Ticket paints an ugly picture
After two years of the music being silenced thanks to the COVID, we were finally able to attend the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Comeback Celebration on Sunday afternoon.
What a wonderful and uplifting event! The orchestra outdid itself, and the highlight was the Piano Concerto No.3 by Rachmaninoff, performed with virtuosity by a young Yekwon Sunwoo. Calling the performance fantastic does not even come close. And then we were treated to a four-handed piece by the superbly talented young man and our maestro, Josep Caballé-Domenech. There was not a person in their seat!
In high spirits we walked to our car, only to have another, not so wonderful surprise: a parking ticket for $20.
We let millions of illegals enter the USA, give them money, treatments, housing; we send stimulus checks to the Boston marathon bomber in jail; we tear down statues of famous statesmen, but we cannot let law-abiding, taxpaying, legal immigrants (in my case), enjoy free parking on a Sunday afternoon in the downtown streets.
Something is badly wrong with this picture.
Doris Tavernier McLeod
Colorado Springs
Behavior baffling and troubling
The great flu epidemic of 1918 is estimated to have killed as many as 50 million people worldwide. Many lessons were learned from this tragedy but apparently they were not all long-lasting. As we battle the current pandemic, there are still many who refuse to acknowledge its seriousness and use the tools available to battle it.
Recently, a person I had known years ago died from COVID. He didn’t believe in the vaccine and did not get one. At his funeral, very few people wore masks. I find this behavior baffling and troubling. To deny that COVID and its variants exist and to do nothing to try and stop them borders on insanity.
One of the main pillars upon which this country rests is that of personal freedom. This does not, however, give us the right to endanger others by our actions. In this case to not get available protection and practice safe social interaction is irresponsible and near criminal.
This pandemic is not going to disappear on its own. It is going to take a concerted effort by all of us if we are going to “kick it to the curb.”
There have been many unnecessary deaths. Don’t wait until it affects you directly before you decide to help.
I have seen several die from this problem and think we are not doing enough to stop it.
Tom Shipp
Colorado Springs
Too many straws in the glass
The water situation on the Front Range is dire. The aquifers under the state are nonrenewable, and no one can really tell you how much water is left.
The state has to let water go downstream due to agreements with our neighboring states, and Nebraska is so concerned with the unconstrained developments that they are going to make sure they get the water that they are owed. The Front Range cannot continue to take from the farming and ranching areas.
The planning commissions and county commissioners need to stop approving new developments unless the developer can guarantee that they have at least a 100 year sustainable water source.
I question whether the approvers are even asking these questions. Surface water availability is solely dependent upon snowpack, which is hit or miss in any given year.
You can only stick so many straws in the glass before the glass is empty.
Sharon Solheim
Palmer Lake
Let the free market develop in schools
Again, an informative and important article in Sunday’s paper, “Kids need open schools, a ride — and a choice” by Brenda Dickhoner. She cites the statistics of poor school performance, which is an important first step. Because many of the reasons for poor school performance are politically incorrect to bring to full light, hard hitting comments are left out, and we seldom get to expose the real reasons. If this is done more forcefully, then, we have a greater chance of finally solving this vexing problem.
Many might not be aware, that much of this problem started when John F. Kennedy signed executive order 10988 in 1962, which allowed collective bargaining by federal employees leading to states as well. This gave unions major control of K-12 schooling, primarily representing the interests of teachers. Thus, teachers unions became a special interest group with legal rights not necessarily favorable to students.
A big wake-up call was Glenn Youngkin’s recent victory for governor in Virginia, where voters rejected government control of their children’s curriculum and upset control of the school board controlled by union-friendly members.
This leads to school choice for students, not a monopoly system largely controlled by unions. Our tax money should go directly to students and parents, giving them the choice of what’s best for them, and letting the free market for K-12 schooling develop, just as it is for other businesses.
Erik Lessing
Monument
City’s leaders aren’t liberal
Re: “A money-hungry big city” by Doug Evans (Jan. 14). He references “our liberal leaders.” What liberal leaders? Correct me if I’m wrong, but the majority of Colorado Springs leaders were and are Republicans and conservatives.
When is the last time you heard Colorado Springs and liberals used in the same sentence?
I totally agree with his description of Colorado Springs then and now. But to blame liberals is laughable.
Rise Russell
Colorado Springs
