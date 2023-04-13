This is a step too far

If you read Sunday’s Gazette and the article on page two regarding Senate Bill 23-213, you will be amazed at the proposed bill going before the Legislature. If you didn’t read the article, then I would suggest you look at Sunday’s paper and read it. So much for living or wanting to live in a single-family residential area. SB 23-213 will allow all forms of multifamily housing to be built in your single-family zoned neighborhood anywhere in any neighborhood. The house next door to yours could be changed into apartments, with apartments being created inside the home next door and/or in a large, detached structure in the backyard. An HOA doesn’t disqualify your neighborhood from this proposed zoning.

Supporters of the bill argue that Denver and Colorado Springs need to be more densely populated and that apartments are less expensive than single-family homes and thus it will produce more affordable housing. They also think it will get more people using mass transit.

I think this is a step too far from our Legislature, and I hope that many of you will contact your state senator and representative and let them know that you oppose this legislation. I think this is unfair to people who have worked hard to buy a single family home and it will become a thorn in lovely neighborhoods. I also think it would make our streets more crowded in a single-family neighborhood. You can search the internet for “find my legislator Colorado” for their names and email addresses.

In closing, once again, I hope that many of you will contact your legislators and voice your opinion against SB 23-213, which I think is a disaster for Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado.

Kathy Fuhs

Colorado Springs

Understanding pronoun usage

Thank you for publishing “D-11 Divided Over Pronouns and “What Are Pronouns?” by Nick Sullivan on Monday, Colorado Springs Gazette. And on Tuesday: “Legislation and school rules threaten transgender peoples’ rights” by Michelangelo Krewson.

These articles helped me to understand a little more about the pronoun issue. Here are three things that came to my mind. I hope to encourage peace.

1. Taking offense seems to be a key element in no matter what side of the coin you are regarding pronoun uses. Sometimes when I just ask a question to try to understand something, I offend the person I am talking to. That is not my intent. I want to learn.

2. Along with taking offense is that people are not communicating. The new use of pronouns is essentially a foreign language. It is not part of most people’s English language vocabulary yet. If I meet someone from another country, say France, I won’t be able to understand them. I might even offend them by trying to communicate by pronouncing something incorrectly as I try to speak their language.

3. Another thought is teachers must get paid more. They must be up on all the latest things, be prepared to be teachers, counselors and peacekeepers.

4. Last thought, said with love and peace and experience. Suicide is a huge deep issue. It is not just one thing like using pronouns correctly.

I appreciate understanding this more. Let us seek peace, and forgive when offended.

Carrie Hetzel

Colorado Springs

We need better solutions

Another mass shooting, this time in Louisville. I understand the desire to implement gun control policies to attack the rise in these shootings incidents. Sadly, limiting access to firearms is impossible. With an estimated 393 million firearms privately owned in the United States, controlling access is as likely as limiting access to the 275 million automobiles in our country. We need a different solution.

If we can’t limit access, we first need to put true deterrents in place for the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime and the possession of a firearm by a felon. Yes, laws are in place regarding these crimes, which include significant mandatory sentences, but all too often these types of crimes are used by prosecutors to obtain plea agreements to lesser charges. That needs to change.

Secondly, we need to better work with mental health experts. Too frequently the shooters have serious mental health issues, and law enforcement is unaware of the dangers these individuals present. If notified, federal laws are in place to prevent these individuals from legally purchasing a firearms. Good Samaritan laws are in place to protect the mental health experts providing this information. We need our mental health experts to report such concerns.

We also have a responsibility to notify law enforcement of concerns we have about the violent tendencies of individuals experiencing mental health issues. For exactly this reason, an individual in our own town was recently stopped from conducting mass shootings at three schools.

Dan Bradley

Monument

Thinking outside the box

I loved Steve Rauch’s letter to the editor “Demands for school safety” in Sunday’s Gazette. My daughter is afraid for her safety to renew her contract at a local elementary school.

Since it seems to be too much to expect Congress to act, I have an idea. How about everyone who values the lives of children more than their assault weapons agree to turn those weapons in to their nearest police station in return for a tax deduction? The weapons could be collected and shipped to Ukraine. The tax deduction could be paid for out of the money we are sending to Ukraine to help them in their war against Russia.

People could get to know their neighbors and others in their communities instead of fearing them. What do you think? Who else is willing to think outside the box with me?

Jane Broeckelman

Colorado Springs

Kool-Aid has gotten stronger

Headlines say it might be a felony to falsely report a mass shooting. Yet if a person is killed by using fentanyl, the killer just says “sorry”, and no charges are filed.

The Kool-Aid has gotten a lot stronger at the capitol. I recommend the politicians go out and apologize to the trees for using up their oxygen.

Roger Weed

Colorado Springs