There will be no turning back
The days of John F. Kennedy, Hubert Humphrey, Walter Mondale, and even Bill Clinton are gone. I want to encourage voters that consider themselves Democrats because of how they were raised or because that’s how you’ve always voted, to take a step back and look at the “new” Democratic party. Unfortunately, the days of, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,” are gone. Please before you fill out your ballot, I urge you to read the 2020 “Democratic Party platform.” As you will see, this could have been titled, “The Socialist/Marxist Party of America.” Don’t take my word for it, look it up yourself. Here are just a few of the new Democratic Party’s positions:
“Democrats believe it is long past time to provide a roadmap to citizenship for the millions of undocumented workers, caregivers, students, and children who are an essential part of our economy and of the fabric of our nation.”
“Democrats commit to forging a new social and economic contract with the American people—a contract that invests in the people and promotes shared prosperity, not one that benefits only big corporations and the wealthiest few.”
“Making Washington, D.C. the 51st State.”
On top of these few radical positions, Vice President Biden has been asked numerous times if he would “pack the Supreme Court” by adding additional Justices to the bench. He will not answer the question, and has said thus far, the American people need to vote him in to office, to see what he will do. If he does win the election, and does “pack the court,” this would give the new Democrats a liberal/left leaning majority. (The nine justices has been in place since 1869.)
Socialism has never worked, despite what the colleges and universities are teaching our young people today. Capitalism has raised more people out of poverty then any other economic system, and has been the engine that has helped make our nation great.
This presidential election isn’t about Donald Trump or Joe Biden. It’s about keeping the country we’ve come to know and love, or losing it to a political party that wants to transform us into a socialist/Marxist society. If the U.S. is “fundamentally transformed,” to a socialist county, there will be no turning back. So it’s important that you think about your vote and do your research. Our country hangs in the balance.
Bill Fredericks
Colorado Springs
Manipulating public opinion
Don’t let what the polls publish regarding which candidate is in the lead discourage you from voting. The major polls were inaccurate in predicting the last presidential election. Based on the obvious biased negative major news media coverage of our president since elected, how can the public know if the polls aren’t also conducted in this same vein? The major news media publish what they want in attempt to manipulate public opinion. The polls might be doing the same. Elected officials are elected by the public and not the polls. Ignore the polls and vote!
Richard Muegge
Colorado Springs
Change from what to what?
Alayna Alvarez’s article, ‘Four corners, two sides’ is informative. However, her description of ‘the two sides’ is unfortunate. Alvarez says one side ‘wants to preserve the past’ while the other is ‘pushing for progress.’ Come on, both sides want progress with one side wanting change at a faster pace. Everyone knows change is inevitable.
The issue is change from what to what? Too many want change without thinking about the unintended consequences of change for change sake. Change can bring progress: we changed from a colony to a nation, a war was fought and slaves were freed. Change can also bring catastrophe: during the prior century changes towards socialism brought us the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, and Mao’s China with millions of deaths between them.
Change will happen. All sides want progress. But change doesn’t guarantee progress.
Richard Lawson
Colorado Springs
Families deserve to be together
In high school, I was in a car accident that changed my life forever. The incident left me permanently disabled and immunocompromised; as a result, I’m at high risk for COVID-19. The past six months have been incredibly trying for me, and the impacts of this year will be lasting; regardless, I’m holding out hope for a vaccine for COVID-19.
Early into the initial shelter-in-place order, I experienced what I thought were symptoms of the virus. I still am not sure if I had it or something else, but during the time I self-quarantined to prevent infecting any of my family from catching it as well. As a result, I was away from my son for two weeks; it doesn’t sound like much, but I’d never want to be kept from him that long ever again. The experience was enough to motivate me to want to see a cure for this virus as soon as possible.
Luckily, our nation’s biopharmaceutical industry is working around the clock on developing a vaccine and multiple treatments for COVID-19, and they’ve made some significant progress. All they need is for our legislators to be on their side, fighting for policies that allow their research to go from labs and desktops to the market as quickly and safely as possible. In this, I hope Colorado’s lawmakers will lead the way. Families deserve to be together, and a vaccine can ensure that they have the privilege to do so safely again.
Jeremy Greene
Silverthorne
A remarkable gesture
My husband and I live in the beautiful Patty Jewett neighborhood. Tonight as we were walking our dogs at dusk along Fontanero Street (a busy street), we noticed two deer on the opposite side of the street. Also a young man, tall and lean with a large headlight or lamp. He walked alongside the deer in the bike lane and when cars approached he walked out into the street. This caused the cars to slow down, and the deer crossed the street. He risked his life to save these deer.
Whoever you are young man, I want to thank you. St. Francis of Assisi would be proud! I sure am, to be your neighbor!
Valerie and Marc Shereck
Colorado Springs