This mentality is hurting our kids
I overheard some parents talking on our school playground after school this week. One was saying that their child’s teacher wasn’t doing enough to get her child caught up (behind due to COVID-19). The other was sharing that their child’s teacher thought the child might have a hearing problem and she told the teacher to have the district test her.
My neighbor told me the other day that her son’s teacher sent home work to do with her child because he isn’t working at grade level. This neighbor’s exact words were, “That’s her job, not mine.” I guarantee that teacher is doing everything she can to make sure every student is where they need to be. This mentality, that far too many parents embrace, is hurting our kids.
Parents, do your job. The fact that you think it isn’t your job to help your child or to get their hearing tested or to help your child with their reading and math skills at home is the most assinine thing I have ever heard. It is your job. It’s clear why your child is behind if that’s the way you are thinking. Find an audiologist to check your child’s ears! Send that teacher a gift card for taking the time to help your child at school and to send home things you can work on at home! For God’s sake parents, wake up! The school isn’t raising your child! You are!
Janice Ross
Colorado Springs
Parents are better than this
This goes out to all of the parents that are truly doing their best to raise good kids in a very strange time in our history. I have worked in public schools in Colorado Springs for the past 25 years. In the last year or two I have noticed a trend that is very concerning to me. Parents are relying on schools to do everything. Your kid is having a hard time hearing, request that the district tests them. Your kid is struggling with online learning, make the district fix it. Your kid is not at grade level, demand that the school provide a tutor. Your kid needs food for lunch during quarantine, the district will provide that.
Newsflash parents! You are the parent. You are the first teacher. You can make appointments for these things and you can work with your child at home. When did the school districts become responsible for every single thing? The districts don’t have the funding they need for the basics but now we need to provide doctors, tutors, food, counseling, testing and more?
Come on parents. You are better than this and you are more capable than this. Do your part before demanding the school parents your child! Parent is a verb. It’s an action. It’s a responsibility. The school should be in charge of education.
Lia Brown
Colorado Springs
Be cognizant of the larger picture
This week we learned that Colorado was awarded the 2021 MLB All-Star Game due to Georgia’s recent voting law changes.
However, it is worth noting that Coloradan’s and many other states as well as businesses are celebrating the fact that the MLB moved the All-Star Game from Georgia in what they believe is punishment for Georgia’s recently revised election laws. When you compare the voting laws of numerous states in which an MLB team resides many do not allow what Georgia just passed.
For example, New York and Missouri require an excuse to vote by mail whereas Georgia now allows anyone to vote by mail. New York only allows early voting for eight days whereas Georgia just expanded theirs to 17. The states of Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania currently do not have early voting. All these states have at least one Major League Baseball team whose players will be playing in the All-Star Game here in Colorado this summer.
Let us be cognizant of the larger picture before throwing stones at others and remember Colorado is hosting an event for Major League Baseball who has teams in many states where the voting laws do not provide no-questions asked voting by mail, early voting or voting on Sundays.
Lauren Brockman
Denver
Transgender sports bans
Several states have passed anti-transgender sports bans affecting youth in K-12 grades and college, specifically targeting trans girls and women assigned as male at birth. Many other states have similar bills underway despite the fact that high profile athletes have stated that these bills address a problem that doesn’t exist. When asked, leaders in Georgia and Arizona could not come up with one example where girls have been denied opportunities such as scholarships or awards, due to competition with transgender athletes. Because of these bills, thousands of trans girls will be denied the right to participate in school sports.
Pediatrician and geneticist Dr. Eric Vilain studies sex differences in athletes. He states that these laws generally aren’t based in scientific evidence, that there is no evidence that trans girls and women are systematically winning every competition, and that there is a huge difference between elite sports and school sports which should be primarily about inclusion, goal setting and the well-being of the athlete.
Transgender youth face uncertain futures due to discrimination, violence, social and economic marginalization and abuse. Worldwide statistics suggest that transgender people are murdered at the rate of one every three days. In America, the murder rate for Black trans women is seven times as high as that of the general population. Are we really going to deny the spirit of sportsmanship, physical activity and, lastly, the sheer joy of play, to thousands of trans youth for no better reason than sexual orientation discrimination parading as fair play?
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs