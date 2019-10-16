Tips need to be earned
In response to Michelle Singletary’s article that states restaurant servers should be tipped every time, regardless of the quality of service, just to be fair; I could not disagree more. If I’m having a bad day, I do not make money. As an RV dealer, or any salesperson selling any product, our pay is dependent on our ability to perform. Previously, as an automotive technician, if I was unable to diagnose and make the correct repair, I was not paid. Tips are like commissions and are earned. They are also the easiest commission to earn, all you have to do is be polite and pay attention!
Singletary is making the restaurant pay system, arguably an unfair system, the consumer’s problem. It is not our problem. Tips need to be earned. You should not enable poor performers to continue to be rewarded for being mediocre. Earning commissions, or bonuses of any type, are terrific motivators for all employees. Hence the acronym: T.I.P.S... To Insure Prompt Service.
Mike Golden
Colorado Springs
A ‘trust us’ blank check
I suppose that, in a sense, Pete Lee was correct in saying that if Prop CC is passed that TABOR will still be on books. It will have lost relevance, however, if the state is allowed to keep the “excess” money that has been collected over and above the TABOR law’s restrictive formula.
As presented on the ballot, Prop CC will forever bypass the original intent of tackling each issue as it comes up in favor of a “trust us” blank check to the state.
CC does to TABOR what the rancher does to the “excess” bulls rounded up. You still have the cow but now it is a docile herd critter, suitable for grilling and not much else. The choice is clear: be the bull or be reduced to a McBurger.
Dennis Runnells
Colorado Springs
All Trump has to do
Michael Welsh’s letter where he states “Nobody I have talked to really cares if the president used the power of his office etc.” to commit an illegal act, yes, it’s illegal Michael, sounds a lot like Donald Trump when he states “Everybody knows” when he claims another lie, over 12,000 verified lies to date.
I have a simple solution to all this. All Trump has to do, if he is innocent and this is all a witch hunt, is to release his tax returns, as every president since Gerald Ford has done, open up the super secret saver where his recorded calls to foreign leaders and other entities are hidden, allow his staff and appointees to testify instead of blocking them & he obviously will be exonerated if things are as he claims.
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
We should be concerned
I would advise Michael Welsh that there are many people who care very much how the president conducts foreign policy by requesting Ukraine investigate his political rival while withholding millions of dollars in aid. We care very much that the president tells the Russian ambassador he does not care if Russia intervened in the election. There are pending indictments against Russian intelligence officers for hacking the Democratic congressional campaign committee.
This country is not a place where prosecution only involves people we like or share our political persuasion. Yes we should be concerned about national issues, but we must never neglect how we represent the principles of this nation to the world.
Carolyn Frazier
Colorado Springs
Cowering behind Twitter
Donald Trump’s Turkish fiasco is a disgrace to our nation. In Iraq, I served with the Kurds. The Kurds have fought and died alongside U.S. soldiers for many years. Trump sold himself to his supporters as a macho masterful leader, but he’s a wimp. He made the U.S. military move out of the way of Turkey. Really? The U.S. military, especially special forces move out of the way for nobody! The simple fact is Trump is a weakling, and this proves it. President Obama kept the Turks in check, so Obama is a better statesman than Trump. Obama built and led the coalition that was defeating the Islamic State until Trump blew it on the 5-yard line. Trump cracked under pressure from a second-rate world leader. Trump supporters laughed at “Nervous Nancy;” now the joke is on them. Their macho tough-guy Trump is a fake. They thought he was politically shrewd, now they realize it’s amateur hour. This is Trump’s legacy, and his supporters will have to live with this exact moment in history when an American president blinked. Al-Qaida used to cite how the U.S. military pulled out from Lebanon and Somalia to inspire their Islamist movement. Now Trump has inspired our enemies again. Trump can’t fight our nation’s enemies by hiding in the White House and cowering behind Twitter.
John K. Foley
Colorado Springs
Decisions caused death, destruction

The standing of the United States is at a low point due to the impulsive actions of Donald Trump. His decisions have caused much death and destruction in Syria. His betrayal of the Kurds is appalling.
He needs to be removed from office due to incompetence and endangering the security of the U.S. This is only the latest of the many destructive things he has done to hurt the citizens of our country.
He has abused and misused the powers of the presidency. The behavior in office is one of bullying and hubris. We need to be more aware of those we elect to office.
Anna T. Lopez
Colorado Springs