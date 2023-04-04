Time for a deep dive

The new Department of Defense Report on sexual harassment/violence at federal military academies show an 18% increase in sexual assaults over three years.

The emotion of this report is felt by those close to the academies, especially in the alumni community. As graduates, we want to see cadets thriving/supporting each other with dignity and respect. After this disturbing report, it’s not surprising to see calls for a “culture reset” and what might change in “training”.

Training is great for gaining knowledge and skills, yet, most training programs, rarely lead to sustainable change. Transformation requires a holistic approach, known as the “Heart, Head, and Hands” of transformation. Most training programs focus on the head (memorize and learn) and hands (these behaviors are healthy/unhealthy). In recent years have we seen effective organization change efforts focus on all three, especially the heart.

Another way of framing is “Feel-Think-Do” which starts with an engaging learning experience through shared activities, not “training content”. The idea is to create a positive feeling about the experience that opens doors to new ways of thinking.

Questions: 1. Are Academies doing everything they can to prevent sexual assaults? 2. When sexual assaults occur can victims report without fear of reprisal? 3. Are investigations done thoroughly and without bias? 4. Are victims given support and counseling to assist their recovery in every way possible? 5. Is a new approach to designing the learning experience needed to move the needle in this critical area?

Time for a deep dive to assess the answers.

Mark Hyatt

Colorado Springs

Taking affordable housing seriously

It was truly wonderful to read about the support Christopher Sheppard and family received from the community. Although the support is probably not sustainable, at least they will be able to live in somewhat comfortable and safe surroundings while they navigate to a new direction in life. Now if we can just get a set of new leaders (City Council and Mayor) in our community that take the meaning of affordable housing seriously. Saying the cost of rent or housing should be within 30 to 35 percent of your income is not a good answer.

Just the other day, I saw our police department working along Fountain Creek, just south of the Martin Drake Power, attempting to remove campers along the creek. Not sure how successful they were, since I continued to see numerous campsites just north of where they were working. Where will these people go now? Mayor John Suthers might brag that our homeless and affordable housing issues are in a better situation. From what I see, I highly doubt his opinion. Please support and vote for council and mayoral candidates who will take this issue seriously. Please do not vote for individuals who are currently in office. Their track record is abysmal.

Alan Goins

Colorado Springs

Passing bills without voter input

Who gives our governor all these right to just pass bills at his whim without any voter input? To ban all short-term rentals in our entire state is so ridiculous! We have always rented homes whenever we travel with family. This enables room to spread out with kids, grandkids, other adults makes a vacation together more enjoyable than hotel rooms. Is he nuts? It will cause folks to travel outside of Colorado.

Our governor is becoming a dictator... just passing all kinds of bills without any voter input. Folks, we need to take back our government and be sure our government is for the voters.

Sue Gorden

Colorado Springs

It may cost us the earth

I found the viewpoints: “What is the importance of diversity, inclusion?” to be informative but feel the bigger picture is being missed. The media informs me daily that the world is in chaos. New accounts of who should and shouldn’t have the capability of nuclear weapons, possibilities of germ warfare, missile attacks, poverty, road rage, violence and murder…the list is endless.

On the news I see the suffering of children from every country on this planet. No mother, raised her child to suffer violence, starvation and poverty ... not one. These are the world’s children, the world’s future and the world’s only hope of continuity. When it comes to religion, ethnicity and politics, prejudice on all these fronts have created division. Prejudice the cause ... division the consequence.

How long must children carry this burden of hatred and prejudice to transfer to the backs of yet another generation? If we fail to learn how to respect and get along with each other at home, at work, in our communities and country, to make the world a better place for our children — it may cost us the earth.

Anne Connors

Monument

So much for the rule of law

Nancy Pelosi declares that Donald Trump will be given “every opportunity to prove his innocence” So our legal system, under Merrick Garland, is now based on “guilty until proven innocent?” Funny, I thought it was just the opposite, “innocent until proven guilty.” So much for the rule of law.

Robert Bee

Colorado Springs

Questioning a monopoly advertising

Would someone please tell me why the USPS advertises on TV when it is a monopoly and there are cities and towns in Colorado that suffer from poor service?

Carl Bozung

Colorado Springs