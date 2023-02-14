Time to make a big change

Excellent article in Sunday’s Gazette from The Associated Press! Yes, 2024 will be about the education of our children in this country.

I want my children to be taught how to read not only the simplest books but also the classics and beyond.

I want them to understand and use mathematics and science not only for the most basic projects but also to putting another human on the moon.

I want them to delve into the history of the world with all its greatness and disasters and learn from historical facts.

What I won’t stand for is assuming you have the right to teach my children what is good or bad, moral or immoral. When education in schools is replaced by indoctrination it’s time to make a big change.

If sexual positions/gender fluidity and racism at birth based on skin color are the subjects now taught in public schools, it might be past time to allow our tax dollars for education be used at the parents’ discretion.

Jackie Berry

Colorado Springs

Going a step too far

Once is an occurrence, twice is a coincidence, three times arrives at the border of deserving attention and/or criticism. And four times ... is a pattern.

As someone who has been following the wildland-urban interface wildfire evacuation issue very closely for four years, I know how many times a public-facing fire department official has suggested that the responsibility for the deaths of two people in the Waldo Canyon Fire lies with the elderly couple who died. This pronouncement has recently happened again — for the fourth time of which I’m aware.

We are told time and again that we the public are responsible for the lion’s share of responsibility for mitigating our properties and for being fully informed about how to conduct ourselves in the event of a wildfire evacuation.

Fair enough ... when that message is reasonably balanced and justly applied. But it is not just to apply it to a single circumstance without knowing all the facts (in this case we don’t). Nor is it just to fail to take into account the different capabilities which exist from one household to another. To repeatedly go so far as to publicly reproach two senior citizens who are tragically no longer alive to defend themselves, is clearly a step too far. For the sake of common decency, please stop it.

Donna Strom

Colorado Springs

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive weekly updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Denial of transplants

UCHealth Transplant Center:

I initially agreed with your requirement for a COVID-19 immunization for transplant patients in 2021 and early 2022.

I do not agree with your denial of transplants on this basis now in 2023, especially in patients who have had proven COVID-19 disease, meaning they have been naturally immunized to a decent degree.

Also, the COVID-19 morbidity and mortality stakes have not been nearly as high since Spring 2022 when the Omicron subvariants made their appearance, especially for people who previously had COVID-19. Is this your sword to fall on? I don’t know about you, but I will advocate for my patients until the end. Sadly, the end may come sooner than later for these transplant candidates who have been denied. Please push this up to the highest level.

Do you ignore the fact that natural immunization means something? You can tell any donor that such patients do have natural immunization and that will reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. It will not reduce their risk to zero, but by a significant enough amount to deserve a life-extending transplant. No one’s risk of hospitalization or death, from this disease, or from driving their car to their medical appointments, can be reduced to zero. It’s Valentine’s Day. Have a heart.

Jamie Glover, MD

Monument

This exciting opportunity

Starting this upcoming school year, families will have access to free, voluntary, high-quality preschool for their children, creating a long-lasting impact in Colorado.

UPK Colorado will give kids a foundation for success while parents will have more opportunities to secure the future of their families. Preschools will also be able to connect with new families and expand their business for a wider audience.

Preschool providers in our community are excited to be a part of the movement to provide a strong foundation for all of Colorado’s children, and many have been signing up. Families are enrolling now, seeking a preschool that is most convenient for them and their child.

Thanks to UPK Colorado, our state can help kids get an early start at securing a strong educational start. Kids who go to preschool are more likely to be kindergarten ready and less likely to repeat a grade, leading to a promising future. Families can sign up for UPK Colorado at UPK.Colorado.gov.

Joint Initiatives for Youth + Families, the Local Coordinating Organization for UPK, is thrilled to be part of this exciting opportunity for children and families in our state. Visit Jointinitiatives.org. for more information.

Angela McKibben

Colorado Springs