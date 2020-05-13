Time to open up the country
Don’t tread on me! Americans, please remember that the people the media calls leaders are really our elected representatives. They are supposed to represent us and what we want.
I went to Karen’s Kafe recently. What a treat. Her dining room was open, all requirements were being met for our Colorado Safer at Home that were possible.
I think she is a patriot. Good for her to stand up for herself. Every couple of minutes while we were there, somebody was giving them money for the attorney that is helping her. Even people came from Denver to show support.
America was founded on freedoms and release from tyranny. Right now, some are living as before the wars. They want us to spy on our neighbors and report them.
Remember citizens, you are the Feds. Government by the people, for the people. None of this would be happening if we could remember that. Who is paying the money for stimulus checks? You are.
Where did the government get the right to close our businesses, then dribble some of our tax money back to us as a big favor?
I understand we are flattening the curve, etc. However, two months of boots on our neck is enough. Time to open the country before it dies. We are required, as citizens by the Constitution, to replace any onerous government. Sounds like we are there. Open America again, please.
Give us the facts, we will take it from there.
Kathy Riggs
Colorado Springs
Willingly make the sacrifi
ces
Are the recent protests protecting freedom or politicizing the crisis? Restaurants and stores have always had signs: “No Shirt — No Shoes – No Service” by order of the health department and not once have I witnessed people protesting in the street that their freedoms are being infringed upon because of these rules that protect the community’s health.
Now, one political party is organizing protests saying that requiring masks etc., is taking our freedom. Many of these protesters are doing so without face coverings and social distancing, thus contributing to the spread of the virus and endangering first responders, grocery store, restaurant and hospital workers.
Protesting in ways that contribute to the spread is financially costly to individuals, the health care system and local governments that we pay for with insurance premiums and taxes.
So, this party’s partisan protests are hurting our health and our wallets.
During WWII, the government had curfews and also had rationing for everything from gas and meat to shoes, but instead of protesting that their freedoms were being take away by the government, the citizens abided by these rules to help win that war.
The president has called this a war on the virus and for Americans to be warriors, so we should be encouraging the protesters to act more like true patriots by not making their partisan statement in ways that spreads the virus and instead to willingly make the sacrifices needed to help win this war.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
Picking and choosing laws to follow
Regarding Gov. Jared Polis’ action involving the C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen Mother’s Day event: Governor Polis stated that, “We all have laws that we agree with and laws we disagree with. But it’s our responsibility as Coloradans, and as Americans, to follow the law.”
Does that view extend to Boulder and Denver in their status as sanctuary cities? One cannot pick and choose which laws to follow, Gov. Polis.
James Komadina
Colorado Springs
Devastating destruction of country
The probability of the healthy nonelderly American dying from this virus is likely something less than .024%.
We have soldiers who have faced a much higher death rate in combat to preserve our country.
We certainly need to take precautions for the elderly and those in poor health. Social distancing, hand washing, sterilizing and masks can continue to be used to some extent.
We have a hospital system that is better prepared. We have also probably built up some immunity.
We must take into account that we could be setting in motion a depression and inflation that could give us a devastating destruction of our country.
It’s time to do our part. It’s time to open up the country now!
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs
Exposure to this dangerous disease
I was really impressed by Gary Varvel’s editorial cartoon in the May 9 Gazette.
Varvel expresses the view that our First Amendment right of assembly has been compromised by warning of the health risks of gathering in large groups during the coronavirus outbreak.
No one wishes to abridge Varvel’s right to free assembly.
He, and like-minded people, are welcome, no, encouraged, to gather in the center lanes of the busy freeway of their choice at rush hour. Being run over by a speeding semi is a small price to pay to exercise one’s First Amendment rights.
In fact, the more people like Varvel who expose themselves to coronavirus and contract fatal cases thereof, the better.
The shame is that he and his fellow idiots would expose innocent bystanders to this dangerous disease during their self-indulgent demonstrations.
Glenn A. Knight
Colorado Springs