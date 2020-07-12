Time to reclaim our country
I find what is happening today confusing. Of course, I understand the Black Lives Matter movement. Everyone would have to agree people have died needlessly. It’s the extremists who bother me. They don’t protest for Black lives. I don’t believe that is their issue at all. They are using Black Lives Matter for their own goals of destroying our nation. Why are all Americans allowing this? I cannot believe that African Americans agree with them. They are destroying our country with hate and violence.
I agree changes need to be made, however, these radicals are not the answer. Why are government officials letting them rule and decide, when this is America and we all have our rights to opinions and decisions. Not a few. I would love to see the African American citizens stand up for what is their country also and denounce these idiots. Peaceful protest goes a long way. Violence only angers. We can heal but not with radical rulers. All the media stirs the protesters on. We hear one side of the story. Wouldn’t it be great to go back to the days when media was actually unbiased?
I cannot figure out why the media doesn’t address the radicals. Shouldn’t they actually be thinking of the good of the people instead of politics? It’s time to reclaim our country for all Americans.
Danielle Miller
Colorado Springs
A model for a discussion about race
I am an orphan. I’ve adjusted to the loss though, being the baby of the family, I may have taken a little longer than my siblings to adjust. Pain is like that; personal, without form or formula.
At each passing, I was flooded with condolences. Most could not know my exact loss; those who had lost a parent themselves could touch upon their own experience as a way of connecting, while those still enjoying their parent’s presence found other ways to empathize.
People reached out to say how sorry they were for my loss and my pain. Not one questioned whether I really had a mother or if she had done something to deserve her fate. No one felt obliged to remind that they have (or had) a mother too, with her own share of problems. Just get over it? Questions surrounding the authenticity of my pain? No.
These sympathizers, some virtual strangers, expressed regrets at my personal pain without fear of implication of guilt or complicity; they did not offer or accept personal responsibility. No one changed political beliefs. I did not believe then or now that they owed me anything for having expressed their empathy.
It was just one human being understanding a fellow human to be suffering something in the moment that they themselves were not. Maybe they could relate fully or only abstractly. The commonality was the desire to offer comfort, and maybe relieve my pain to some small degree.
I would suggest this as a model for the discussion about race. No one is required to change their minds, but for some, it may require a change of heart.
William T. Grier
Colorado Springs
A major waste of valuable time
NFL and the NBA:
Just wanted to drop you a quick line of thanks for the “Heads up” on the direction you are taking with regard to the BLM Party/movement. Thanks to you, my mental and physical health are going to be showing an uptick, because of all the free Sunday mornings, afternoons, and evenings that will be available for more constructive pursuits than what you have to offer. Week day and night time games of your leagues will also be avoided. Your products were entertaining before your organizations became a branch and mouthpiece of a political ideology that you felt needed to be preached to the (great unwashed) masses. (The “unwoke”.)
I know that you feel us “unwoke” hillbillies in the hinterlands need to be educated and guided in all things that you perceive as right and proper from you good folks. However, I personally must decline your generous offer. Getting my mind and body in good shape now seems like a much better alternative than what you have been pawning off to a gullible public for some time now.
My bike riding, fishing, walking and reading will be getting a large boost in the amount of time I will be spending on them as I will no longer be in front of my TV watching any of your games nor purchasing any of your products.
Thanks again for giving me the opportunity to open my eyes and free myself from what has proven to be a major waste of my valuable time.
Joseph Medina
Pueblo
When things are bad enough
Karen DeSantis wants protesters to take care of themselves as rugged individuals instead of acting as a community and marching to draw attention to systemic racism. “Stay in school,” she says. (Oops, Betsy DeVos just transferred funds from my inner city school to the Christian school in the suburbs. My text books are 30 years old and my computers don’t work.) “Stay out of trouble,” she admonishes. (Do you mean like Elijah McClain, never in trouble, murdered by police while walking home from a violin lesson?) “Fulfill your dreams,” she recommends. (I showed up to vote in 2016 and found my name, like millions of other inner-city names of U.S. citizens in Republican-controlled states, had been improperly removed from voter rolls.)
May I ask, Ms. DeSantis, do you enjoy your own right to vote? Did your grandmothers resent not having that right? Did they join the thousands of women who marched in the streets until male legislators finally paid attention to systemic gender discrimination? Do you realize you owe your right to vote to loud, angry, marching protesters? They didn’t change minds by going to school and staying out of trouble, thus only thinking of themselves as individuals. They broke the law, as a community of sisters, as a mob. Sometimes, when things are bad enough, civil disobedience is the only choice. It is an American tradition going back to the 1770s. You should be grateful your foremothers knew that.
Tim Rowan
Colorado Springs