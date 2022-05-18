Those who followed the rules
After reading the Gazette’s Opinion “Let unvaxxed cadets graduate and serve” on May 17, I have to ask what other lawful orders the editorial staff feels these individuals can disobey once they become officers?
When I was in the military and when I attended the Air Force Academy, I was taught that you put your personal desires aside for the greater good — the whole “mission comes first” mentality. Obviously, these 13 cadets never learned that lesson.
I can’t believe that the DoD, the Air Force, and the academy have allowed this issue to drag on as long as it has. Not to mention that these little “super-spreaders” have been allowed to live in close proximity to the 4,000+ others who followed the rules and risk infections because a small minority felt that they were above following orders.
I’m tired of of the fact that this whole anti-vaccine mentality has allowed the pandemic to linger, I’m tired of hearing false claims about the vaccines, and I’m tired of going to funerals of those who didn’t believe in their effectiveness.
To the 13 cadets referenced here: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Scott Hente
Colorado Springs
Mental health system is broken
Many thanks to The Gazette for taking on the subject of mental health in Colorado with their informative articles these last few months, and a special thanks to Vince Bzdek for your article, “A dramatic new idea to help the homeless”, in Sunday’s paper. Finally, a plan (Care Court) to compel the mentally ill homeless people in our society to get help or face forced commitment to a mental health facility. Clearly, deinstitutionalizing a vulnerable populous hasn’t worked and yet everyone avoids the “I” word (institutionalize) afraid to be thought of as “unenlightened.” Through our need to provide civil rights and “impractical compassion” to everyone, we opened the doors of the mental hospitals allowing patients a freedom that they were unable to handle effectively. Not everyone who has a mental illness belongs in an institutionalized setting, and no one wants a return of the days of men in white coats rounding up mentally ill people. But our current mental health system is severely broken and it has taken a huge toll on patients, families and communities alike. The extreme-mentally ill deserve better treatment than we have given them by turning them out into a world they cannot navigate under the guise of “freedom” and “rights.” They need to be taken care of and kept safe because they are currently unable to do it for themselves. If the only way we can accomplish that is through institutionalization, then so be it.
Hopefully we have learned enough from our mistakes in the 1940-50-60s to prevent the dismal treatments and atmosphere of past institutions. Surely we have learned enough about mental illness to help people in an in-house setting while still offering them the dignity, cleanliness, nutrition and therapy that they need. Some patients say, “psycho-tropic medications cause undesirable side effects so I don’t want to take them.” Do we just give up on them, and let them live on the streets and under the bridges causing ruination to themselves and to our society — in the name of “freedom, rights and impractical compassion?” As Bzdek says, this is negligence, but that is exactly what we have done since the 1970’s and now our society faces a huge uphill battle to remedy this situation. I am not a fan of government programs, and the government system we’ve relied on for so many years has failed our mentally ill populous miserably, but Care Court sounds like it just might be the adult in the room — providing a hand-up instead of a hand-out. I hope it works. We have to start somewhere.
Freedom, civil rights, and compassion are important in our country, but we must be responsible with all three. Our mental health system is broken and there is currently no accountability. Again, thanks to The Gazette for informing us of this tragedy.
Kristine Crawford
Colorado Springs
Subsidizing Weidner apartments
Re: County marks $9.7M for apartments. Again, why not let the wealthy handle their own investments and the county/city use these funds for more subsidized housing for the veterans/senior citizens and low income who need it more? Or, for these subsidized funds that Weidner allocate a certain amount of these apartments for Colorado Springs Housing Program to maintain for the veterans/senior citizens and low income who need it more?
B. Scott Smith
Colorado Springs
History repeating itself
I’m rereading the book FDR’s folly covering the Great Depression and the years before and up to World War II. Listening to the news this morning I heard Joe Biden using almost the exact same reasons for our current economic problems as FDR used in the 1930s as he tried to blame others for his poor decisions.
FDR was wrong then, Biden is wrong now. Economics 101. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply. Today we are importing oil to meet our energy needs as a direct result of this administration’s energy policies. It sure would be great to see gas below $2 again.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs
Illegals entering our country
I don’t get it! Regardless of your political views... how does anyone in their right mind feel it is right to have baby formula stocked for illegals entering our country when there is a shortage for our citizens? Really?
When everything is costing so much more... and we’re trying to encourage folks to conserve... why are we flying/busing illegals all over our country? Why aren’t we busing them back over border? What kind of country are we? Do we not want to take care of those here legally first. Come on folks... this makes me crazy!!
Paul Garcia
Colorado Springs