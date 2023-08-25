This could happen again

Re: Mountain Shadows Water Tank, Aug. 21

A straightforward way of solving this problem, and preventing it in the future is to tear down the offending tank, rebuild it to the original specs, and terminate or demote the Colorado Springs Utilities employee and manager responsible. Although expensive, it is nothing compared to the loss of trust in Utilities leadership (meaning the City Council).

Until management says one of the above personnel actions has occurred, relying on the time honored bureaucratic response that personnel actions are not discussed, this kind of incompetence and willful neglect will certainly happen again.

Dave Vandenberg

Colorado Springs

Lighten the load

My granddaughter is a sixth grader in middle school in Academy District 20. She weighs 90 pounds. Her backpack weighs almost 25 pounds! She has been told that she needs to bring all of its contents to school every day. This was an issue for her in elementary school as well. We have brought it up to teachers and school administration but to no avail.

I think teachers and admin should try carrying these backpacks around all day! I think there are a few things that might help since there are no lockers available for the students. The laptops that they are hauling around are heavy, about 10 pounds. Why can’t they be kept on computer carts at school and be checked out when needed? Also maybe not everyone has heavy backpacks, maybe it depends on the classes they have. Since this is a health issue, can’t the students with concerns go to the nurse’s office and have their backpacks weighed.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, children should not carry more than 15% of their body weight in their backpacks. If it is over this amount, then someone needs to find ways to reduce the weight. Kids have enough of a load these days, they don’t need to carry it all on their backs. Come on, District 20, help lighten the load a bit!

Deb Barnes

Colorado Springs

When are we told?

On Page A4 of the Tuesday Gazette, CDOT spokesman Tim Hoover was quoted as saying “We would never spring tolls on the public without warning. . . . But again, we would never spring tolls on our drivers without several weeks notice.”

Really Tim? Then please tell us when did CDOT first tell us local voters that our Pikes Peak Rural Transportation money would be used for a toll road in the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock?

Tony Woloch

Colorado Springs

Believing false claims

Recently, a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation dispelled many beliefs Americans have about health, the COVID-19 pandemic and guns. It concludes that there is muddled middle percentage of people who believe that many false claims are true. These false claims are such as that COVID-19 vaccines have caused thousands of sudden deaths in otherwise healthy people. Completely untrue. Another false claim is concerning reproductive health where people think sexual education promotes sexual activity in teenagers. In reality, it is just the opposite.

One of the most erroneous beliefs is that guns make people safer. About 60% of the population believe this false claim. In fact, never has any study supported this notion. One study shows that examining 133 school shootings or attempted shootings, for over 39 years, not one which had armed guards were associated with significant reduction in injuries.

Also, having guns in the home makes it less likely to be killed by a gun than people who don’t have a gun, is a completely false claim. Studies have shown that it is an elevated risk for dying of a homicide with guns in the home. It also raises the incidents of suicide.

There is a large number of people who think most gun deaths are gang related. This is also a false claim, whereas only about 13% of homicides are gang related.

Couple this information with the fact that gun deaths are the leading cause of death in children ages 1-19 years old. Plus, the U.S. has over 10 times the gun deaths of children than any other country.

What better plea could there be to end gun violence, establish much more stringent gun control and safety and to look to the future to completely eliminate guns from our society.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs

Outstanding recognition event

I want to thank the Korean American Association of Southern Colorado for its outstanding activities to honor the Korean Independence Day, held Saturday at the Alta Suites/Hotel.

It was honor for our veterans to be invited and join in recognizing this significant day in their history and acknowledge the numerous contributions that Koreans have made to the United States and to the Colorado Springs community.

Elizabeth Kim deserves great credit for organizing such an event. We are the only organization of Korean veterans in Colorado, and our members are grateful to have been asked to participate.

Mike Thomason, Dutch Nelsen Chapter, Korean War Veterans Association (Chapter 9),

Colorado Springs

No place for 21st century morals

The article about the life of Cathay Williams (Buffalo Soldier) was very good until ...

The author tried to suggest that she might be transgender. Absurd.

We cannot interject our 21st century “morals” into a story about a 19th century woman. Give me a break!

Randy Rothe

Colorado Springs