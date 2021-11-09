This has been a test
Now that the unconstitutional OSHA mandate has been temporarily ruled by the court, it is time to reflect just what exactly has happened, in a nutshell it is unelected bureaucrats in very high places attempting to thwart our system of government. Further ask yourself, why is it that those with natural COVID-19 immunities where not considered, as an alternative to public safety, not to mention that emergency powers are being invoked with a very low death rate, and almost untenable for healthy people — all this science data almost 2 years after the outbreak.
I am thankful everyday that there are good people ready to give up their livelihood in the name of health freedom and protection from government over-reach, (i.e., front line responders, police, firefighters, nurses, flight crews) as they stand tall to expose this obvious and evident intrusion. Maybe we can all learn from their example. Once this sham exercise has been fully exposed, may they be duly compensated.
This event is bigger than just the courts denying OSHA’s overreach, but an attempt by the government to come between doctor and patient, basically making HIPAA impotent. Connect the dots and follow the money, WHO, NIH, CDC, big pharma, OSHA. You guessed it, all unelected bureaucrats.
This is a test, what next, gun control in the guise of health safety?
Stand-up for something or fall for anything.
David Peaslee
Colorado Springs
Our grandchildren’s future
Silly me! I was hoping some of the infrastructure bill funding for modernizing our electric grid was dedicated to hardening the grid to resist or minimize damage from a distributed and coordinated electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack on our nation. Such an attack could send unfortunate survivors back in time at least two centuries.
No, I’m sorry. EMP doesn’t stand for Eat More Popcorn. And, yes. You’ll have to find out for yourself what and how this sinister, unsophisticated weapon in the wrong hands could bring any not-so-super superpower to its knees.
Never mind. It wouldn’t qualify as a genuine “climate change” measure, but constitute a real investment in our grandchildren’s future — of no possible interest to our astute political class.
Joe Ferri
Colorado Springs
A win for all of us
Colorado Springs residents overwhelmingly support a humane pet store ordinance.
Many reputable sources have documented that commercial breeding facilities cause consistent, endless suffering for breeding dogs and cats. Unfortunately, these facilities have proven impossible to regulate, even with laws in place.
We can do our part to stop this inhumane treatment of our best friends by passing this ordinance. We can also put an end to the predatory high interest lending that seems to walk hand in hand with these pet stores. The two remaining pet stores in town that sell puppies from commercial breeders can continue to grow their business by changing to a humane business model. Examples of humane small businesses that are highly successful in our town are Wag n Wash, Republic of Paws and Furry Friends Inc, to name a few.
When this ordinance passes, consumers will still be able purchase from local reputable breeders, shelters, and rescues. A quick check on Google shows 115 specialty breeders within 50 miles of Colorado Springs. Reputable breeders say they never sell their litters through pet stores. A local vet told me that the substandard breeding and housing practices of pet store puppies purchased from ‘puppy mills’ result in animals who are often in poor health. It is very sad that stories of damaged dogs are prevalent. Our best friends and furry family members deserve better, and we can give them better. Passing this ordinance is a win for all of us.
Mindy Gasparek
Manitou Springs
A city devoid of personality
In regards to the proposed apartment building, I do not believe opposition is warranted on the grounds that it is a massive project. We need to use the land efficiently after all and a project of the like will help stimulate the economy. Instead it deserves opposition because of its architectural style and request for tax payer money with no strings attached. If a private enterprise depends on handouts, then it should fall under ownership of the tax payers funding it. Our money, our building.
Additionally, if we are going to be funding this project, it is only fair to ask it incorporates both vernacular styles of architecture suited to the local environment and styles reflective of the cultural precedent set by the people of Colorado Springs. In doing so, the building can respectively maximize energy efficiency and maintain the cultural identity of the city. We do not need a self serving liberal monument built of mirrors reflecting a hollow city devoid of personality but rather an answer to the shortage of affordable housing that helps shape the city’s identity as an alpine treasure nestled in the shadow of Pikes Peak.
Keanen Schipke
Colorado Springs
Enjoyed article on author
I enjoyed reading your Sunday’s Gazette article, “Writer seeks to inspire through short stories” and George Castle. I’ve researched him and will read his work. Thank you!
Fred Seiter
Colorado Springs
Hidden agendas in ballots
Bob Hilborn’s letter was spot on! We voted no on nearly everything because of the hidden agenda in each ballot issue.
Stop trying to eliminate TABOR and you can have some of the money some of the time.
Pat Dinsmore
Colorado Springs