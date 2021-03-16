This isn’t the Donner Party
We are often an amusing town when weather moves in. I’ve lived here most years between 1966 and now with some Air Force tours in other locations; consistently, during the 48 hours preceding a major snow, grocery stores are besieged by panicky buyers.
Does any snow storm in this part of the state last more than two days (usually one) and then generally lead to a brilliant sunny morning after? At our house, we may run low on blueberries and grapefruit, items I like to buy in modest quantities more frequently, but are we going to starve over two snowy days? This isn’t the Donner Party. We must resemble newly arrived emigres from Houston.
It’s okay, folks. Breathe, brew some tea, open the curtains (or strap on some snowshoes) and enjoy the beauty and the wonder!
John Birkhead
Colorado Springs
Reducing mandatory minimums
Housing, healthcare, and wages. Why can’t they be affordable? — minimum requirements set by our communities.
Our building department has adopted the 2015 energy codes as part of our minimum construction requirements. What has this done? Increased the cost of building.
The Affordable Care Act set mandatory levels of regular health care. Whas has this done? Increase the cost of health insurance and care.
Our government sets minimum levels of pay. What has this done? Increased the cost of everything and cut lower level jobs.
As a community, it is great to set the standards to ensure that everyone is safe, healthy, and wealthy. We need to balance this so that we do not at the same time cut off the first rungs of the ladder.
Each of these requirements cut people off from opportunities. If we have made these things unattainable, then perhaps we should add the lower rungs back by reducing our mandatory minimums.
Eric Swanson
Colorado Springs
Speaking truth to power
As daylight hours stretch longer, vaccination numbers continue to increase, and rational leadership emits from the White House, a feeling of hope is permeating our nation. Certainly there is much to hope for, and so much to heal from.
Mental health must be at the forefront of any healing. We cannot be complacent about the problems caused by high-potency THC, especially its effect on the mental health of our youth. While the legalization of marijuana is important criminal justice reform, we still need to take a hard look at the data surrounding high-potency THC and mental health.
THC provides the ‘high’ in marijuana products, and its potency has increased dramatically. The pot at Woodstock was about 5% THC; today, products are up to 95% THC, and are consumed in ways more dangerous than rolling a joint — dabbing or vaping products with names like shatter and wax that are sold in pot shops and marketed to our teens and young adults. The higher the potency, the stronger the correlation to depression and psychosis.
Colorado Democrats have the chance to pass science-informed legislation that protects our children. Dr. Yadira Caraveo, the only medical doctor serving in our legislature, is introducing a bill to cap THC potency, taking a data-driven step towards protecting the mental health of our youth. Democrats have a history of following the science, advocating for mental health, and standing up to powerful industries. Let’s stand up for this bill and continue our democratic tradition of speaking truth to power.
Leora Joseph
Denver
Get rid of the whole lot
Our political process is broken. While the system is good and has survived for 230+ years, it is those who are embedded in the system that are broken. The lemmings in Congress just follow along with the color of their party regardless of the value of the proposed legislation. Red didn’t vote for Obama’s programs, Blue didn’t vote for Trump’s, now Red doesn’t vote to support Biden’s initiatives. Our country was founded on the premise that our elected officials were to do what THE COUNTRY needed to move forward. Yes, parties disagreed, but when it came to take action to solve a major problem, they came together. The WWII effort, the Apollo program and 9/11 response are notable examples.
Congresspersons act so as to not offend party officials to get reelected. Our political divisiveness has reached an all-time high. How can anyone that has survived the past year not think the COVID relief bill was a good thing? Was it perfect? No. Is there pork? Probably. Sometime ‘timely and good enough’ fills the bill when the problem is urgent. It is time for The Gazette to use their editorial clout to start taking our elected officials to task, regardless of which party they represent. When they just play follow the leader, without thinking for themselves, call them out. Perhaps it is time to vote for people who can think and reason beyond what their party ‘wants’. Let’s get rid of the whole lot and start over.
Richard Bowman
Colorado Springs
Negative stories about hunting
I saw an article that suggested hunter harvested venison was “laced with lead,” and cautioned people not to eat it. There is zero evidence showing eating venison or other game can lead to lead poisoning. This is the most ridiculous scare tactic I’ve ever seen. Hunters have been using traditional lead ammunition for years, and there have been no indications that consuming game harvested this way is dangerous.
Hunters are a critical part of our heritage, our conservation efforts, and our state’s economy. Whenever I see negative stories about hunting I am disappointed at the lack of understanding that so many non-hunters seem to have of our favorite past time. The money we spend on equipment and licenses is critical funding for habitat restoration. Additionally, because hunting takes place away from cities, hunters often provide crucial dollars to smaller, local economies simply by traveling to where they are going to hunt.
Hunters care about our state’s wildlife and provide numerous benefits even non-hunters enjoy. We should be critical of any stories that portray hunters negatively.
Ronnie Romero
Colorado Springs