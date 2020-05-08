Safely sharing the trails
I have been an outdoor enthusiast in the Pikes Peak region for over 30 years. I have enjoyed hiking and mountain biking, and I’ve enjoyed sharing the trail with hikers, mountain bikers, horses and even four-wheelers.
I am a member and contributor to Bicycle Colorado and at one time had 11 bicycles in my garage. So one can imagine that it is with great sadness that I’ve noticed some very negative changes in the mountain biking community in the last 2-3 years.
When I’ve encountered riders on the trails they seem to be quite irritated that I cannot jump off the trail fast enough when they approach me at 15-20 mph without warning. I’ve been yelled and cursed at, and my husband had an encounter with barbed wire that left him bleeding when he attempted to evade some riders.
I do not want to see bikers banned or severely limited in the trails they can use. It is my hope that bikers as a community will once again follow the rules of the trails and be good outdoor companions. I’d like to offer a few reminders:
• Right of way: Horses-hikers-bicycles. Bikes are last for the safety of everyone.
• Do not use Strava or other devices to time yourself going downhill. You will become irritated that others interfered with your time simply by being outside and enjoying life.
• When a hiker yields the right of way say, “thank you”. It was done to be nice to you. Bikers do not have the right of way.
• Tell hikers and others how many are in your group. Most are happy to stay off the trail while your group goes by but give the courtesy of letting others know how many are in your group.
• Wear a bell and let others know of your presence. When a biker comes around a blind curve very fast the normal human response is fight-flight or freeze, just like it would be if a predator came around a blind curve very fast.
Let’s get back to safely sharing the trail with joy with all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts. In this current time, they also means we all need to bring our masks.
Sharon Jamison
Colorado Springs
Nonelected employees having control
How did we get to the point where nonelected county employees control the county? The health department should not have the final say on requesting COVID 19 variances. Do I now send my zoning requests and animal control issues to Drs. Leon Kelly and Robin Johnson because they are in charge?
El Paso County is not the only example of this disturbing trend. In Douglas County, the Tri-County Health Department ignored the desire of the county commission and dictated what would happen. Kudos to Stan VanderWerf and Longinos Gonzalez for attempting to push the El Paso County Commission toward its rightful leadership role. Nonelected department bureaucrats should advise and elected leaders should decide/lead. That is why we elected them.
David Geuting
Colorado Springs
Remember this isn’t about you
I am writing in response to the large number of people, including the El Paso County commissioners, who are pressing for an early and rapid “reopening” of the county. I think most of those well-intentioned folks are missing the point: a rapid reopening is completely inconsistent with President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force’s recommendations and Gov. Jared Polis’s guidance.
A key part of both those recommendations require extensive testing, even of people who are asymptomatic, so we understand how widely spread the virus really is. No one in the U.S. can claim they’re even close to being able to do this, including Colorado. As for contact tracing, we are woefully unprepared to even start — that will take lots of manpower that the state doesn’t have.
So, while we all grapple with the very real and devastating problems of little or no income and that all-important haircut, please remember that this isn’t about you; it’s about the people around you. And it isn’t about your civil rights. The big bad government isn’t trying to deprive you of them. If anything, we’re trying to ensure that all citizens continue to have the ability to pursue life, liberty and happiness.
You can’t do that from an ICU.
Timothy K. Roberts
Peyton
Wear masks in public
Many individuals are misinformed about the use of masks and COVID-19, as evidenced by the number of folks who choose not to wear one in public. Masks, unless medical grade respirators, do not necessarily prevent you from catching the virus — they are too small, they instead lessen your exposure risk — so they help, but you shouldn’t be lulled into thinking your bandana is going to 100% stop it.
So why should everyone wear them? For several reasons: 20% or more of individuals infected with COVID-19 are unaware that they are infected and masks shorten the distance of expellant (breath, spittle, droplets when talking) that could come from an infected individual who otherwise feels fine. The only way we can be truly successful at social distancing and to protect everyone is to enforce it completely — to include the mandatory wear of masks in public, until a vaccine or viable therapeutic is developed.
Everyone wearing a mask and staying at least 6 feet apart is far more effective social distancing than just some people doing it.
Some will bristle at this suggestion. Instead, think of it this way, you might not know you have COVID-19 and if you go out in public without a mask, you become a potentially deadly weapon to other more susceptible individuals. It won’t kill anyone to wear a mask but not doing so will.
William Hogan
Peyton