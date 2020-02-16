This scar of overdevelopment
There was a time you could turn from Constitution Avenue onto Tutt Boulevard and on the east side of Tutt you would see a lovely open space with a stream. This was part of the Springs Ranch Golf Course that stretched north to above North Carefree. It is our understanding the golf course has been sold. In that green open space, you would notice prairie wildflowers and frequently see Canada geese, wild ducks, hawks soaring overhead and in the spring, hear nesting meadowlarks.
Now what you observe is a sea of apartments crowded in against each other. They are very unattractive, and we have heard a number of folks refer to this area as the Tutt ghetto. Of course, these apartments are going to greatly add to the fast increasing traffic in this area. There are potential plans to further develop this open space area with the addition of many more homes, bringing even more traffic. Many of the citizens that live here bought their homes with the understanding there would always be an open space. How is this scar of overdevelopment supposed to benefit these homeowners and the overall beauty of our city? How very sad that this could happen!
Bob and Linda Morgan
Colorado Springs
A distortion of history
For a third time in as many years, we are faced with a bill HB20-1031, in the state Legislature, to eliminate Columbus Day in Colorado with a replacement day. Once again, this is a slap in the face to all those of Italian descent. A little history on how this movement occurs might be in order.
Howard Zinn wrote “A People’s History of the United States.” A self-described “anarchist,” Zinn’s highly selective quotations from Columbus’ log are designed to give the impression that Columbus had no concern for the Indians’ spiritual or physical well-being — that the explorer was motivated only by a “frenzy for money.” His writings give the impression that America is and always has been an evil exploitive country. “The American Scholar” by Oscar Handlin gave a blistering review of this book as nonfactual of history as well as many other academic sources.
This book has sold several million copies and has been the textbook of choice for high school and college level teachings. The only problem is that the facts have been distorted by a liberal college professor author who interprets this in a way in which in reality does not depict the truth in which educators bought into. Only a warped view of someone who cares little for his country through his perception. If Zinn’s hatred of America and little of no respect for humanity resulted in the tone of this book which again the schools taught, it is no wonder that this perception of history exists. Zinn died in 1980 and was a professor at Boston University.
The Americans with Italian descent have contributed much to this country, and there is no logical reason to abolish this celebration of Columbus. A person cannot change history. I will be opposing this bill if it gets to the Senate and hopefully the delegation from southern Colorado will do the same.
Sen. Larry Crowder
Alamosa
Deliberate and disrespectful act
As the national anthem played during a Super Bowl party at his West Palm Beach golf resort, everyone else around Donald Trump stood solemnly with their hands over their hearts. This included Melania Trump, a naturalized U.S. citizen, and Trump’s son. So what did Trump do? He fidgeted, waved his hands, pointed at people, and pretended to conduct the music. He treated our national anthem like people were singing happy birthday to him!
As a veteran, I am appalled by his behavior. This man, who according to the Constitution, is the commander in chief of our armed forces. Yet he shows no respect for the national anthem, and by extension, no respect for the men and women in our armed forces.
I knew, early in his campaign, when he publicly mocked a disabled reported, that this man was unworthy as a candidate.
I do not know if his actions on the Ukraine while in office rose to the level of impeachment and conviction. Not that it matters, because both parties voted partisan politics without regard to facts, pro and con.
It was his deliberate act while at his resort before the Super Bowl, an act that thumbs his nose at our brave troops, living and dead, that proves that he is unworthy of the office he holds.
And, as a veteran, I will remember this when I vote in November.
Roger Thomas
Colorado Springs
Supporters refuse to see the truth
I think every Donald Trump supporter who refused to listen to the truths testified to by the witnesses in the impeachment trial, ignores the over 15,000 and counting, verified lies told by this president, insulting anyone who speaks the truth about him but never acknowledges the terrible, demeaning things that Trump says and does. The Republican Senators who voted to acquit him despite the overwhelming evidence, the Gazette Editorial Board who blindly follow, should have this engraved on their heart “You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know.”
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs