Why shoot the messenger?

What is going on in Mesa County? The county clerk raised concerns over election security and integrity, but instead of investigating and auditing the system and results, the secretary of state raided the Mesa County Clerk offices, erased the machines audit and election logs and data, and then went after the county clerk using the full resources of the state. Today’s Gazette reports that she is charged with 10 felonies! So much for being a whistleblower. I have a better suggestion than making the state look like a banana republic where you jail your opponents. How about the secretary of state actually address and investigate the allegations and assure us through deeds and not words that Colorado’s elections are secure?

Why shoot the messenger? Just answer some basic questions? Specifically:

Is it true Secretary Jena Griswold’s and her agents erased the results of the 2022 election results, which are required under penalty of state and federal law to be maintained for 22 months?

If the access logs and election results were erased, who has been indicted for this crime?

Were the Mesa County voting machines accessible to the internet after certification by the Colorado Secretary of State offices prior to the election, as is alleged? Can they produce the audit logs for third party verification to show that no internet access occurred?

Do the voting machines have wireless access enabled as alleged?

How did the states certification allow unauthorized and uncertified installations Microsoft SQL server on our voting machines as alleged by the whistleblower? Who installed these powerful programs? To what end?

Why is the bail set at $500,000 for a white-collar crime unless it is to intimidate an elected official?

This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is about the sanctity of our election system. Why the legitimate concerns of the Mesa County clerk were not addressed, and instead she is now jailed on process charges, is profoundly troubling to me. More troubling is that the audit and election data was illegally erased, which can only fuel wacko conspiracy theories and makes Secretary Jena Griswold’s office look like they have something to hide. Something is not right, and we need an independent arbiter to step into this mess.

Vic Malone

Colorado Springs

Outrageous medical charges

I read with interest a recent front page Gazette article about a hospital bill that went from a little over $1,300 to well over $200,000. I found it amazing that the hospital felt justified in charging this absurd amount.

Hospitals bill whatever they feel like because they can. There is no overseeing of outrageous medical charges. One would think, wouldn’t one, that health insurance companies, who often pay those bills, would try to keep medical costs down. If they have, they’ve done a bad job of doing so.

The United States is just about the only advanced country that doesn’t have government-provided medical care. Call it socialized medicine if you want. If that’s what it takes to get hospital costs down to a reasonable level, bring it on.

Certainly medical providers deserve a fair compensation for their lifesaving work. The amount that’s being charged is hardly fair.

David J. Baker

Colorado Springs

Use a horse to get around

About a year ago, I paid $1.99 a gallon to fill up my diesel truck. Today, our local Conoco in Monument is selling diesel for $4.99 a gallon, a 150% increase! Don’t know about you, but I find that unacceptable.

If the left hadn’t stopped ANWAR and Keystone, we would be energy independent, and President Joe Biden wouldn’t be begging for oil from other countries. I know, I know, even if Jennifer Psaki admits we should start drilling ASAP, we won’t soon see a price drop.

So what about the future when we find ourselves again beholding to other countries? Oh, never mind, maybe I’ll buy a horse to get around; they only poop about 50 pounds a day!

Bill Crow

Larkspur

This is not Kentucky

City Council: I am concerned about the water issues here in Colorado Springs in particular and the west in general. We live in a desert, blue grass was never native here. This is not Kentucky.

Wasting precious water on yards so kids can play barefoot is ridiculous. The drought we are now experiencing could be just the beginning. I am not in favor of a policy encouraging more growth and more water usage. This city will grow whether we like it or not. Where will the water come from? I like my morning shower and glass of water to drink. Wasting water on green spaces is not an environmentally sound practice.

Xeriscaping can be done in a beautiful way. Artificial turf can be laid. There are lots of alternatives. The current codes and policies regarding water requirements, residentially and commercially, should be looked at from a water conservation perspective and rewritten to reflect the new issues facing our future. Please do not bury your heads in the water-consuming grass.

Daryl Kuiper

Colorado Springs

Unborn children’s gifts lost

As I watch the horror happening in Ukraine, the senseless suffering and loss of life, I’m reminded of the many children in our country whose lives have ended in the womb.

Sadly, we can’t stop what’s happening thousands of miles away, but we can make a difference in our own country. Consider how our unborn children’s gifts and talents could make a difference in a world that’s being deprived of so much.

Think about it and see if it makes sense to you!

Carol Johnson

Colorado Springs