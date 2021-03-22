They answered the nation’s call
Many decades ago, some 2,700,000 Americans left their homes to don jungle fatigues and shoulder weapons in a place most Americans would never want to go. This was Vietnam and over 58,000 drew their last breath in this hostile place, and over 300,000 were wounded there.
Over one in four were drafted but they didn’t run for the safety of the Canadian border, instead, they did what their fathers and grandfathers had done before them. They answered their nation’s call. Others had enlisted but you can bet none knew little of what lay ahead. It makes little difference as to how they arrived there because they became brothers and they are all old men now.
Outside of family and friends, few welcomed them home. Indeed, many of their countrymen looked down on them and some despised them. ‘Baby killers’ was a common description hurled at them.
Most Vietnam Vets know that Americans now hold them in high esteem and a recent poll shows that about 90% view Vietnam veterans with respect and high regard. After 9/11 the country changed and the military was seen in a new patriotic bright light and some of that light reflected on those who served decades earlier. Thank you for your service became popular and still is. This was all new to Vietnam vets but very nice to hear.
Long ago, Vietnam vets developed their own special greeting to each other. It was a way of acknowledging each other and symbolized a special brotherhood. It also healed because it filled the void of not receiving the welcome home that other veterans had been blessed with.
Perhaps you have noticed a couple of old men sporting Vietnam veteran hats in a store or restaurant as they walk up and greet each other even though they have never met. The greeting is always the same and very simple. It is: Welcome Home or perhaps Welcome Home, Brother. And it is a special greeting that touches the hearts of both men.
March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day, since 2012. There are now less than 850,000 Vietnam veterans still living and to each of them, I say Welcome home brothers. On March 29 I invite you to make their day special by walking up to one and saying the simple two words that they never heard so long ago — Welcome home!
Len Bentley
Colorado Springs
Nuclear power is not so clean
In regards to the letter by Bill Crow, yes the weather is always changing and it’s hard for people to take this into account, but his idea to support nuclear power as a clean alternative, how about all that radioactive waste a nuclear power plant produces?
What is so clean about that?
It has to be stored in containers to keep it from leeching into the soil and groundwater. A little research into what it takes to keep it out of the environment will open some eyes.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Reinterpreting the 1st Amendment
I read with great interest and humor “Monument’s monument is unconstitutional” by Barry Fagin. Fagin started out with questions that I believed he would answer later in his essay. His initial answer is to reveal the quote of the inscription that is on the monument, “Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for you: Jesus Christ and the American Soldier: one died for your soul, the other died for your freedom.”
My elementary school teacher always taught us to address the most important points of a paper first. I guess that Fagin had a similar teacher for his points were to address the poor punctuation of the quote. He quickly followed this valid point with his god like opinions. He never presented any other facts. By the way, Fagin must have failed his class concerning capitalization of words.
The first amendment reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” There is no effort by an Eagle Scout, the hundreds of volunteers who built the monument nor the Town of Monument to promote or endorse a religion. Can Fagin find a quotation in another book that refutes Christ died for our souls?
I am sure that Fagin considers himself a true defender of the Constitution. Fagin like so many people and organizations has reinterpreted the 1st Amendment to mean “the separation of church and state”. The plain language of the 1st Amendment does not say that or any other of the statements that Fagin wrote in “The Radical Center” of the Gazette.
Fagin has made a career by attacking people and organizations with good intentions in this country by asserting his opinions are the only right opinions. One only needs to research his past performances to understand his radical attack on the Town of Monument, an Eagle Scout and the thousands of people in the Tri-Lakes area who welcomed and contributed to this monument.
Randy Fritz
Colorado Springs
Decisions based on being reelected
I couldn’t agree more with Robert Lee. (Return power to the people, March 19)
Term limits for Congress and Senate at 12 years would be wonderful. So many of these elected representatives make decisions based on being reelected and not what is the best for the country.
It feels like they only consider their own priorities (dare I say their own prosperity) and not that of the population they represent. Having a stipulated period of time for service could possibly change that trajectory.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs