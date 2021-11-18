This is truly a tragedy
Triage is the assignment of degrees of urgency to wounds or illnesses to decide the order of medical treatment of a large number of patients.
In the United States, a person has the right to make decisions and take actions that he/she wants, provided that those actions do not adversely affect others. On the other hand, a person does not have a right to make decisions and take actions that DO adversely affect others. In both cases, there might be consequences. Mature adults accept the consequences of their actions.
Unfortunately, anyone who refuses to get a COVID 19 vaccination, does put others at risk. In my opinion, anyone who refuses the vaccine and thus is a burden to hospital staff and takes up a bed needed for someone else, must be willing to face consequences of refusing to be vaccinated.
I believe that when our emergency rooms are flooded with COVID-infected unvaccinated people, and our ICUs are near capacity, the intentionally unvaccinated people have lost their “right” to be cared for as a priority.
According to the recent news on TV and in newspapers, the Colorado hospital systems might have to revert to triage because the unvaccinated are filling up valuable spaces. This is truly a tragedy.
It pains me to say this but, people who intentionally refused the COVID vaccine might have to face the consequence of having a lower priority for care in a triage plan.
Please get vaccinated!
Robert Hall
Colorado Springs
There might be missing information
Somethings to think about regarding vaccinated versus unvaccinated:
Words matter. The CDC considers “vaccinated’ as those who have had all the shots recommended more than 14 days prior. So if someone was vaccinated during this two-week window they would be classified as unvaccinated. I have to wonder — statistically how many of the hospitalized unvaccinated fall into this category. Is anyone keeping track of that?
Ireland, Israel and Singapore had very high vaccination rates yet the infections among these countries are very high. Singapore with 85% vaccinated has a death rate four times higher than pre vaccination.
Six months ago, Bloomberg rated them to be the best place to not get COVID, now their rating has fallen to 39th. Ireland has a 92% vaccination rate. Waterford County in Ireland has one of the highest rates of infection in Ireland despite over 99% vaccinated. In England, Public Health reported during the month of October the vaccinated had much higher rates of infection than the unvaccinated; more than double. Iceland’s chief epidemiologist stated “Widespread vaccination ...does not seem to be enough to stop the current wave nor prevent hospitalization of those who are seriously ill.”
It seems like there is missing information. Those in the upper echelons of medicine in the USA are not being totally forthright. The guardians of our health at the FDA approved vaccination for young children with one voting member essentially saying we won’t know what these vaccines do to children till we start giving them — that’s just the way it is.
June Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
What is in a name?
Tuesday’s paper reported “What’s in the Infrastructure Plan”. Why was the plan called that?
Adding up the amounts for the seven infrastructure projects funded by the plan comes to $367.5 billion. That is only 37% of the reported 1 trillion dollars! Where will the other 63%/$633 billion go? It seems silly to me to name a bill after only 37% of the spending.
And why did it say it was only $1 trillion, when other media are listing it as a $1.2 trillion plan? I guess that 17% discrepancy only amounts to $200,000,000,000, which isn’t really much more to get from us taxpayers these days.
Brian Eschner
Colorado Springs
QB should follow his convictions
Teddy Bridgewater receives millions of dollars to play football. He apparently made a “business decision” Sunday to avoid tackling an Eagles player on his way to the end zone. “It’s unacceptable as a football player, as a member of this team…” confessed Teddy.
Teddy supports Black Lives Matter, displays it prominently on the back of his helmet for the football world to see. Black Lives Matter supports redistribution of wealth for the correction of injustices. Teddy should follow his convictions and redistribute a chunk of his wealth to Broncos fans for the injustice he inflicted on them due to his lack of commitment to the game, his teammates and, most importantly, his fans. How about a free brat or a beer on Teddy at the next Mile High game?
Steve Eaton
Colorado Springs
Cheney voted her conscience
Unlike the Wyoming Republicans who put her in office, Rep. Liz Cheney has integrity. Integrity is defined as the quality of being sound moral principle, honesty, sincerity and uprightness. Integrity is not often found in this country’s political system.
The Wyoming Republican Central Committee voted to censure Cheney, Wyoming’s lone representative in the House. What was her sin? Voting to impeach Donald Trump.
Cheney voted her conscience for what she believed is the guilt of Trump for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, resulting in extensive property damage, many injuries and five deaths.
She cannot tolerate the lies, bigotry and insults of an incompetent former president and is not afraid to take a position that she believes is in the best interest of the United States.
An elected official’s duty is to the Constitution that he or she is sworn to uphold, not a political party, not a president, not an abstract principle. Liz Cheney was doing her duty in calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs