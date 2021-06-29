Time to start limiting growth
Mayor John Suthers and City Council Members:
Every time I see an article in The Gazette that you have approved 2,700 homes in Banning Lewis Ranch, for example, I multiply that by a conservative three people for each house. With apartments, I conservatively consider 1-1/2 persons per unit in multi-story structures. Then I imagine the number of toilet flushes, showers, loads of laundry, and needed yard maintenance.
After watching our neighbors to the west, north, and south who have dire water problems, isn’t it time to start limiting our growth? I know people need homes, but we already have water restrictions — we’ve had even worse in the past. My fear is that the time will come when we turn on our water taps and nothing comes out.
Please use common sense and try to limit our future growth. Stop giving tax breaks to large companies to come here. Stop the aim to keep growing. Colorado Springs is large enough. Being big is not always best.
D. L. Nelson
Colorado Springs
What about the unvaxed?
It appears that Colorado will achieve 50% COVID-19 vaccinations soon. And, they say that it will take 75% to achieve herd immunity. Unfortunately, the 50% who are vaccinated are the low hanging fruit; people who think that the risk of getting the virus is greater than the risk of taking a vaccine that has not been fully vetted. The next 25% needed to reach herd immunity will be a lot harder to achieve.
Now that we are getting out and going to restaurants and public events, have you noticed that most people aren’t wearing masks? Since it is apparently socially unacceptable to tattoo “UV” on the unvaxed foreheads, it’s difficult to tell who is not vaccinated. I assume that the few who are wearing masks are unvaxed; Thank you. But what about the rest of the unvaxed? Are you staying home; Thanks again. But if you are not staying home and are wandering around unmasked among the vaxed, shame on you. You have chosen to take the risk of getting the virus instead of suffering the unlikely adverse consequences of getting vaccinated. Those of us who have gotten vaccinated have earned the right to go unmasked. Those of you who have remained unvaxed have not.
Don’t make the rest of us suffer because of your poor decision.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
Remember your own words
Kimberly Lee and Becky Warmack I read your viewpoint “Forgoing the Vaccine” in The Gazette on June 18). I’m very sorry that people treated you in a shaming way. I myself feel it is a choice so I agree with you.
I’m 77, have cancer, had chemotherapy and radiation so very different than you. I also felt that the doctors, nurses, and care takers who were there for me, I needed to be there for them by being vaccinated. So I agree with you “my body, my choice. But what I’d like you to do and everyone else who is reading this think about my body, my mhoice when the Supreme Court takes the case of Roe v. Wade and remembers your words: “My body, my choice.”
Karen Trujillo
Colorado Springs
Bad deeds don’t go unpunished
The comprehensive coverage of Colorado’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Act in the Sunday Gazette was excellent, but the consequences could have been boiled down to one sentence: “The Colorado legislature’s meddling in employer hiring practices is costing Coloradan’s remote jobs at a time when they are most needed.” The details in the legislation are too extensive to summarize in this letter. Suffice it to say that an employer that does not advertise jobs and promotion opportunities the way Colorado specifies is subject to $10,000 fines and employee lawsuits.
National employers have choices — follow Colorado’s rules nationwide, adopt one practice for Colorado and another for the other 49 states, or don’t hire in Colorado. For many companies, the choice is obvious — don’t hire in Colorado. This is not an example of the saying “No good deed goes unpunished.” It is an example of the corollary saying “Bad deeds don’t go unpunished either.”
Philip Neal
Colorado Springs
They were Democratic Senators
Bob Loevy’s article “Blows Hit Slavery and Racial Segregation in June” in The Gazette Sunday edition is very informative, but has a glaring omission regarding the 1964 Civil Rights Bill. He refers to “Southern Senators” and later “Senators debated constantly… in the drone and drawl of filibuster (that) lasted for three months.”
Loevy omits the fact that these were Democratic Senators hell bent on preventing cloture. This is a glaring oversight for a “political scientist” to skip that part of the historical milestone where he is otherwise is very instructive. I hope he was not doing this deliberately in order to whitewash the Democrats role in this disgraceful filibuster attempt on landmark legislation.
Steve Eaton
Colorado Springs
A feed lot, not a bullpen
The Rockies do not have a bullpen! They have a feed lot that just keeps feeding up hits and runs to opposing teams. The Brewers have just recently raised their batting averages thanks to The Feed Lot! Report what it, is a feed lot, not a bull en!!
The Brewers have gotten fat on the Rockies. A disgusted former fan!
Donald Worley
Colorado Springs