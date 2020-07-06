This is not a permanent solution
The Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery as members of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious are grateful that the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s attempt to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The court’s ruling safeguards the right of 700,000 DACA recipients to live and work in the country that is their home. This is an enormous victory for the immigrant youths who have led the challenge to the Trump administration’s attempt to end the program that has protected our colleagues, students, neighbors and friends from the threat of deportation.
DACA recipients have long contributed to our communities and our economy. They are teachers and engineers, specialist and essential workers of every kind. Nearly 30,000 DACA recipients are among the health care workers combating the outbreak of COVID-19 working to prevent the spread of the virus and to save the lives of those infected.
While we welcome the court’s ruling, we recognize that this is not a permanent solution. We call on members of Congress to move expeditiously to pass legislation that will provide lasting stability for DACA recipients, those with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Dreamers, their families and our communities. It is long past time to enact a Dream Act that provides a path to citizenship without including funding for detention, deportation, or border militarization, or provisions that would limit opportunities for family reunification. The House of Representatives has passed the bipartisan American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 (HR 6). It is time for the Senate to do the same.
Catholic sisters will continue to advocate for bipartisan legislation that addresses the injustices in our current immigration system. We will continue to stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown neighbors who seek the justice and dignity that is their right.
We note that this decision comes as Black people and their allies have courageously organized to demand an end to police brutality, systemic racism, and white supremacy. Our commitment to the gospel mandate to uphold the dignity of all people requires that we recommit ourselves to the work of dismantling all those systems that oppress people of color and to advocate for Black lives and the protection of immigrants.
Sister Clare Carr, OSB
Benet Hill Monastery
If Hickenlooper is a racist
Your July 2 editorial blasting Democrat Senate candidate John Hickenlooper as a racist for joining in the traditions of the One-Shot Antelope Hunt in Lander, Wyo., during the years he was serving as Colorado’s governor was a real hatchet job. Like many of my friends, I have participated in the One Shot since 2010, enjoyed the camaraderie and foolishness, danced with the braves and had delightful talks with the chiefs of the Eastern Shoshone tribe, which participates in the One Shot festivities every year, as they have since the One Shot was begun by the governors of Colorado and Wyoming in 1940. Suspended during WWII, the One Shot is now in its 76th year, if memory serves. Every Colorado governor from 1940 up to and including Hickenlooper has participated. If Hick is a racist, they all were.
You don’t have to worry about Jared Polis debasing himself with the Shoshones at the One Shot. He wasn’t invited.
I know and like Hick personally, although I will not vote for him in November, believing a Republican as Colorado senator is a better choice for Colorado and our nation. But if Hick wins, I know he will do his best in our politically and culturally divided times.
This smear job using the new politically and culturally correct standards of left-wing half-wits is an insult to Hick and all of those men and women, white, Black and Indian, who work so hard every year to stage one of Wyoming’s and the West’s premier events. Think what you like, smear me if you wish, but in September I’m going to the One Shot.
Stephen Coonts
Colorado Springs
How is this possible?
There were 4.2 million Black immigrants living in the U.S. in 2016, up from just 816,000 in 1980, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. Since 2000 alone, the number of Black immigrants living in the country has risen 71%.
According to our mainstream media, the United States is “one of the most racist countries in the world.” Can someone, or one of the Gazette writers, explain why so many Blacks around the world choose to live here and sacrifice almost everything to attain citizenship here in the United States if we are so racist compared to the rest of the countries of the world.
Also, one out of every seven Americans was foreign born (over 14%). How is this possible? Again, according to our mainstream media we are all xenophobic people in the United States because we want people to go through the legal process to become citizens rather than jump the line with open borders.
It turns out the United States is the most generous county in the world to allow foreigners under current law (we are number one in quantity of foreign-born citizens). I was so happy to learn this because every first-generation immigrant I have met has expressed such gratitude to be living here and has told me this is the greatest county in the world to live, unlike how so many of the college educated American-born citizens feel.
Doug Gryboski
Colorado Springs
Price controls on health care
Some proponents of government-run health care seem to view the COVID19 pandemic as a crisis that should not go to waste, an opportunity to advance Medicare for All. They propose price controls on medical providers as a key step. Congress needs to say no.
Medicare for All advocates have long embraced price controls — which force medical providers to charge a uniform, usually deeply discounted, price for any given procedure or treatment — because they gain more control over the medical marketplace. Don’t be deceived. In the guise of keeping costs down, these price controls force costs up in the long run.
How can that be? Because price controls stimulate demand and discourage supply, resulting in shortages and eventual price increases higher than would have existed without the price controls. Look at past price controls on oil, rent control, and multiple other examples. Price controls make costs increase in the long run, not decrease prices.
Price controls on health care punish our health care workers. Price controls are bad enough in ordinary circumstances, but punishing health care workers with price controls now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, is downright callous. Health care workers are on the front lines, taking on considerable risk and many medical providers have been hard hit financially since elective procedures have been postponed or canceled.
Congress must act now to stop the advance of price controls. The fate of our heath care workers, if not our entire health care system, lies in the balance.
Kay Rendleman
Colorado Springs