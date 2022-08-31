Tired of this divisive rhetoric
I am sure most of us have seen the recent “public service announcement” with Jena Griswold and Wayne Williams agreeing that in Colorado we have secure elections! This was a sign of unity.
Then Sunday in an explosive interview in The Guardian, Griswold stated, “What we can expect from the extreme Republicans (we are all considered “extreme” now) running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people.”
I’m so tired of this divisive rhetoric and out right lies. She is the secretary of state for all Coloradans.
Lindsay Clewe
Monument
Attack on fundamental freedoms
I read with concern your misinformed and partisan editorial about voting rights and Secretary of State Jean Griswold. As anyone who has kept up with the news and is objective would be aware the attack on voting rights is in full swing. According to the Brennan Center for Justice last year “Between January 1 and December 7, at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting. More than 440 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states in the 2021 legislative sessions.”
This attack on our fundamental freedoms is something a “freedom loving” newspaper and community should renounce and make every effort to oppose.
Sadly, the Gazette comes down on the side of conservative bigotry and ignorance once again.
Jim Stolz
Colorado Springs
What about our own people?
I feel compelled to respond to The Gazette’s article “Migrants bused to U.S. Capital struggle to secure housing, medical care.” Should this be a concern for the citizens of this country? At taxpayers’ expense this family from Columbia has been staying in a Hampton Inn for almost a month.
Nearly 5 million foreign nationals have crossed the border since Joe Biden took office and entered into our country illegally. What about our own people who are homeless?
The Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a report last year to Congress stating that more than 326,000 people experienced sheltered homelessness in the United States on a single night last year.
The Dems don’t see the need to put them up in a hotel because they are not depending on their vote.
And upon entering our country, the 5 million illegals were not tested for COVID-19 unlike our citizens where proof of being vaccinated was often mandated to keep a job.
When Americans lose their home as a result of a hurricane or a wildfire, they do not leave their country and emigrate to another country where they would expect free housing, food and medical care.
Whether you liked Donald Trump, he was right about closing our borders. The open border policy under Biden is the goal of the Democrats to evolve into a one-party government and that is communism. Wake up people!
Geraldine Treacy
Colorado Springs
Better Alzheimer’s care
Alzheimer’s disease is impacting more Colorado families than ever before. However, it disproportionately affects older Black and Hispanic Americans versus older whites. Despite this, decades of Alzheimer’s research has not included sufficient numbers of Blacks or Hispanics to be representative of the U.S. population. This underrepresentation not only hinders research, but also restricts knowledge of how an approved therapy or diagnostic might affect the populations most likely to need it.
Fortunately, a solution to this problem is pending in Congress — the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act.
This bipartisan legislation would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s and other dementia clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to these populations, encouraging the diversity of clinical trial staff, and reducing participation burden, among other initiatives. The ENACT Act would create a path to better Alzheimer’s care for all of us and address shortcomings in the way research and care is being delivered to underrepresented communities.
I join the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow for co-sponsoring this important legislation already.
I hope that U.S. Reps. Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert will join them soon.
If your family is struggling with a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado can help! Contact our 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
RoseMary Jaramillo
Colorado Springs
Example of partisan gamesmanship
The ridiculous felony charges against State Sen. Pete Lee are an egregious example of partisan gamesmanship. I’ve known Pete for nearly 20 years, and Pete has always had the highest integrity and commitment to the values of his community, regardless of how they are perceived in the dominant political culture. This seems to be payback for Pete’s commitment to restorative justice. This is a waste of DA Michael Allen’s time as well as that of his staff and our courts. Our local Republican party members and sitting legislators might want to take a hard look at their practices relative to the residence of their elected officials and clean their glass house before throwing stones.
The last thing this divided community needs is a circular firing squad intent on removing dedicated, effective legislators from office and wasting the justice system’s time and energy on spurious felony charges. There are plenty of legislative solutions available. This is not a felony criminal matter.
Karole Campbell
Cascade