This important issue

Michael Fields article in Sunday’s Gazette on the HB-1321 bill was eye-opening. Coloradans should be aware of this insidious bill as it dangerous for Colorado now and in the future.

My “keep it simple stupid” take on the bottom line of this article is as follows:

In Colorado, bills can be initiated by the legislators or by a Citizens Initiative. On July 21, 2021, Gov. Jared Polis signed this Legislature-sponsored bill, HB-1521, which gave the Democrats the ability to alter a citizens initiative sponsored bill, essentially emasculating it.

It says that a citizens initiative to cut taxes must say in the bill that the cut will come from education, health care and higher education. This restriction is not the intent of the citizens, but the Legislature, to alter the intent of the citizens to make the bill lose. Fields says that this is unlawful compelled speech.

The group, Advance Colorado Institute, has a suit against this travesty, and you should be aware of this important issue before us.

Erik Lessing

Monument

Too many unknowns

Soon after Mayor Yemi Mobolade took office, there was talk of an expanded police academy.

While I do not begrudge having the police having a facility in which to teach new recruits, I do have a problem with how this subject is being discussed.

The mayor wants to have us relinquish our TABOR refund for what becomes a blank check.

Do we build a new building? Don’t know.

Do we refurbish an existing building? Don’t know.

How much will this cost? Don’t know.

Will the city keep coming back to us to relinquish further TABOR refunds? Don’t know.

How will the rest of construction monies be raised? Don’t know.

Too many unknowns equals a blank check with unknown amount to be written in. Not a good way to do business.

Paul Lemon

Colorado Springs

Propaganda of biased sources

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

I read the news report on Hurricane Hilary headed for Southern California with the astonishing statement that this is the first tropical storm to potentially hit Southern California in 84 years.

I grew up in San Diego and recall several such events. A quick news search taking less than 30 seconds found almost a half dozen such tropical storm events over that time, including the ones that I personally remembered. It is worth noting that one such storm washed out Interstate 8 going through the mountains between San Diego and El Centro.

The interstate had to be rebuilt through that section.

This is symptomatic of the biased “news coverage” of The Associated Press, which the Gazette seems to be dependent upon for news.

The ongoing biased propaganda on weather events being portrayed as new, never before, not since x number of years, etc., in service to a corrupted political process of climate change detracts from the quality of The Gazette.

This example is similar to other such biased reporting that seeks to push the climate change hysteria using exaggerated statements that fail to stand up to the most elemental review. There has not been any weather event reported that has not happened before and not a single prediction made by the Climate Hysteria Political-Industrial Complex that has actually occurred as predicted.

Such blatant propaganda does a disservice to your readers. Your reporting could do better than merely repeating the propaganda of biased sources.

Andres Pico

Colorado Springs

USAF Academy parity with ROTC

The article on parental rights and Air Force Academy cadets in Sunday’s paper will have the Air Force statisticians working harder than ever. The challenge is to demonstrate how the Air Force Academy is still the best and most cost-efficient way to produce newly commissioned officers for the Air and Space forces.

Keep in mind that only 18% of both houses of Congress have military experience (Pew Research) unlike the extremely high, almost universal level of military experience among members of Congress in the 1950-1960 time frame. Cost-conscious Congress periodically presses the Department of Defense to defend the expense of the Academies versus ROTC as a new officer commissioning source.

The cadets in the article were filled with praise for the many and senior officers who helped them retain parental rights and continue on to academy graduation and commissioning — all you need is a family care plan. Can married cadet housing and a child care center near the cadet dormitories be far off?

The young male cadet, now officer, stated it would be nice if the academy could “reach parity with ROTC”. Once this happens — especially in the minds of Congress — there will be many thousands of acres of land on Colorado Springs’ northwest side ready for developers to build lots of new homes, businesses, entertainment venues etc. Maybe that existing outdoor arena could host concerts and home shows?

I hope this does not happen, but the academy really seems to be homing in on “parity with ROTC.”

John Peak

Colorado Springs

Correction

A Monday op/ed by former State Rep. Terri Carver was missing a sentence in the first paragraph.

The complete article is available at gazette.com. The Gazette regrets the error.