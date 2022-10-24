This isn’t Russia’s fault
I read with dismay that the administration plans to sell off more of out strategic petroleum supplies “To dampen high gasoline prices.” Our current leadership behaves as mentally deficient or evil. Almost every policy decision has been detrimental to the good of our country. If we should need to power our tanks and war planes (heaven forbid) we are not going to be able to plug them into a vehicle charging station. We are doing every thing we can to kill the golden goose (oil).
One day the lights will grow dim, and the spent batteries, used up solar panels, and worn out turbines will serve as a grim reminder of our poorly thought out energy policy.
This isn’t Russia’s fault, it is ours! We are sword rattling at a superpower and financing a war that is not our problem — but it’s going to be our problem if we aren’t diplomatically savvy. We don’t have the money to spend on this folly. Don’t people know that inflation is a tax? If they got an actual bill for this wanton spending the people would demand an end. Isn’t anyone paying attention?
June Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
Decisions carry consequences
Personally, I hate election years because of all the negative ads leading up to voting time. So, here’s my opinion on a couple of things.
There is a Democratic ad that just drives me nuts. It has six women making comments about abortion, their rights and one who refers to Social Security. It’s my opinion that they should think about what they’re saying from the point of accuracy before going on the air.
OK, so to those six ladies and to all those who might allow an emotional reference to the abortion question control their total voting outcomes, know this: The Democrats have latched onto the abortion scenario to try and win their respective positions because they fear becoming unelectable. They’re using emotions to control your vote. Don’t let that happen.
Upfront, know that I am pro-life and an independent. I wasn’t always that way until I sat down and watched a couple of videos on actual abortions being performed. It was disgusting and inhumane the way they pulled the head, arms, legs, and torso apart to remove all parts of the body. If you’re considering abortion, watch a video to see how it’s done, then make your decision. Yes, you have the right to make a choice even God gives us free will, but all decisions carry consequences.
Finally, on Social Security, do your research, the Democrats were the ones who originally started its destruction by changing the special fund protecting SS to the General Fund so they could spend the money on other things.
Tom Buchan
Colorado Springs
Did not get good results
Well I had wanted to vote for a Republican candidate for senator, but the choice is not good. The current candidate has been off (way off) on the abortion issue to where I could not support that, and he is unclear on how he will work with other Republicans on issues that affect us all. Even though I have donated money, not much, but some to Joe O’Dea, it is money gone. I did not get good results when he went on national TV and let out his true beliefs.
Yes, I am a Trumper and proud of it. So the Libertarian will get my vote. He says he wants to be the next Joe Manchin. Look at where Manchin ended up, selling out his state of West Virginia. Well, there it goes.
Larry A. Sportsman
Colorado Springs
A most important election
Every election year we hear that it’s the most important election in your lifetime. This year it may be true due to the extremely different ways in which the two political parties view society and civilization itself.
The leaders of the Democratic Party believe that civilization is grounded upon “rights” derived primarily from a person’s subjective desires and their “identity,” and that these “rights” determine society’s moral order to which everyone must conform. Such “rights” are not based on natural law or a transcendent power but are created through political imposition.
Conversely, the Republican Party’s leaders believe in a civilization in which humans are endowed with unalienable rights based on objective truths as revealed in nature and in the course of human interaction over millenniums. Many believe in a transcendent God who formed us in His image and from whom these unalienable rights arise, and that Christianity was, and is, essential in grounding Western society upon these rights and placing the role of government as respectful of such rights, not dismissive of them.
Due to these fundamentally different views, the Democratic Party believes in a right to abortion up to the moment of birth; males can be females and vice versa; biological males must be allowed in women’s dressing rooms and on girls’ sports teams; there are an unlimited number of genders and/or none at all; we should use “they” to address certain single persons; sexualized drag shows are appropriate for young children; elementary school children must be taught that boys can be girls and girls can be boys; religious freedom must be completely excised from our society; all people are entitled to equality in wealth; and government is our caretaker.
Most in the Republican Party believe in objective truths regarding the unborn, maleness, and femaleness; gender is biologically determined, not a social construct; religious freedom is essential to a thriving, diverse society; all people are entitled to equality in opportunity, not outcome; and government is not our caretaker.
This year’s election may indeed be the most important one in your lifetime. You will be choosing which America you want.
Doug Barth
Colorado Springs