inn still lets you decide the value of their service.
Duane Slocum
Colorado Springs
A blessing and an honor
I would like to echo sentiments expressed by Jim Bergeron in Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor.
On Friday Nov. 8, I had an appointment at the Colorado Springs VA Clinic and was pleasantly surprised upon arrival to discover a group of Holmes Middle School students in attendance. They waved flags and banners, and each veteran was presented with a individualized card of thanks for our service.
Inside, there were Danishes, cookies, oranges and coffee, and music was provided by a band and singers. As I departed after finishing my appointment, several of the students shook my hand and expressed additional thanks for my service. It was a blessing and an honor to receive such sentiments from these young people.
Charles Carr
Colorado Springs
Many veterans don’t have a ‘card’
Veterans Day, as it is now celebrated, really irks me. I honor those on active duty and those who were able to serve until retirement. However, for the rest of us who served honorably it is often a rejection of our service, since we have no card to “prove” we sacrificed for our country.
I do not have statistics but would love to know if even half of our country’s military veterans are able to get “veterans” discounts. I did not serve to get a few bucks off during November, but it is insulting that so many people, many of whom were injured, all of whom sacrificed, aren’t veteran enough for recognition.
Joyce Hahn
Colorado Springs
Newspaper’s positives, negatives
Starting out positive, In today’s paper, Nov. 12, I think the “There’s no going back home…” opinion piece is excellent and I appreciate that though The Gazette Editorial Board and much of Colorado Springs is decidedly Republican and extremely conservative, the paper does print pieces like this. I have emailed Froma Harrop, the writer of this piece, thanking her. Also thank you Kandice Billisoly and Dave Seyfert for your excellent Viewpoint letters.
Now on another note, I laughed out loud when reading on page A2 “The NY Times reported that during the 1990s he (Trump) pledged $200,000 and offered to raise money from friends in exchange for being named the parade’s grand marshall”. Is it true? I don’t know; Is it likely and in keeping with his personality, of course. Is it quid pro quo/bribery, damn right it is!
Trump has probably never done anything without expecting, demanding something in return.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
Medicare for All is the solution
A recent letter writer, Timothy Fortner, suggested that Medicare for All will require its users to pay additional costs to receive medical care. That writer’s concerns illuminate the fact that those of us who want to significantly improve our health care system have not been successful in adequately educating the public.
Under the Medicare for All Act that is sponsored by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, if Medicare for All became law, you would no longer have to pay deductibles or co-payments when you received medical treatment. Further, you would not have to pay extra for either Parts “B” or “D” or “supplemental coverage” under Medicare. All of those charges would be eliminated. If you needed medical treatment, you would simply make an appointment with your medical provider and go. You would not have to worry about whether you could afford the treatment or your prescription drugs.
Sanders’ bill will also allow us to get treatment for mental health, substance abuse, maternity and newborn care, and dental, audiology, and vision services. Under the bill, you can continue with your medical provider.
The additional benefits that you will receive will be paid for through a reduction in administrative costs, which will be about 10% of medical spending, and the government negotiating prices with hospitals, doctors, and drug providers.
Under our current system, we spend about twice as much for medical care as any developed country. We also have many people who, because of financial reasons, limit the amount of care that they receive. Our current system is not working. We need to fix it. Medicare for All is the solution.
Steve Waldmann
Monument